Under Armour Has Bottomed - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/1/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, October 1.

Bullish Calls

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX): The stock has come off its highs and they are a bunch of smart guys. It's a buy.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR): The stock has run up a lot. Take some off the table and let the rest run as Cramer believes in the technology.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU): The stock hit its 52-week high and it's still worth buying. They got analyst upgrades as well.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED): Buy half now and the rest when it starts yielding 4%.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA): Their inventories are clean and the stock has bottomed. It's a buy.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM): Cramer thinks it's a buy.

Bearish Calls

Snap (NYSE:SNAP): It's drifting lower and they don't have a real edge.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA): The entire group has become tough and they need the infrastructure bill to go higher.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX): "I still think this is not the quarter. They are buying back stock left and right, I think CEO Kevin Johnson's doing a great job, but I don't want to buy it until I see this quarter being booked because I think it's just going to be OK."

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW): The stock has moved up a lot. Cramer thinks they do not have an edge left.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS): No. Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is a better pick and the entire group is tough. Cramer owns Nucor for his trust.

