Smart Money Favors Chevron Over Exxon

Over the last twelve months, oil prices increased dramatically, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rising from around $51 per barrel twelve months ago to $73.25 on Friday, September 28th. Chevron and Exxon have seen modest gains for this one-year period, with total returns of 7.85% and 8.21%, respectively. Over the past five years, when the broader market has delivered well-above-average returns, the oil majors have been stalled.

Chevron trailing returns through September 28 (Source: Morningstar)

Exxon trailing returns through September 28 (Source: Morningstar)

This is not to say that the oil majors are cheap, with CVX at a P/E of 23.2 and XOM at 24.4 (trailing 12-month P/E). Chevron’s dividend yield, at 3.7%, looks attractive but the dividend has not grown meaningfully since 2014 and the payout ratio is 82.5%. XOM’s dividend yield is 3.86% but has a similarly high payout ratio of 89%.

As readers of my recent posts will be aware, I have become very interested in inferring how the smart money views individual stocks and markets. A range of research suggests that options markets contain useful forward-looking information. For readers who want more background on the technique—both the academic research and my work, see these posts. I infer the smart money outlook by inverting options prices to calculate an implied future distribution of returns. The implied distribution of returns for XOM for CVX is strongly biased towards positive returns for the rest of the year. There is a decidedly higher probability of positive returns relative to negative returns of the same magnitude for the +/-13% range of outcomes for this period (solid line above the dashed line). For more extreme moves (greater than 13%), there is a slightly higher probability of losses, but this is common. This skewness in tail outcomes is modest, however.

Option-implied returns for CVX from September 28-December 21, 2018

CVX has implied annualized volatility of 19% for the balance of the year. The options market’s view is positive for the rest of 2018, with higher probability for gains than losses over a wide range of the most likely returns.

XOM’s implied distribution of returns, by contrast, is neutral (below), with equal probabilities for positive and negative returns for the rest of 2018 (the solid line lies almost perfectly on top of the dashed line below). There is a slightly higher probability of extreme negative return than equal-magnitude positive return, but this is a standard feature of these distributions (the volatility smirk).

Option-implied returns for XOM from September 28-December 21, 2018

The implied annualized volatility of XOM for the balance of the year is 16.6%.

For as long as I have followed XOM and CVX, I have been surprised that they can have such different returns given they are both U.S. oil majors. The options markets suggest that these two companies have quite different prospects for the rest of the year, with a positive outlook for CVX and a neutral one for XOM.

