Cancer Investing Highlight: Another One Joins The Big Immunotherapy Contest

Regeneron (REGN) isn't one of the big pharma companies very well known for their oncology pipeline. Rather, most investors know them for their ocular therapies and treatments for inflammatory conditions. This has kept their news of developing a PD-1 inhibitor somewhat under wraps in comparison.

That PD-1 inhibitor has been known for a while as cemiplimab, and it has been developed in conjunction with partner Sanofi (SNY) for a number of different types of cancer.

And for good reason. These immune checkpoint inhibitors have exposed themselves as one of the biggest blockbuster segments in all of oncology, together gaining over $4 billion in sales for the five companies that currently have one to sell, including Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Merck (MRK), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Pfizer (PFE), and AstraZeneca (AZN). The PD-1 and PD-L1 antibodies have been tested in seemingly every tumor types under the sun, leading to several revolutions in different "difficult-to-treat" tumors.

This means that one point of entry for new checkpoint inhibitor developers is to target a disease that remains an unmet need, but that may be underserved so far by the industry that is favoring more common forms of cancer like lung or renal cancer.

And so it goes that REGN and SNY have led the charge for cemiplimab into the battle against a rare skin tumor, cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. And we've heard the rumblings of favorable data starting around ASCO 2017. Cemiplimab demonstrated a 46.3% response rate in patients in a Phase 2 trial involving patients with advanced disease. This very closely repeated prior Phase 1 response rates.

After a rolling NDA submission throughout a good chunk of 2018, we now finally have word of the sixth agent in this class to make it to market. Cemiplimab has been approved for advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma in patients who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.

This obviously marks the first approval for cemiplimab, but it also marks the first approval of any checkpoint inhibitor in this specific form of cancer. It is worth noting that the EMA's review of a similar application is currently ongoing, and the companies anticipate finding out the results of that process in 2019.

There are numerous conclusions that we can draw from this development. As I've been kind of beating the drum on since last year, it is clear that every big pharma worth its salt wants a piece of the action when it comes to checkpoint inhibitors, even those companies not strongly known for their oncology pipelines.

What's interesting to me is that the landscape of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors is growing to look more like what's happening with drugs like Herceptin and rituximab, where biosimilar competition is coming in and threatening to snipe away market share. In the case of checkpoint inhibitors, however, it is clear that companies are seeing this market as large enough that they can independently develop their own molecules and attempt to enter the market before patent exclusivity runs out.

That speaks volumes about just how large this market could continue to get for the foreseeable future. It's no surprise that cemiplimab is not the last of the PD-1 inhibitors we're likely to see. Other upstarts like BeiGene (BGNE) and Novartis (NVS) are looking to capitalize on this seemingly-bottomless gold mine, with BGNE taking the more unique tack of focusing first on the largely untapped Chinese market.

Of course, this isn't the end for cemiplimab, either. REGN is not likely going to make enough off cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma to justify developing a new checkpoint inhibitor, but this should be a useful springboard into other indications. Notably, REGN is pursuing Phase 3 trials in cervical cancer (compared with chemotherapy in recurrent/metastatic disease) and non-small cell lung cancer (three trials covering various first-line indications).

They are also approaching basal cell carcinoma, another form of skin cancer with no currently approved checkpoint inhibitor option. So it is clear that REGN is serious about breaking into the checkpoint inhibitor space in a big way. It will be important to see how this new entry into the market bends the other available agents' outlook, if at all. Most of the immune checkpoint inhibitors have at least one special approved indication where they're the most important, if not the only, available agent (diseases like stage III lung cancer, Merkel cell carcinoma, liver cancer, and others).

I'm very curious to see if the entrance of a 6th checkpoint inhibitor portends greater and greater homogenization of these agents. And considering peoples' views that PD-1 appears to be superior to PD-L1, will REGN eventually try to break into spaces that are currently occupied by PD-L1 inhibitors? Time will tell.

In the meantime, I look forward to welcoming a new titan into the war machine against cancer, and it will be fascinating to watch the direction REGN and SNY take this one in.

