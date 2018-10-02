Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/28/18

|
Includes: ARDC, BBDC, CNBKA, DLTR, FB, FMCB, HY
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/28/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until September-quarter financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY);
  • Barings BDC (BBDC);
  • Ares DC Alloc Fd (ARDC), and;
  • Facebook (FB).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Apogee Enterprises (APOG);
  • AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS);
  • World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE);
  • Walmart (WMT);
  • Square (SQ);
  • Laredo Petroleum (LPI);
  • Anthem (ANTM), and;
  • Aerie Pharm (AERI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Neogen (NEOG), and;
  • Lilly Eli (LLY).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Capital Bancorp (CBNK).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Barings

FO,BO

Barings Bdc

BBDC

AB

$3,293,711

2

Sanguinetti Kevin

DIR

Farm & Merch Banc

FMCB

JB*

$1,552,500

3

Dowdupont

BO

Agrofresh Solutions

AGFS

AB

$501,015

4

Adent John Edward

PR,CEO

Neogen

NEOG

B

$316,394

5

Shaw John Joseph

DIR

Ares DC Alloc Fd

ARDC

B

$311,126

6

Rankin Alfred M Et Al

CB,DIR

Hyster Yale Materials Handling

HY

AB

$254,470

7

Parker Herbert K

DIR

Apogee Enterprises

APOG

B

$207,600

8

Levitt Randall James

DIR

Capital Bancorp

CBNK

JB*

$187,500

9

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$122,952

10

Lewis Lemuel E

DIR

Dollar Tree

DLTR

B

$100,128

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Walton Alice L

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$190,183,104

2

Walton Jim C

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$190,183,104

3

Walton S Robson

DIR,BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$190,183,104

4

Warburg Pincus PE IX

BO

Laredo Petroleum

LPI

JS*

$99,384,000

5

Lilly Endowment

BO

Lilly Eli

LLY

S

$9,891,644

6

Dorsey Jack

CEO,CB,BO

Square

SQ

AS

$9,817,187

7

Sandberg Sheryl

COO,DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$9,331,746

8

Barrios George A

PR,DIR

World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE

S

$4,811,000

9

Rubino Richard J

CFO

Aerie Pharm

AERI

AS

$4,011,831

10

Haytaian Peter D

VP,PR

Anthem

ANTM

AS

$1,215,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

