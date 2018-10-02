September 2018 - Passive Income

Here we go, October. The cold is making its way in. It is a nice change, when you work outside though. Our son already got his costume for Halloween - Mario. Time is just flying by!

September was another great month though, got some projects done around the house. We went to the Toronto Zoo a week or two ago. Unfortunately, we thought our daughter would really enjoy it but she didn't really notice the animals unless they moved (she is 8 months old). Haha, me and our son loved it, though.

The lil man started school again, which is fantastic for all of us. I love hearing about what he is learning new and his classmates. The conversations are better when he is not at home all the time. He has two great teachers.

Other than that, not too much new.

Life is Good.

Raises or Cuts

I don't think there was any news on this front in September. August had a tonne of raises, so it is all good.

Dividend Income

15 Companies paid us this month.

Stocks September 2017 Income September 2018 Income Totals 495.05 605.19 IBM 27.00 28.26 usd Russell Metals 17.48 17.48 Auto Property Reit 3.62 sold AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) 5.25 5.48 Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) 11.20 sold Sienna Senior (OTCPK:LWSCF) 2.40 2.45 Highliner Foods NA 21.75 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) NA 28.21 Manulife (NYSE:MFC) 6.15 6.60 ZDY Etf 7.56 7.67 Richie Bros Auctions 20.61 sold Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) 44.00 sold Boardwalk Reit (OTCPK:BOWFF) 22.13 sold Canadian Utilities (OTC:CNUTF) NA 74.73 (Two Drip's) Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) 60.36 68.45(One Drip) Riocan (OTCPK:RIOCF) 37.60 39.84 (One Drip) Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) 15.20 16.76 (2 Drip's) Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) 175.07 236.18 (4 Drip's) Shaw (NYSE:SJR) 29.63 30.71 (1 Drip) Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) 9.79 20.62 (5 Drip's)

16 Drips this month. Haha, this is what it is all about!

September 2018 Dividend Total = $605.19 (22.24% higher yr over yr)

September 2017 Dividend Total = $495.05 (Previous Dividend Income)

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $24.12 to our yearly forward dividends this month.

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $500.00

Solar Panel Income - $303.26

Google Adsense - $105.82

Total September 2018 - Passive Income - $1514.27

Total Passive Income Increase over last year. - 120.60%

Totals For 2018

Dividends Year To Date Total - $3790.77

Other Passive Income Year to date - $7021.79

Total Passive Income for 2018 - $10812.56

Year End Goal - $15,000 - 72.08%

August 2018 Purchases

Conclusion

This was the second time ever our passive income sources tossed us over $1500 in passive income. It truly is amazing to see these numbers. To think in the beginning of 2017 we were lucky to see a month over 200 bucks! If you wonder how we did it, as I often get asked, check out this post - How we Increased our Forward income by $12,000 in One Year.

Unfortunately, our dividend income was actually lower this month, compared to 3 months ago. This was because of the sale of Richie Bros Auctions to fund a new car. That dropped $30 each quarterly payment. Luckily this is a long-term game and we will be back to those previous levels soon enough.

Sounds like Canada and the U.S. finally agreed upon a new Nafta agreement. That's great for the markets, although it will make the stocks I'm interested in purchasing this month more expensive.

As I stated earlier, it was another great month all across the board. I think this will be the last $1500 month until the Sun perks up again in the spring next year. The weather can really fluctuate these passive income reports! By then though hopefully we will be in the $1700 range.

How was your month? Did you set any new records?

Keep stacking those Divs!

Cheers…

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.