Dividend Champion Spotlight: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

The company isn't a strong cash flow machine, but it has been able to generate enough revenue growth to make up for that.

For any homeowner, the Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) brand names will likely sound familiar. The two companies were iconic tool brands for decades, before merging about a decade ago. The company today is a massive tools conglomerate with a robust 51-year dividend growth streak. Its acquisitions and growth in industrial markets over the years have taken it to new heights. We dive into this iconic name to get a sense of where investors can expect the company to go over the decades to come.

Stanley Black & Decker is a tool, power tool, access, and security solutions conglomerate. The company is headquartered in New Britain, CT. It generates more than $13 billion in annual revenues. Stanley Black & Decker reports in three segments: Tools & Storage (70% of revenue), Industrial (15%), and Security (15%). The business is heavily concentrated in the US, with just over half of its revenues generated in the US alone. Homeowners probably recognize many of these brands, not realizing they all fall under the Stanley Black & Decker umbrella.

(Source: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Investor Presentation 2018)

Financial Performance

(Source: YCharts)

Stanley Black & Decker has seen strong growth throughout the decade, thanks in part to an aggressive acquisition strategy that has seen the company fill out its portfolio by snapping up competing tool brands. Over the past 10 years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 11.01%, while earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 7.23%.

When we review the financial and operational metrics of a company, the first place that we start is profitability and cash flow. A company's ability to generate cash flow is the basis of shareholder returns. To measure this, we look at its operating margin and conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. We want to see operating margins that are consistent (or expanding) and that a company is converting at least 10% of its revenues into free cash flow.

(Source: YCharts)

We see that operating margins were greatly impacted by the recession, dropping nearly by half. However, margins have rebounded and been consistent since then. The company has struggled with its free cash flow conversion rate, consistently falling short of the 10% benchmark we look for.

However, Stanley Black & Decker has been able to get around this with robust revenue growth. As we can see in the chart below, the company has still managed to roughly quadruple its free cash flow over the past 10 years. The conversion rate has also been impacted by rising CAPEX spending. Its capital expenditures have also quadrupled as the company has grown larger.

(Source: YCharts)

The next metric we look to is the cash rate of return on invested capital. In other words, we want to know how effective management is at turning the company's resources into cash flow. It is also a generic indicator of a company's competitive "moat". A company with a high CROCI is typically highly profitable and asset-light.

(Source: YCharts)

We look for the CROCI to come in at the low teens or higher, and in Stanley Black & Decker's case, it falls short. The company has spent a lot on acquisitions, which can skew this metric some. Acquisitions typically come at premium valuations, so the immediate cash return can be limited. However, the tool industry is also highly competitive. Stanley Black & Decker puts a lot of effort into marketing, because there is often price pressure from competition. Unfortunately, it can be somewhat difficult to differentiate in the space, because the range of tools with proprietary or technical advantages is limited. It more often comes down to winning over the customer with brand power.

The last place we look at before moving forward is the balance sheet. Because the company has been so active in acquisitions, it's extremely important that Stanley Black & Decker avoids taking on too much debt.

(Source: YCharts)

The company is currently carrying $4.9 billion in total long-term debt against $385 million in cash. This leverages the balance sheet at 2.19X EBITDA. This is below the 2.5X threshold that I use as my "warning sign" that the company is overlevered. While the company has a decent pile of debt, that shouldn't be a surprise given management's active acquisition history. As long as the leverage ratio doesn't rise too much higher, this should be manageable for Stanley Black & Decker.

Dividend Outlook

Stanley Black & Decker is a long-time Dividend Champion, with a growth streak that spans 51 years. The dividend is paid quarterly and totals an annual payout to shareholders of $2.64 per share. The yield on the current stock price is 1.78%. This is a bit less than the 3.06% yield that 10-year US treasuries are offering, which may deter income-focused investors from investing in the stock.

(Source: YCharts)

The dividend has grown at a solid growth rate over the past 10 years, with a CAGR of 7.1%. Stanley Black & Decker's free cash flow growth over the years has kept the cash payout at a nice, small ratio of just under 40%. This leaves room for the dividend to continue growing at an inflation-beating rate moving forward. The company's most recent raise was a bit less at 4.8%, which may signal that it simply wants to keep the payout controlled so that cash flow remains sufficient to put elsewhere (buybacks, to pay down debt, etc.).

Growth Opportunities and Risks

Stanley Black & Decker's less-than-ideal free cash flow conversion rate means that top line growth is that much more important for it to continue being able to grow its cash flows. While the company has been (and will continue being) aggressive on the M&A front, I am actually more intrigued about some of the more organic opportunities for growth.

(Source: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Investor Presentation 2018)

The company is seeking to grow its Industrial business from 15% of revenues to 25% of revenues by 2022. The Industrial business contains a lot of value-added and highly engineered products such as its engineered fastening solutions. This business is high-margin and generates recurring revenues.

In addition, Stanley Black & Decker has sizeable opportunity for geographic expansion. The company has a large concentration of sales in the US thanks to its presence in home improvement stores such as Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW). It has very limited exposure in emerging markets, where the developing middle classes will see a rise in disposable income.

(Source: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Investor Presentation 2018)

Lastly, despite the tool business already contributing so much to revenues, I see continued growth opportunities here. There is still a large gap in home ownership between Baby Boomers and Millennials. More than half of the demographic still rents or lives at home.

(Source: Bank Of The West)

As Millennials continue to buy homes and plant their "roots", many of them will begin "adulting" and accumulating tools as household projects arise. I have personal experience in this process. Sure, there is a degree of hand-me-downs from the older generation, but oftentimes new homeowners find themselves buying their own tools.

The business does face some risks as well. The tool business is heavily impacted by consumer spending, where power tools routinely come with price tags well north of $100. A recessionary environment where home owners tighten up their wallets would have a negative impact on Stanley Black & Decker's business.

Additionally, the company's active acquisition strategy comes with a couple of risks inherent with M&A. Every deal it makes comes with execution risk. Stanley Black & Decker needs to acquire assets at reasonable valuations and successfully integrate these assets, creating synergies where possible. Acquisitions also can stretch the balance sheet if debt is used to fund these deals. If the company becomes overlevered, it faces a potential cash flow crunch if business slows or rising interest rates increase the debt's service costs. This would cause cash to be pulled from other areas, resulting in adverse effects on shareholder returns, such as reduced dividend growth.

Valuation

At just over $146 per share, the stock is currently trading near the midpoint of its 52-week range. Analysts are currently projecting Stanley Black & Decker to earn approximately $8.37 per share for the full fiscal year. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 17.44X. Considering the company's 10-year median PE ratio of 19X, the stock is currently trading at an 8% discount to its historical norms.

We compare this to the free cash flow yield. While earnings can be impacted by different variables, cash flow is an organic instrument for gauging the health of a company. Thus, it makes for a great valuation metric. By maximizing the free cash flow we receive per dollar on our investment, we are setting ourselves up for strong returns.

(Source: YCharts)

I typically look for a yield in the high single digits to indicate value, and we can see that the yield for Stanley Black & Decker doesn't hit this level, really ever. The stock has seen its FCF yield cross 5% on a few occasions, and this mark would likely make for a good entry point.

However, we need to be careful, because the stock has seen nice top line growth and that does warrant some respect in the valuation. To get a 5% yield on free cash flow would require the stock price to fall to $125 per share. Analysts are projecting the company to grow earnings at more than 10% per annum for the next 5 years, so it may not pay to get "cute" with the price. The stock is already 8% under its historical earnings multiple, so I think anywhere from $125 to $140 per share is a very reasonable entry point for long-term investors.

Wrapping Up

Stanley Black & Decker's growth strategy comes with some execution risk. But the company has pulled it off long enough that you should lend a little trust to management. The company doesn't generate free cash flow at the rate I would like to see, but has been able to offset this with robust top line growth.

Fortunately for investors, the balance sheet is in decent shape for future acquisitions. Meanwhile, there are enough macro-level growth avenues open for Stanley Black & Decker that I think top line growth will continue to take place. Considering the reasonable price for shares, investors should take a closer look at this Dividend King of the tools aisle.

