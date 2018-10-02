XLE: A Way To Play Rising Oil Prices?

XLE does appear to have a strong correlation with energy prices, although it admittedly does not deliver as powerful of a performance in either direction as other alternatives.

One way for investors to profit off of this trend is to purchase shares of an energy ETF such as XLE.

One of the biggest reasons for this is the economic sanctions on Iran, which removed 2 million bpd of capacity from the market, which Saudi Arabia cannot replace.

The United States looks to be facing higher energy prices as we head into autumn in stark contrast to the usual price easing that we see around this time.

Earlier Monday, WTI reached $75.37 per barrel, its highest intra-day level since 2014. This is one of the reasons why the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) was up 1.7% as of 3:00 p.m. EST, which far outpaced the 0.4% gain in the S&P 500 (SPY) as of the same time. Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY) suggested that part of this outperformance is due to the Iranian sanctions, which have essentially removed two million barrels per day from the global energy market. Saudi Arabia, which has long been the swing producer in the energy market, does not have sufficient surplus capacity to make up for that. Therefore, the basic economic law of supply and demand is pushing energy prices higher. This has inspired me to take a look at this particular ETF as a way to play this trend, which will be the focus of the remainder of this article.

About The ETF

As is the case with all of the other SPDR exchange-traded funds, XLE is designed to passively track the performance of an index. In this case, that index is the Energy Select Sector index, which is a market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 31 energy stocks from the S&P 500 index. As the index is essentially a sub-index of the S&P 500, all of the stocks contained in the index are American companies, so you will not find European giants like BP (BP) or Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). As a result of its lack of foreign exposure, investors in the ETF could be missing out on the opportunities found in some of those stocks. This alone does not make it a bad investment, however.

As we might expect, in order to track the index, XLE largely purchases the components of the Energy Select Sector index in the appropriate weightings to essentially duplicate the index. Therefore, most investors will not be surprised by the top holdings of the fund, which are essentially the ten largest American energy companies:

Source: XLE Fact Sheet

One of the nice things here is that several of these companies, including top two holdings Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron Corp. (CVX), are well known for having dividend yields that far surpass the S&P 500. In fact, the index itself yielded 2.80% as of June 30, 2018, which greatly exceeded the 1.7% that the S&P 500 had on that date. The recent run-up in energy prices, and by extension energy stocks, that prompted this article has reduced this dividend yield somewhat. However, at 2.59%, the ETF still boasts a much higher yield than the market as a whole. This is something that certainly may be appealing to some investors.

Performance

As everyone reading this is likely already aware, energy has delivered a very erratic performance over the past half a decade. In the middle of 2014, oil prices peaked before crashing over the final six months of the year. This naturally had a devastating effect on the stock prices of the companies in the energy sector. Beginning in early 2017, we began to see energy prices climb upwards once again and with them came the stock prices of energy companies. Thus, we might expect to see some interesting performance numbers out of the ETF. This is indeed the case:

Source: XLE Fact Sheet

This performance, especially over a longer horizon, is clearly much worse than the S&P 500 delivered, largely due to the aforementioned bear market in oil. However, it is better than what the SPDR S&P ETF delivered over the trailing one-year period:

Source: SPY Fact Sheet

This performance difference is almost certainly going to scare almost any potential long-term investor into the S&P 500 ETF. Admittedly, that ETF is certainly much more diversified and still contains all of the companies held by XLE, so it is admittedly a better solution for an investor that prefers a completely hands-off solution. However, XLE can certainly belong in a portfolio as an energy sector investment.

XLE And Oil Prices

In the introduction to this article, I suggested that there appears to be a link between oil prices and XLE. Indeed, one commonly suggested way to play rising energy prices is to purchase stocks in the energy industry. Therefore, let us have a look and see how well XLE tracks oil prices.

This chart shows the performance of XLE against the United States Oil Fund (USO), an ETF that ostensibly tracks the day-to-day price movement of WTI crude oil, over the past year:

Source: Fidelity Investments

Admittedly, I was somewhat surprised when I saw this chart as I expected the performance of the two assets to be more correlated than it actually is. As we can see here, USO has delivered a 52.92% return over the past year. The performance of XLE was more muted, delivering only 12.13% over the period. With that said, though, both ETFs seem to have similar charts, so there is certainly some correlation.

We see a very different chart if we look back five years, however:

Source: Fidelity Investments

As we can see here, the oil fund has delivered a loss of 56.52% over the trailing five-year period compared to XLE's loss of only 7.97%. This is likely due to the fact that XLE consists of real profit-making businesses as opposed to simply being a way to play oil futures and prices.

Overall then, there does certainly appear to be some correlation between XLE and oil prices, although USO is much more leveraged to them than XLE is.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we have seen oil prices continue to rise as the United States heads into its autumn months in stark contrast to the usual price easing that we see around this time of year. This is due largely to geopolitical tensions going on globally, including the re-imposition of economic sanctions on Iran. Investors can profit off of this by purchasing shares of an energy ETF such as XLE due to its correlation with oil prices.

