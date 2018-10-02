September, Q3, And YTD 2018 Asset Class Performance

Below is a snapshot of total returns for various asset classes through the first three quarters of 2018. In September, we saw gains for the S&P 500 and Dow 30, but we saw declines for the Nasdaq 100 and small-caps. The Technology sector was also down in September along with Financials, Materials, and Utilities.

Outside of the US, India (NYSEARCA:PIN) got slammed in September with a drop of 9%. Russia, on the other hand, saw a gain of 7.64% on the month as commodities rallied.

Fixed income ETFs were down across the board in September, and they're down YTD as well on a total return basis.