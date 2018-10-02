Bed Bath & Beyond Continues To Falter

In its most recent quarter Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) reported revenue of $2.95 billion and EPS of $0.36. It missed on both revenue and earnings. Investors battered the stock, and BBBY is down by double digits post-earnings. I had the following takeaways in the quarter.

Same-Store Sales Ticked Down

Bed Bath & Beyond's revenue was practically flat Y/Y. It missed on revenue by about $20 million. Had it met analysts' expectations then revenue would have grown by about 1%. The company's top line has been stagnant for several quarters now, as consumers continue to shun physical stores to shop online.

The company is trying to fend off Amazon (AMZN) or traditional retailers with burgeoning online sales like Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT). This has wreaked havoc on Bed Bath & Beyond's top line growth. In my opinion, the recent revenue miss was not unexpected. The struggle to gain traction on the top line will likely continue for several more quarters.

Comparable store sales decreased about 60 basis points. This is an improvement over previous quarters when same-store sales fell over 2%. I assumed comparable store sales declines in the 2% range was the best Bed Bath & Beyond could do, so a 60 basis-point decline feels sort of like a win.

The number of transactions in the physical stores increased, yet was offset by an increase in the average transaction amount. This likely implies Bed Bath & Beyond may not have to heavily discount items in order to drive traffic to its stores or online platform. It beats the alternative of having to defend against a loss of market share and having to cut price simultaneously.

Comparable sales growth within the customer-facing digital channels were strong, while comparable sales through physical stores declined in the mid single-digit percentage range. Target, Walmart, Lululemon (LULU), and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) have all embraced the direct-to-consumer ("DTC") channel. It is important to build sales channels that meet consumers' buying patterns. Now, Bed Bath & Beyond appears to be turning the corner on the DTC, while continuing to increase online SKUs.

Profit Margins Continue To Decline

Bed Bath & Beyond's gross margins were 34% this quarter, down from 36% in the year earlier period. As a result, gross profit of $989 million fell 7% Y/Y. Declining margins amplify the revenue decline, creating a double negative impact on the company's earnings. The margin erosion was caused by an increase in coupon expense and increase in DTC shipping expense.

Sales may have been stickier this quarter, but management had to work extra hard to maintain its top line. Loyalty programs like BEYOND+ and College Savings Pass have the potential to amplify customer engagement and drive sales. However, they come with rich benefits to consumers such as discounts on purchases and free shipping. These customer incentives also impacted margins.

SG&A expense of $910 million was up 1% Y/Y, driven by an increase in technology-related expenses, marketing personalization and digital advertising. Amazon by its nature is a technology company. To compete, Bed Bath & Beyond must continue to build out its online platform and increase spending to bring awareness to its online initiatives. Its combined cost of sales and SG&A expenses grew by 3% Y/Y, compared to flat revenue growth.

The fallout was that operating income fell by over 50% Y/Y. Operating income margin was thin to begin with. It was 6% in the year earlier period and is now 3%. Razor-thin margins could be the result of the "Amazon Effect." I do not see the decline in operating income margins abating anytime soon. Investors may feel the same which is likely why BBBY sold off post-earnings.

Conclusion

Bed Bath & Beyond is effectively running in quicksand. Its one saving grace is that it has about $1.1 billion in cash and little debt (about $1.5 billion). Investors should continue to avoid BBBY until its operating income declines subside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.