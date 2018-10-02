CSX's Elixir

While the history of last year’s Tax Cut and Jobs Act (TCJA) is yet to be written, the market impact through the first half of the year has remained largely mixed. Household names like Harley-Davidson (HOG), Cummins (CMI), General Mills (GIS), Whirlpool (WHR), Barnes & Noble (BKS), J.C. Penney (JCP), J.M. Smucker (SJM), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), Ford (F), Goodyear (GT), Tyson Foods (TSN), Campbell Soup (CPB), General Electric (GE), Martin Marietta (MLM), American Airlines (AAL), United States Steel (X), Alcoa (AA), Rite Aid (RAD), KB Home (KBH), Philip Morris (PM), Anheuser-Busch (BUD) - all languish deep in correction territory or beyond as the 3rd quarter drew to a close. Meanwhile, Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Netflix (NFLX) accounted for over 83% of S&P gains through early July. Many of these down-on-their-luck stocks face unique, even unparalleled, set of issues dampening their forward growth, from tariff regimes to management mishaps, to downsizing to changing consumer tastes to competitiveness to just plain bad luck. TCJA was billed as the great equalizer. All of these companies have seen their tax liabilities plunge from the statutory rate of 35% to the new rate of 21% this year, freeing up millions in earnings that only recently fell into the coffers of the US Treasury. Clearly, a rising tide does not necessarily float all boats.

On the surface, CSX (CSX) has cleverly dodged these perils of mention with almost unabashed aplomb. The company (green bars) has outperformed the S&P 500 (green area) as well as the Dow Jones US Railroad Index (blue line) since the market’s correction in the closing week of January. By early February, the company had hit a YTD low. It wasn’t until the latter part of March before the company found its rhythm, surging above the S&P Benchmark, the Index, its nearest competitor Norfolk Southern (NSC) (orange line) and in a ratio with Index, trading largely above its 20-day exponential trading average (blue line, lower frame) through August. By mid-September, the ratio has turned to the upside as CSX finished out the quarter. Through thick and thin, CSX is up 35% since scratching out its YTD low in February, a strong run by most measures. Norfolk Southern, no slouch for the period or YTD, is up 25% through Friday's market close.

Figure 1: CSX, the Dow Jones US Railroad Index, Norfolk Southern against the S&P 500

While investors are clearly pleased with the company’s performance to date, the broad particulars of CSX’s market success to date are much more nuanced. Revenues are up almost 6% through the company’s fiscal 2nd quarter YOY, but up only 0.24% YOY in the 1st quarter. Operating expenses are down just short of 8% on a big reduction in headcount and materials costs. Operating income soared 34%, thanks in part not only to TCJA, but to the one-off inclusion of the former wholly-owned subsidiary CSXT in the calculation. As a consequence, earnings before taxes jumped 38%. Net earnings exploded by 72%. Outstanding shares fell by just over 6% YOY through the end of the 2nd quarter, with the company repurchasing 16 million shares and spending a cool $974 million in the process. The company’s ongoing repurchase program is authorized to spend a total of $5 billion through the 1st quarter 2019 on the effort, a program that got its start in October 2017. About $90 million remains in the repurchase authorization. EPS almost doubled to $1.01/share, while dividends increased just over 10%. The company’s effective tax rate fell from 38.1% through the end of June 2017 to 23.5% a year later. The tax reduction was worth $50 million to the company over the period.

On the revenue side, CSX results YTD are much more modest. Revenue continues to derive from three main segments of the company’s operations. Merchandise supplied 61% of the company’s revenue through the end of the 2nd quarter. The transport of chemicals is the segment’s biggest breadwinner at 31%, contributing $588 million for the period, a growth factor of 1% YOY. In 2014, crude oil shipments via rail from the Bakken region of North Dakota peaked at 13.574 million barrels in November. By September 2017, that total had fallen dramatically to 244 thousand barrels - almost a six-fold decrease. More recently, about 2.25 million barrels of Bakken oil shipped via rail to east coast refineries. Automotive, agricultural commodities and forest products are the next three segment items under tariff constraints in one form or another, either through raw materials inputs or through trade disputes with either China or Canada, limiting their market competitiveness on cost. Still, automotive transport increased over 7% while forest products increased almost 11% YOY. As a segment, merchandise increased just over 6% YOY. By units shipped, merchandise grew by 7% for the period.

Coal transport provided about 18% of the company’s revenues for the 2nd quarter, about a 7% increase YOY, but down from 24% of total revenue through the end of 2014. A full 56% of the coal is for domestic consumption with about half of the total being used by electric utilities primarily in the Southeast, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. About 44% of US coal shipped by the company is exported from a number of deep-water ports on the eastern seaboard with about a third of the total being purchased by electric utility providers abroad. While foreign demand for US coal remains fairly strong, the strength of the dollar in world currency markets is a key factor in purchase decisions. The stronger the dollar, the weaker international coal sales and vice versa. Through the end of 2017, coal export volume increased by 42%. Overall volume of shipments for both domestic and international coal rose about 7% for the period. By unit shipped, revenue grew by 1% for the period.

The third leg of revenue is intermodal transport, both domestic and international, which provided 16% of the quarter’s total revenue. While about 66% of total revenue came from domestic intermodal with a growth rate of about 5%, roughly 44% of the category’s revenue is tied to international transport which grew just over 19% for the period. New customer growth drove much of the international intermodal segment as well as the continued squeeze. Year-over-year, intermodal was up just over 9% for the period. By volume, the category grew at about 2% while revenue per unit shipped grew at about 7% YOY. Overall, intermodal volume was pressured by the elimination of nine outbound and eleven inbound low-density lanes in smaller terminal facilities throughout the CSX system, which was implemented in late 2017, a legacy project of the late CEO Hunter Harrison. The change was more than offset by increased traffic diverted from long-haul transport companies where logistical bottlenecks accentuated by myriad factors, including the lowest unemployment rate since April 2002, a retiring baby-boom generation and expanded, widely disparaged federal regulatory oversight that has hollowed out long-haul trucker ranks. These chronic personnel shortages have applied upward pressure on shipping costs to get raw materials to manufacturing facilities and finished goods to market.

In February, the company issued $800 million of 3.8% notes due in 2028, $850 million of 4.30% notes due in 2048, $350 million of 4.65% notes due in 2068 which bring total long-term debt to $13.769 billion through the end of the 2nd quarter. Working capital came to $4 billion through the end of the period, with about $2 billion coming out of operations and $2 billion from debt issuance. An estimated $1.8 billion was used for share buybacks, $823 million went for property additions and about $384 million went for dividend payouts for the period.

Figure 2: CSX Result of Operations, 2011-2017

The six-year snapshot that Figure 2 graphically comments on is just how flat the company’s growth has been over the six-year period. The compounded annual rate of growth (CAGR) of revenue was negative at 0.55%. Operating expenses did drop 1.20% for the period, a positive reflection of management’s attentiveness to reining in excess expense across the company. Yet, operating income struggled, scratching out a feeble 0.92% CAGR for the period.

In 2017, however, net earnings jumped sharply to the upside. The income tax benefit from TCJA decreased the company’s tax outlay by $3.4 billion through the end of 2017 from an expense of $1 billion in 2016. Net earnings increased $3.8 billion to $5.5 billion for the year, a 219% YOY increase. For the six-year period, net earnings logged a solid 19.76% CAGR for the period. Factoring out 2017, net earnings through the end of 2016 fell to a CAGR of 1.56% for the period. Diluted earnings per share followed a similar path, soaring 231% YOY through the end of 2017 to $5.99/share. The move was reflective of both tax savings and a robust share buyback program that retired 16.4 million shares through the end of the 2nd quarter. Over the six-year period, diluted earnings per share posted a 23.36% CAGR. Factoring out 2017 and the impact of TCJA, CAGR for diluted earnings through the end of 2016 netted positive at just 1.26%. The company’s operating ratio, or operating expenses divided by revenue, fell to 67.9%, the lowest post of the six-year period. The measure has fallen further in the 1st quarter to 63.7% and again in the 2nd quarter to a record low of 58.6%.

Operating expenses for the company are coming down, falling 13% YOY in the 1st quarter and, as we have already seen, another 8% through the end of the 2nd quarter. Operating income, net income and EPS will likely continue to perform well ahead of 2017 through the end of the company’s 3rd quarter until the overt TCJA YOY impact washes out in the 4th quarter comparisons. First-quarter 2018 revenue was up a mere 0.24% to $2.876 billion before rising almost 6% in the 2nd quarter to $3.102 billion.

Through the end of the 3rd quarter, CSX is up 35% on the coattails of a TCJA which amounted to a $3.5 billion or $3.81/share windfall. Sustainability moving forward remains an open question.

