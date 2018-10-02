United: I Believe Third Quarter Is In The Bag

The carrier has been performing superbly in the past couple of quarters, but I would still favor an investment in DAL at current levels.

All accounted for, I believe United has a great chance at beating what may seem like aggressive revenue and earnings expectations.

United Continental should report the results of its 3Q18 within the next two to three weeks.

Amid rapidly rising crude oil prices but aided by a strong global macro environment, United Continental (UAL) will report the results of its 3Q18 within the next two to three weeks. The Street is expecting to see revenues skyrocket by over 10% to reach $10.92 billion. Meanwhile, consensus earnings projections of $3.04, well above last year's $2.22, will likely reflect robust traffic growth and substantially lower income taxes, only partially offset by fuel costs that I believe will come in at the very least 35% above year-ago levels.

On the results of the quarter

Supporting optimistic top-line projections are the robust July and August traffic reports, which anticipated an increase in RPM (revenue passenger mile) of 6.9% and 7.8%, respectively. These operational results were substantially better than those of my favorite Big 3 air carrier, Delta Air Lines (DAL), underscoring my belief that United is "the growth story among major U.S.-based airlines".

Traffic alone does not suffice, however. Double-digit revenue growth expectations need to be further supported by robust per-unit sales, which United's management team has already anticipated will be the case in the third quarter. As of early September, PRASM (passenger revenue per available seat mile) was forecasted to land near the high end of management's guidance range of 4% to 6% (see below). Such results would suggest at least some pricing resilience that, earlier this earlier, I believed to be unlikely. Should September traffic metrics not fall too far off from the average of the first two months of the quarter, I project that a top-line beat above current expectations will not be too hard to achieve.

On the cost side, I expect fuel expenses to be the main villains in this plot. The EIA has indicated that jet fuel prices increased approximately 33% compared to 3Q17, the effects of which will likely take form in what I believe will be a 65-bp YOY drop in op margins. Still, and assuming CASM (cost per ASM) ex-fuel lands near the midpoint of management's guidance range displayed above, I align with the company's view that pre-tax margin should reach "the high end of the prior guidance range of 8.0% to 10%" -- 9.7% per my projections, to be more precise.

See my simplified 3Q18 P&L below.

On the stock

United Continental has been performing superbly in the past couple of quarters, more so than I suspected it would have earlier in 2018. Not surprisingly, shares have been up +27.1% YTD, well above DAL's -0.3% and American Airlines' (AAL) -25.3%, and despite rising crude oil prices.

Still, I have reservations about diving head first into this stock. While not overly concerned about the company's fundamentals or prospects, United still has some work to do to better compete with low-cost carriers and improve its margin profile. Even the company's management team has called out United's relative disadvantage in terms of connectivity and presence in higher-yield markets, which I believe the company has been doing a good job at addressing through a more aggressive growth strategy.

Given what I perceive to be superior operational performance and a more pristine balance sheet, I continue to favor an investment in DAL over UAL at current levels.

