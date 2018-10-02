EM And High Vol: Beware Of A Falling Knife

(Pic Sourced Here)

Despite living in a time when the expression “well that escalated quickly” could describe almost any current event, we’ve seen significant changes in our ETFG Behavioral Lists that could signal a major change in asset class performance. We may have been a little surprised by how quickly a long spell of “America First” through tech fund dominance has been replaced by fever for all things international, but we were even more shocked by how quickly the top-scoring funds turned over in just a few days. Broad-based and large-cap oriented EM funds were out, small-cap Chinese A shares and pure country exposure were in, only to be replaced by the same broad-based funds by the end of the week.

Maybe that’s not all that surprising to some investors, especially those who remember the adage to “buy when there’s blood in the streets” and no one has been hit harder by the Fed tightening in 2018 than EM stocks. Throw in the declining breadth of the domestic bull market and it’s almost understandable that investment strategists are talking about getting EM back to those 10% allocations, but we’d recommend investors pump those brakes a little first. Besides needing to believe that the Fed will stop tightening, the dollar will weaken, and Trump will suddenly get behind international trade, our quant models show that EM funds are beginning to find favor but not necessarily for the right reasons.

Back to Basics

Regular readers know that we rank every day funds based on several forward-looking indicators which offers a powerful tool for investors who are either seeking confirmation of a move or as contrarian indicator for future trends. It consists of two different elements, “technical” which measures price momentum and “sentiment” which has a more contrarian focus, and while we do combine the two for a total score, it’s often more enlightening to look at the two halves independently. That way you can see that the #1 ranked fund, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has both strong price momentum and sentiment scores, thanks to a high short-interest and put/call ratio as does the #2 fund, the Invesco QQQ (QQQ).

Generally, you need strong scores on both sides to get into the top rungs but extreme scores in one area or the other can sometimes help push you up, which definitely seemed to be the case earlier this week for a number of broad-based EM funds. In fact, when we started this post early in the week, the EM equity funds in our ETFG Behavioral Top Scorers list were more broad market with the Schwab Emerging Markets ETF (SCHE) coming in at #23 while the granddaddy of all EM funds, EEM, was at #63. Nor was the strong showing confined to just broad-based funds with iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) at #14 and multiple China funds making the cut with iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) and iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) both in the top 25.

In nearly all those instances, it wasn’t strong price momentum but high contrarian sentiment that was putting those funds in the top spots, which a technician might look at as a “divergence.” High volatility or short interest could be a very positive signal for a future breakout, but the lack of strong momentum or a particular chart pattern would be seen as a failure to confirm the move. In fact, both SCHE and EEM have been locked in downtrend channels for much of 2018 and recently attempted breakouts thanks to a weakening dollar. Both SCHE and EEM have respectable momentum scores but they both ran smack into their 50-day moving averages, which so far have proven to be too high hurdles to overcome.

By mid-week their places on the list fell to more funds in the same vein as EWZ, offering exposure to a single market and without any currency hedge giving investors two different return streams and with significantly higher risk at least as measured by standard deviation and everyone knows volatility is a two-edged sword. By the end of the week, most of the single-country funds that had cracked the top 50 were falling fast with EWZ falling back to #20 while the iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF (EWI) fell close to 40 spots thanks to a 3.5% shellacking, although the true “winner” of the week was the Xtrackers Harvest CSI 500 China A-Shares Small Cap ETF (ASHS) which went from #6 to no longer on the list. You’ll still find a number of pure-play funds further down the list - you’ll find two dedicated Korean Funds, Indonesia, and Sweden along with EEM and MCHI which have both returned to favor. Not exactly the start of a solid and self-sustaining trend, right?

Not so fast Kemosabe! No two funds have the same story although politics certainly might be boosting Korean funds as well as Italy and Brazil. But as we’ve said, their behavioral scores are being boosted more by sentiment than price momentum, which can provide the much-needed rocket fuel to ignite a serious rally. In fact, reranking our lists by sentiment score brings up a wide assortment of single-country funds in very troubled places with the iShares MSCI Turkey Fund (TUR) currently at the top, followed by the iShares MSCI Europe Financials (EUFN), EWI and the iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT). They all have high short interest (relative to their own historical levels) and high volatility which can be attractive in the right conditions, but whether it can boost their prices in the long term remains to be seen.

The problem is that volatility because double-digit returns are all well and good. But if you can’t stay in the fund or don’t want to catch a falling knife, you’ll never be in it long enough to earn the big returns. Case in point is EWZ which often has annual returns that are both positive and in the double-digits, but when adjusted for risk can be downright disappointing when compared to a broad fund like EEM. If the three-year standard deviation for a tech-focused, large-cap fund like QQQ is around 15% and 18% for broad-based EEM, it’s currently over 34% for EWZ which in real-life translates into a roller-coaster experience for most investors. Even for a developed market like EWI, it’s over 22% compared to a more modest 16% for the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) thanks to the on-going political difficulties for one of the EU’s largest members. Not the stuff a long-term holding is made of.

A Practical Solution:

So, what’s an EM hungry investor afraid of missing a big move to do? We’d suggest thinking outside the box and building your EM sleeve with a core/satellite approach instead of the classic “one fund and done” most investors use for smaller allocations. Pure country exposure might be fine for small positions, but blended funds have better risk-adjusted returns and not surprisingly, some of the best performers over the last few years have been those funds which add a factor approach, typically low vol or value-focused.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (EEMV) is one such fund with a “Blend” focus that obviously leans towards the large side of the style, at least in EM terms. The secret lies in country selection with a greater focus on more developed markets like Taiwan versus China, and no exposure to Turkey or Argentina, which is where you could layer in single-country exposure. Boring as that may sound, any gambler will tell you that a big part of their success comes down to having the ability to stay at the table through a bad spell, something hard to do with single-country EM funds when you’re dealing with double-digit moves. Using EEMV as an EM core position means giving up some upside potential in the event of a strong and sustained upward move like in 2017, but gaining significantly lower volatility in the tradeoff.

