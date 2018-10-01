Markit Manufacturing PMI: Ongoing Confidence In September

By Jill Mislinski

The September US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index conducted by Markit came in at 55.6, up 0.9 from the 54.7 final August figure. Markit's Manufacturing PMI is a diffusion index: a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, while below 50 indicates contraction.

Here is an excerpt from Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit in their latest press release:

September data indicated a strong improvement in operating conditions across the U.S. manufacturing sector. The overall performance was driven by sharper rises in output and new orders, though new business from abroad continued to expand at only a marginal pace. A faster increase in new orders contributed to greater capacity pressures, with backlogs accumulating at the joint-fastest rate since September 2015. [Press Release]

Here is a snapshot of the series since mid-2012.

Here is an overlay with the equivalent PMI survey conducted by the Institute for Supply Management (see our full article on this series here, note that ).

The next chart uses a three-month moving average of the two rather volatile series to facilitate our understanding of the current trend.

