Italy's Budget Woes

European equities ended last week by unwinding two weeks worth of solid gains. On Friday, the STOXX 600 was down 0.83% on very high volumes, but the real chaos was in Italy where the FTSE MIB was down 3.7%. Within the STOXX 600, Banks felt the pain the most, down 2.8% with Insurance not far behind at 1.7%. Italian banks made up four of the worst five performers in the broad STOXX 600, with Banco BPM (OTC:BNNCY), Unione di Banche Italiane (OTC:BPPUY), UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFY), and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY) all off at least 7.8%. The FTSE MIB saw a continuation of these issues today, falling 0.49% on the session.

The reason for all the chaos was the Italian government destroying market hopes of fiscal restraint. Thursday night, they announced a deficit-to-GDP target for the 2019 budget of 2.4% of GDP. Italian government debt-to-GDP is 132%, and its economic indicators consistently lag; there's just no way they can sustainably spend 2+% of GDP if the markets don't want to let them. Eurozone officials echoed these concerns in a meeting earlier today and look to mitigate escalation of these concerns.

While much has been made of the Italy-EU fault lines, this market-imposed discipline is much more binding at present and saves much of the work that EU bodies might otherwise have to do in restraining Italian spending.