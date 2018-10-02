Netflix Preview: What I Fear Most

I am not willing to take the risk of buying shares at what could prove to be peak levels.

Netflix should continue to do well in the media production and distribution business, but I have macro-level fears about investing in the stock today.

Weakness in Netflix's (NFLX) share price is not a common occurrence. But it is precisely four months after seeing its stock hit an all-time peak of $418/share and dip 7% to current levels that the Los Gatos-based media company will report the results of its 3Q18.

The Street is betting on revenues of $3.98 billion that, if materialized, would fall just short of the guided $3.99 billion for a healthy YOY improvement of 34%. Net earnings, usually not the most important metric in the minds of growth-biased tech investors, are expected to come in aligned with guidance, at $0.68 per share.

Credit: Mashable

As is usually the case and as a result of the predictable nature of the subscription model, I don't think revenues will come in significantly above or below consensus. In fact, I don't believe meeting top-line guidance will be too much of a factor driving bullishness or bearishness on earnings day, aside from results that fall too far off the historical norm.

Instead, I will be most curious to observe user trends, both in regard to third quarter performance and expectations for the rest of the year. Last quarter, the big story driving the sharp July stock selloff was the weaker-than-expected net additions. As the chart below illustrates, 2Q18 was the worst of the past 10 quarters in what pertains to delivering against net addition guidance.

Source: Netflix 2Q18 shareholder letter

Potentially explaining usage under-performance last quarter was the FIFA World Cup, a massive global sports event of international appeal that tends to steer large numbers of viewers away from entertainment platforms like Netflix and toward live sports broadcast and post-game shows (die-hard soccer/football fans like me might know what I am referring to). This would be a best-case scenario for Netflix investors, suggesting the subscriber acquisition headwinds could be short-term in nature.

More pessimistically, the less-than-impressive user base growth observed last time could be more indicative of an increasingly competitive streaming video landscape that has become more fragmented among Netflix, still the industry leader in on-demand movies and original series, and fast-growing platforms owned by Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL). See chart below.

Source: Statista

Also important in my view will be Netflix's profitability metrics. As a younger and smaller company, I don't believe investors cared much about the company's ability to turn fast-growing usage into earnings and cash flow to shareholders. Now that Netflix is about to reach 135 million subscriptions around the globe in 3Q18, I will be curious to assess whether last quarter's 11.8% op margin, a pleasant surprise given FX headwinds and continued investments in international growth and content development, will continue to trend in the right direction.

What I fear most

Netflix's upcoming earnings report will be important in refuting or supporting fears over the less aggressive user base growth rate observed in 2Q18. However, from an investment strategy perspective, I don't believe the results of the quarter will ease my concerns over a stock that is still valued at nearly 90x next-year earnings, despite still being a poor generator of free cash flow.

NFLX PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Driving my caution is the discretionary nature of Netflix's business. The company, founded in 1997 but not having introduced the streaming media model until 2007, has yet to see a period of economic instability and decreasing consumer spending as a major media and tech powerhouse.

This is not to say that I am bearish about the global economy, necessarily. But I also believe that the macro landscape is unlikely to get much better before the robust expansionary economic cycle finally runs its course. If I am correct, I don't think it makes much strategic sense to pay top dollars for the stock of a high-growth company that is, in my view, more heavily exposed to an eventual macro deterioration than many other players in the media sector.

Having said the above, I believe Netflix will continue to do at least as well as any other company in the media production and distribution business. But at the current price, I am not willing to take the risk of buying shares at what could prove to be peak levels.

Note from the author: I do not own NFLX in my portfolio, because I believe I can create better long-term, risk-adjusted returns using a strategy that I call Storm-Resistant Growth. To learn more about how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.