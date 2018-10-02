Managing Risk Is What Separates The Best From The Rest

“When you boil it all down, it’s the investor’s job to intelligently bear risk for profit. Doing it well is what separates the best from the rest.” - Howard Marks.

As you know, I often reference quotes from the legendary investor, Benjamin Graham, and his book The Intelligent Investor. In fact, in tribute to the iconic trader, my co-author and I named our book, The Intelligent REIT Investor (available on Amazon).

Next week I’m cranking up the college lecture circuit with stops in Ithaca (Cornell) and New York City (NYU), in which I will be speaking with students and investors on the importance of managing risk in the REIT sector.

I often get approached by students and investors on the topic of selecting sound REIT securities and the most common question is “what separates a good company from a bad one?”

I commonly respond by explaining that there is no such thing as a risk-free investment and it really boils down to how an investor manages risk, as Benjamin Graham explained,

The defensive investor must confine himself to the shares of important companies with a long record of profitable operations and in strong financial condition.”

Howard Marks, author of The Most Important Thing, takes it one step further, as he explained,

A skilled and sophisticated investor can look at a portfolio in good times and decide whether it’s low risk and high-risk portfolio…and outstanding investors are distinguished at least as much for their ability to control risk as they are for generating return.”

Both Graham and Marks are considered gifted value investors and their keen ability to acquire that necessary "trace of wisdom” are embedded in my daily REIT research. So whenever I begin to analyze a company (over 400 reports annually) I always pay close attention to the objectives,

When you boil it all down, it’s the investor’s job to intelligently bear risk for profit. Doing it well is what separates the best from the rest.” - Howard Marks





Photo Source

STORE Is a Unique Net Lease REIT

Risk is the most interesting, challenging, and essential aspect of investing.” - Howard Marks

STORE Capital (STOR) is an acronym that stands for Single-Tenant-Operational-Real-Estate.

Although the company has been public for a few years (founded in 2011), the company's senior management team (led by CEO Chris Volk) has a 35-year track record, and during that period, the leadership group has invested over $12 billion in over 8,000 properties.

While the bigger Triple Net REITs (like Realty Income (NYSE: O) and National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN)) focus on traditional credit-based fundamentals, STORE's tenants typically don't have credit ratings.

Most of these unrated companies/tenants either prefer to be unrated or are simply too small to issue debt rated by a nationally recognized rating agency in a cost-efficient manner.

While the Triple Net industry has enormous size, STORE focuses on the highly fragmented sub-sector with few participants addressing the long-term capital needs of middle-market and larger unrated companies.

The company believes that "the largest underserved market and, therefore, the greatest opportunity is bank-dependent, middle-market and larger companies that generally have less access to efficient sources of long-term capital."

STORE was formed to capitalize on this market opportunity to address the capital needs of middle-market and larger unrated companies by offering them a superior alternative to financing their profit center real estate with traditional mortgage or bank debt and their own equity.

As of Q2-18, STORE had 2,084 properties with 412 customers in over 100 industries in 49 states. As of June 30, 2018, the portfolio is diversified across 105 different industries in the service, retail and manufacturing sectors of the U.S. economy. STORE groups these industries into 75 different industry groups as shown in the following tables:

STORE decided to more completely describe its top ten tenants, including greater sector investment descriptions, as well as more color on historical performance running this and prior public companies. Here are the top 10 tenants:

No other REIT provides this level of granular credit risk management. The above-referenced presentation is divided into three parts:

The foundational attributes that make STORE stand out from other net lease companies; the performance that its foundational attributes have delivered; enhanced disclosure, including full distribution of tenant default probabilities. STORE provides a credit metric where the unit coverages are aligned with the default probability of each lease contract to arrive at a base contract credit rating. It calls this the "STORE Score."

It takes a lot of captured data and a potent information system to accomplish. Uniquely, 97% of STORE's leases require the delivery of property-level financial statements, which is unprecedented and enables such disclosure.

For a Net Lease REIT, STORE is definitely providing the most transparency, and I like the fact that I can now not only see STORE's dividend payout ratio but also the impact of that ratio on the company's long-term internal growth.

Also, it has purposely directed its investments into retail real estate that is defensible from other modes of consumer goods distribution. In the process, STORE has generally stayed away from commodity retailers, even if the goods that it purveys are non-discretionary. Also, the company has stayed away from service providers not requiring human interaction (i.e., bank branches).

A Uniquely-Positioned REIT

Risk is inescapable.” - Howard Marks

Undoubtedly, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) recognized STORE's "secret sauce" (the company owns 9.8% of STORE), that is STORE’s approach to risk management - instead of herding hundreds of Net Lease deals through the door every year (like many of its peers), STORE takes a more granular approach to ensure there is a critical piece of real estate attached to a profitable business operation.

As far as I'm concerned, this is the "secret sauce" for STORE; as you will see below, the company provides many key metrics that you will not see in the filings of many of its peers. For example, I don't think any of the Net Lease REITs provide weighted average annual lease escalation data (STOR's is 1.7%), and of course, the company is proud of its internal growth platform.

STORE has only 2% of "flat leases," and a majority (72%) of the leases are contractually CPI-based. Around 70% of the REIT's leases have "annual" rent escalations, and around 26% of the leases have "5-year" rent bumps.

Here’s how STORE’s rent escalations compare with the peers:

STORE's targeted internal AFFO growth per share is between 3% and 5%, driven primarily by its differentiated focus on signing leases with middle-market companies.

By obtaining quarter sales reports from most (98%) tenants, STORE can measure performance of each individual property. This communication channel provides it with an advantage with which the company can mitigate risk and provide a higher degree of predictability.

The Balance Sheet

Loss Is what happens when risk meets adversity.” - Howard Marks

STORE's financing flexibility reflects the company's ability to access both the equity and debt markets in a variety of ways. The ATM program has been a very effective way to raise equity, and it makes sense given the flow of the business and the granular size of the transactions.

During Q2-18, STORE sold an aggregate of 7.1 million common shares under the ATM at an average price of $26.64 per share. The company raised net equity proceeds of just over $187 million, which it put to work through new investments. Year-to-date, STORE sold an aggregate of 11.3 million shares at an average price of $25.86 per share.

At June 30, STORE's long-term debt stood at $2.6 billion with the weighted average interest rate of just under 4.4% and a weighted average maturity of about 6 years. STORE's debt maturities are intentionally well-laddered.

STORE's goal is to grow its free cash flow after dividends, such as the amount of the annual debt maturities that wouldn't be covered by free cash flow is only about 1.5% of total assets. The median annual debt maturity is just under $260 million, and STORE has no meaningful debt maturities until the year 2020.

The leverage ratio at June 30 remained low at 5.6s net debt to EBITDA on a run-rate basis. This equates to around 40% on a net debt to cost basis. At the end of Q2-18, STORE had borrowing capacity on its credit facility of nearly $500 million, in addition to the $44 million of cash on the balance sheet. The accordion feature on the expanded credit facility provides access to even more liquidity.

The Latest Results

Risk-control is invisible in good times, but essential.” - Howard Marks

STORE's Q2-18 revenues increased 15% year-over-year to $131 million, and expenses increased 13% to $89 million (compared to $79 million a year ago). Nearly 70% of this increase can be attributed to higher depreciation and amortization, reflecting the growth of the portfolio.

Net income before gain on property sales increased to $42 million compared to $35 million a year ago. This increase was due to the growth in the size of the real estate investment portfolio, which generated additional rental revenues and interest income. This increase was offset by a decrease in net gains on property sales.

Q2-18 also included a net book gain of $19.9 million from the sale of 26 properties as compared to a net book gain of $25.7 million from the sale of 23 properties in Q2-17. Including these gains, net income increased to $62 million for the quarter or $0.31 per basic and diluted share compared to $61 million or $0.35 per basic and diluted share a year ago.

STORE delivered another strong quarter of AFFO and AFFO per share growth. AFFO for the quarter increased 19% to $91 million or $0.46 per basic and $0.45 per diluted share, from $76 million or $0.44 per basic and diluted share last year.

Since the IPO in 2014, STORE has increased the dividend per share by 24%, while maintaining a low dividend payout ratio and at the same time reducing leverage. Here’s how STORE’s AFFO Payout ratio compares with the peers:

For Q2-18, STORE declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, representing around 69% of AFFO per share. The company has maintained its quarterly dividend at the $0.31 level for four quarters, and the dividend payout ratio is currently among the lowest in the sector, so STORE anticipates that the AFFO per share growth could translate into dividend growth. Ka-ching!

STOR affirmed its 2018 guidance first announced last November. The company is on track with 2018 net acquisition volume guidance of approximately $900. It also expects AFFO per share to be in the range of $1.78 to $1.84.

Managing Risk Is What Separates The Best From The Rest

Successful investing is about managing risk, not avoiding it.” - Benjamin Graham

One of the reasons that I decided to use these quotes from Graham and Marks is because STORE’s investment thesis ties in beautifully into the concept of controlling risk. It’s no fluke that Howard Marks and his firm, Oaktree Capital, was one of the original investors in STORE and that Berkshire Hathaway is today.

More importantly, I’m an investor in STORE and I recently included the company in my new Mega-Millions portfolio (in the October edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor). Before considering an entry price target for STORE, let’s first take a look at the company’s forecasted AFFO per share (data provided by F.A.S.T. Graphs):

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

One of the goals for the new Mega-Millions Portfolio is to screen for REITs with the best growth forecast, and as you can see, STORE is predicted to generate stable growth of around 5% per year. Now, let’s take a look at STORE’s dividend yield compared with the peers:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As you can see, STORE is yielding 4.7% and when you combine the 5% growth attributes, an investor can expect shares to return around 10% annually.

Remember, most people own REITs because of the stability of the dividend, and I often warn investors to stay away from the so-called “sucker yields” like Global Net Lease (GNL) and Washington Prime (WPG).

In an article yesterday, I explained that the most obvious “elephant in the room” for Washington Prime is Sears (SHLD) and the likely event of a bankruptcy. As Marks reminds us, “investing consists of exactly one thing: dealing with the future.”

How does STORE manage tenant risk?

I already referenced the granular approach to deal sourcing and the unit sales requirement; however, STORE also has one of the most diversified portfolios in the Net Lease REIT sector. For most investors, diversification is the simplest and cheapest way to widen your margin of safety (Graham).

Now let’s examine STORE’s P/AFFO multiple, comparing the peers:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

In closing: I am maintaining a Buy on STORE and I am pleased with the recent dividend increase of 6.5% (from $.31 per share to $.33 per share). STORE has earned its spot on the elite SWAN list and investors should feel confident with the company’s quality rating. As Benjamin Graham explained,

One of the most persuasive tests of high-quality is an uninterrupted record of dividend payments going over many years… that is an important plus factor in the company’s quality rating”



Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and STORE Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: ADC, FCPT, NNN, GTY, EPRT, WPC, VER, LXP, GNL and AFIN.

Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha (based on page views), and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector. His articles generate significant traffic (around 500,000 views monthly) and he has thousands of satisfied customers who rely on his expertise. Marketplace subscribers have access to a growing list of services, including weekly property sector updates and weekly Buy/Strong Buy/Hold/Sell (and soon Strong Sell) recommendations. Also, we are now providing daily early morning REIT recaps, including breaking news across the entire REIT universe. For new subscribers we will include a free signed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. Act now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, MPW, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, RLJ, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.