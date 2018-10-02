Boom Time At HD Supply; Can It Last?

But significant amount of free cash flow used to deleverage, reduce interest costs and the share count can keep the party going for a while, unless the economy really slows.

We don't think that is going to last into 2019 as tariffs and other price increases start to nibble at margins and force price increases that could slow demand.

Q2 growth was better than expected, and the company is enjoying multiple consecutive quarters with double-digit organic growth.

At first sight, one might not spot HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS), one of the biggest industrial distributors in the US, as a tremendous growth story:

HDS Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

But this picture is considerably muddled by acquisitions (like that of A.H. Harris Construction Supplies in March this year) and divestitures (like that of its Waterworks business unit last year). As a consequence, its share price performance has been range-bound:

However, we think the business model does contain several interesting sources of leverage, and there are signs that these are working:

Revenue growth inclusive of acquisitions, growing faster than the market

Operational leverage

Cash flow used for deleverage and share buybacks

Revenue growth

What the company commits to is achieving 300 basis points above the market growth and then going the extra mile to achieve more than that. And that's just what it did, as it happens. From the earnings deck:

Organic growth in F&M (Facilities & Maintenance) was 7% (y/y), while the overall MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) market is growing only at 1-2%

Organic growth in C&I (Construction & Industrials) was 15% (y/y), while management believes the market here grows at roughly 6%.

Overall organic growth was 10.2% (y/y), while market growth was just 3%, according to management.

Then, HD Supply engages in acquisitions, which provide a revenue boost but might throw off some of the other levers (margins, cash flow, share count, leverage), at least temporarily.

The point is, given history and the cyclical nature of the industry, can this boom last?

Guidance

From the earnings deck:

Indeed, revenue for August continued where Q2 left off, and HD Supply has increased 2018 guidance for sales, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (even without any additional share buybacks).

Margins

HDS Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

There were some headwinds in gross margin (100 basis point y/y) to 38.9%:

Product mix (in F&M), parts of the business which tend to generate lower gross margins were growing faster, like property improvement (and especially installations), HVAC, hospitality and a shift towards larger jobs in C&I also played a role.

Increasing freight-in cost (freight-out cost, customer deliveries is done with the company's own trucks and is part of SG&A, not gross margins, although it's also up).

The acquisition of A.H. Harris led to a 40 basis point hit to gross margins in Q2, as its margins are more like the company's margins in C&I rather than F&M.

Rebar prices pressures gross margin within C&I as a result of tariffs which have "dramatically increased the cost of rebar" (management during the Q2CC). The company hasn't been able to fully offset these costs by price hikes, so this increase has taken 40 basis points out of gross margins in Q2.

The pressure is going to ease somewhat in Q3, but it isn't disappearing.

Operating margins have recovered from earlier this year, and management argues HD Supply has a 1.5x operating leverage on the core business due to fixed cost. What management means by core growth is the company's 300 basis point growth over the rate of market growth.

The A.H. Harris business also has lower SG&A, and the acquisition helps in densing out the Northeast, lowering SG&A further so it evens out the negative effect on gross margin.

When revenues are growing beyond the core growth (3 percentage points over the market), it could very well mean the company is expanding some parts of the business that generate lower gross margin and they could pressure both gross as well as operating margins. However, it still adds to cash flow and profits.

Cash

HDS Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash flow is high, and for context we have provided revenues as well, as these are rather variable due to divestments and acquisitions. In the last two years, cash flows haven't been improving relative to revenue.

HD Supply expects $500 million of free cash flow for 2018 as a whole, which could imply a considerable uptick in H2.

Reducing leverage

Another lever at the disposal of the company to increase EPS is to use the free cash flow to reduce leverage and interest costs.

HDS Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

And you see in the figure above that this has been quite a terrific source of improvement. Here is an overview of HD Supply's debt:

There might very well be more debt restructuring and further deleveraging and reduction of interest costs. The company's $1 billion senior note is callable in April 2019, and its interest rate rises from 5.75% now to 7% in April next year.

Management is looking to restructure this and decrease the interest rate even below the current 5.75%. The reduction in leverage and increase in debt ratings should help. But then again, there are no guarantees here.

Lowering the share count

Share-based compensation isn't a significant factor, certainly not compared to the magnitude of the buyback programs. One $500 million program has already been completed and the second $500 million program (announced August last year) is underway, with approximately $371 million remaining at the end of Q2.

HDS Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

The two buyback programs worth $629 million have managed to reduce the share count by nearly 10% - another terrific way to increase EPS.

Profits

What is the end result of all these sources of leverage on profits? (from the Q2CC, our emphasis):

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was $246 million, up $38 million or 18.3%. Adjusted net income for the second quarter was $182 million, up $55 million or 43.3% compared with the second quarter of 2017.

That is, a 10.2% organic revenue growth transforms into a 43.3% adjusted net income growth. Quite a bit of leverage, which management ascribes to (from the Q2CC):

The increase in adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share reflects improved operating performance, the reduction in our interest expense from improvements in our capital structure and reduction in weighted average shares outstanding. There were 184 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the second quarter of 2018.

Tariffs

There is a bit of a risk materializing from tariffs in the escalating trade war with China and the prior steel and aluminium tariffs. Three issues:

The effect on rebar

The effect on proprietary brands

The indirect effect of sourcing from US-based suppliers hit by tariffs

The effect on demand from rolling increased costs into their own prices

The rebar tariff effect has already been discussed above with respect to proprietary brands:

Revenue is 17% of F&M revenue. 75% of these are produced in China.

Current tariffs (at the time of the Q2CC), which were only the tariffs on $60 billion of Chinese imports, did not have a significant impact on sourcing.

The new 10% tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports are now in place (subsequent to the Q2CC), and this looks to have a larger impact.

That round could very well escalate further; an automatic increase of the 10% tariff to 25% by the end of the year, and a possible new round on the remaining US imports from China, some $267 billion worth.

There could be additional costs if the company changes its supply chains and sources from other countries.

Management expects to be able to pass through most of the increased costs due to tariffs to its own pricing (see below).

Here is management on the new round of tariffs (from the Q2CC):

Now, when the tariffs go into place, we would pay the duty when it hits our shore on the West Coast, so you are talking a few weeks before at most, before it’s hitting on our distribution centers. And then obviously we have got our existing inventory which we turn generally 4x to 5x a year, so that cost would start flowing through potentially the latter half of the third quarter more so the fourth quarter of 2019... So, it is our expectation that we will be able to pass on unavoidable inflationary costs be it from tariffs or otherwise. That being said as I shared with Evelyn on her question, when you have got a very significant increase in price or in cost passing on that cost, you see some additional top line growth, protects your gross margin and your profitability, it does compress your gross margin and EBITDA margin rates.

Indeed, later management added this when asked about the possible new round of tariffs (the now implemented on $200 billion of imports from China):

So if you think about 25% tariff, if you pass along that 25% cost increase to your customer that’s one thing. In order to maintain your gross margin rate you would need to pass on and increase more likely 35% to 40% to maintain your gross margin rate essentially passing on a markup on the tariff. I don’t think that is realistic.

But these tariffs turned out to be only 10%, although they are set to increase to 25% at the end of the year (without a trade agreement with China). Management was also less firm on the effect of US-based suppliers hit by tariffs (from the Q2CC):

it’s harder for us to say as to when domestic manufacturers or I should say domestic suppliers that we buy from who maybe importing from China how that flows through. We could potentially see that sooner.

So management does think it can roll most of the tariff-induced cost increases into the prices, but then there is the question of what these higher prices would do for the company's revenues. That wasn't discussed during the Q2CC.

So this is a bit of a risk, although perhaps not a major one (at least not for this company), due to management's reassurances about the ability to recoup most of the increased costs through higher pricing. There will be some effect on margins, and likely also some effect on demand, but it looks like this can be contained.

Valuation

HDS PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Management now guides 2018 EPS at $3.22-$3.35, and analysts expect 2019 EPS at $3.3, essentially stagnant.

Conclusion

HD Supply Holdings has successfully using the leverages at its disposal to improve its profitability. Revenues grow considerably above the market, creating something in the order of 1.5x operating leverage.

The company produces lots of free cash flow, which it has deployed successfully to decrease its debt and decrease interest expenses fairly dramatically. More recently, free cash flow has also been deployed to reduce the share count by some 10% already. The financial picture is a bit muddled by divestitures and acquisitions (revenues are actually lower than five years ago).

So, of the growth drivers, we fear that revenue growth could very well slow next year in line with the general economy and the impact of tariffs on costs and prices. We also see little scope for margin expansion, at least nothing significant.

Slower growth does not mean no growth, so there is still room for these two sources to boost the bottom line, unless the economy starts slowing down seriously. And then, there is potential improvement coming from the deployment of cash flow in deleveraging, reducing interest costs and the share count. We think these forces will keep improving the bottom line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.