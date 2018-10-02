Berkshire Hathaway: Cornering The Texas Real Estate Market

Introduction

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) is a large conglomerate that is run by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. This diversified company produces many household products that consumers use everyday and also owns large stakes in publicly traded companies like Coca-Cola (KO) and others. In a previous article that had received a good amount of discussion, I talked about how Berkshire's subsidiary HomeServices of America had become the 2nd largest real estate broker in America. This position was attained by Berkshire purchasing Clayton and Long & Foster. However, Berkshire being in 2nd place only has a market share of 3%, which gives it a tremendous amount of growth. The purpose of this article is to discuss the purchase of Ebby Halliday Realtors, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, both based in Dallas, as well as Williams Trew Real Estate, headquartered in Fort Worth and how these contribute to Berkshire expanding its market share and creating a dominant position in several key states.

Texas real estate

Texas is one of the largest states by both population and economic output. If Texas was its own sovereign state, it would be the 10th largest economy in the world. Part of the reason for this is that Texas has several large cities that have seen incredible growth over the past couple of decades such as Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Houston is the center of oil in Texas and as such has many integrated oil/gas companies' headquarters there. With the fracking boom that has been going on over the last few years (there was a downturn in 2016 in the industry but things have since picked up) the real estate in Houston has expanded 7.5% in 2018 over last year and is the 2nd fastest-growing city in America after Dallas/Fort Worth. The average housing price in Houston is between $200,000 and $400,000 which is much more affordable than large cities on the coasts of America.

Dallas/Fort Worth falls within the same housing cost range as Houston and has had several major companies move operations to the locality. In addition, there has been over 10% expansion in the number of new homes. This expansion though has not led to supply outstripping demand. Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG), a leading company that compares housing prices and makes predictions about valuations, states that in 2018 median housing prices in the Dallas/Fort Worth area are up 12.2% and this rate could increase to above 14% next year.

Austin and San Antonio, only about an hour apart from each other, are much smaller cities than Houston and Dallas but have an expanding number of biotech and technology start-ups that have been founded or set up shop in the area. As such many high-paying, high-quality jobs have moved into the area as well as young talent. This has driven up the rental and housing markets and generated strong demand.

For all of the above reasons, Texas real estate is a dynamic and hot market that will most likely continue to have strong demand for the following reasons. First, the median housing prices are not astronomical and as such are accessible to many. Second, there is plenty of space to still build in these areas as opposed to New York City or San Francisco. Third, high-quality, high-paying jobs are moving into the area as large corporations are moving some operations into Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

Berkshire and Texas Real Estate

Berkshire has already bought realtors in Texas before. The last time was in 2015 when Berkshire purchased Allie Beth Allman Associates. Allie Beth Allman Associates dealt with high-end luxury properties and helped Berkshire make headway within Texas in this area. The purchases of Ebby Halliday Realtors, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, and Williams Trew Real Estate will bring Berkshire into the larger volume home real estate market in Texas in the areas of Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio. Last year Ebby Halliday alone had more than $8 billion in revenue. Ebby Halliday is also the largest realtor in Texas with almost 20,000 transactions last year. By purchasing Ebby Halliday and the smaller Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate and Williams Trew Real Estate, Berkshire has put itself as the regional leader in home sales in Texas.

Future and Conclusion

I think that purchasing leading regional realtor companies is a winning strategy for Berkshire as long as it pays a fair price for the companies. By having this focused-approach, Berkshire can pick out the best-performing winners in each region, especially in hot real estate markets. An added benefit to purchasing regional leaders is that Berkshire is also purchasing local talent that has for years built up a rapport with customers. These bonds and relationships are invaluable as people decide to make one of the biggest financial decisions in their life - purchasing a home. I believe that Berkshire will continue along this strategy and start to purchase other leading regional players in fast-growing states that also have stable economic outlooks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, BRK.A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.