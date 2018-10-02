ToughBuilt IPO: 1x 2018 Forward Sales With 54.09% Y/Y Revenue Growth

The use of proceeds show that the company will use the cash from the IPO to produce new tools, but also to repay debt.

Growing revenues at 54.09% y/y and with a significant gross profit margin, ToughBuilt (TBLT) trades at 1x 2018 forward sales, which seems cheap. With other competitors trading at more than 1.8x sales, ToughBuilt should be worth more than $7. With that, the float is low, which creates volatility risk. In addition, the Board of Directors is not independent, which the market will dislike. Finally, the company is quite small. Investors need to understand very well that investing in small companies involves higher risks than that of putting money on large corporations.

Business

Incorporated in 2012 and headquartered in Lake Forest, California, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes tools and accessories for the building industry.

With impressive sales growth in the last three years, the company seems to be designing products that building professionals were not finding before. Keep in mind that from annual sales of $1 million in 2013, the company reported over $14 million in 2017.

What’s the secret of ToughBuilt? The company seems to be providing innovative products of superior quality derived as a result of enlightened creativity for end users. Additionally, the fact that ToughBuilt offers a number of different product categories seems to help increase company awareness. Clients looking for kneed pads may visit the website and figure out that ToughBuilt offers many other product types like bags and totes, sawhorses, miter saw stands among others. This increases brand recognition and brand equity. The image below was taken from the company’s website:

Products

The following are products offered by ToughBuilt:

Soft Products: This category consists of over 100 variations of tool pouches, tool rigs, belts, bags for laptop, tablets and other accessories. The prospectus reads that the tools are designed for different type of industry professionals including plumbers, electricians, framers among others. The company also has 10 different models of knee pads, which, according to the company, are the best in the industry:

Sawhorses & Work Products: With 15 different products in this category, the best sellers seem to be the sawhorses, which seem to be becoming the standard in the construction industry.

Balance Sheet Prior To The IPO

With an asset/liability ratio under one, the financial shape of ToughBuilt before the IPO was worrying. Additionally, the amount of cash was small, equal to $51.69 million as of June 30, 2018, and the accounts receivable grew by 768% in the last six months to $1.329 million. ToughBuilt seems to be paid late, which the market will not appreciate. Take a look at the assets in the image below:

On the liability front, the situation was not better. With $14.09 million in total liabilities, the most worrying was the large amount of notes payables shown, equal to more than $5.8 million as of June 30, 2018. Keep in mind that these convertible notes will be converted right after the IPO goes live. New shareholders will not have to care about stock dilution risk. With that, understanding the financial situation before the company received the proceeds from the IPO seems important.

54.09% y/y Revenue Growth

With sales growing at 54.09% y/y to $14.201 million in 2017, the business seems to be growing, which is very beneficial. The gross profit in 2017 was equal to $3.966 million; thus, the gross profit margins are not that high. However, if the company is able to grow revenues at the same rate in the future, growth investors should follow the stock. ToughBuilt is not profitable at the net income level, which should not worry growth investors. They will only care about the gross profit margins and revenue growth. The image below provides the income statement:

On the cash flow front, the company is not returning positive CFO, but it increased from -$4.185 million to -$1.429 in 2017. It seems a beneficial trend. If ToughBuilt can report positive CFO and free cash flow in the future, value investors will also be interested in this name.

Use Of Proceeds

The use of proceeds show that the company will use the cash from the IPO to produce new tools and develop new mobile technology, but also to repay debt, which investors should not appreciate. The following lines provide further information on this matter:

“We currently estimate that we will use the net proceeds from this offering as follows: (1) $2,500,000 to the production of new tool products, (2) $1,800,000 to the development of mobile technology including accessories and attachments, (3) $2,000,000 to sales and marketing, (iv) $3,400,000 to repayment of debt which bears an annual interest rate of 10% and has a maturity date of September 30, 2018, (3) $200,000 to repayments of notes payable to an insider which bear an annual interest rate of 10% and has a maturity date of September 30, 2018, (4) $962,500 to repayments of third party notes payable, and (5) $2,700,000 for working capital needs. We have presumed that we will receive aggregate gross proceeds of $15,000,000 and deducted $1,437,500 payable in offering costs, commissions and fees.” Source: Prospectus

Valuation

With $10.03 million in cash expected after the IPO and no convertible debt of convertible preferred stock, the company’s capitalization looks much better than that in June. There does not seem to be stock dilution risk, and the financial risk is low. With 7 million shares to be outstanding after the IPO at $7, the expected market capitalization is $49 million. With this number in mind, the expected enterprise value is $39 million. The image below shows the capitalization after the IPO:

With sales growing at 54.09% y/y to $14.201 million in 2017, assuming 2018 forward revenues of $20 million seems reasonable. With this figure, the EV/Revenues ratio equals 1x, which seems quite low.

The prospectus provides the following information about the competitors of ToughBuilt:

The competitors of ToughBuilt include DeWalt, owned by Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), Caterpillar (CAT), and Samsung Active. CAT is a large corporation with a market capitalization of $90 billion and it runs many businesses that are not related to that of ToughBuilt. As a result, CAT is not a good comparable peer of ToughBuilt. Samsung Active is not publicly traded, so they do not help much in the process of assessing the valuation of ToughBuilt.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is a bit larger than ToughBuilt, but it seems that it can be compared with ToughBuilt. Its business is very similar to that of ToughBuilt. It has an enterprise value of $25.51 billion, debt of $4.91 billion, revenue growth of 14.59%, and gross profit margin of 36.78%. It trades at 1.88x sales, which is larger than that of ToughBuilt. Its gross profit margin is a bit better than that of ToughBuilt, but it is growing at a smaller pace. With this information in mind, ToughBuilt seems undervalued at 1x forward sales.

Dover Corp. (DOV), a competitor of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., trades at 1.84x sales with gross profit margin of 37.13% and revenue growth of 6.18%. ToughBuilt seems also undervalued as compared to DOV. Genuine Parts Company (GPC) trades at 0.93x sales with gross profit margin of 29.74% and revenue growth of 12.61%. GPC is growing at a lower pace than ToughBuilt, and its gross profit margin is also lower. It makes sense that it trades at a lower ratio than ToughBuilt.

Why is ToughBuilt trading at undervalued levels? The fact that the company is very small tells a lot about the current situation of ToughBuilt. Large institutional investors do not invest in small companies, as their risk is significantly higher than big peers. As a result, demand for the stock is not significant, thus, shareholders need to reduce the share price to sell stock.

Low Float: There Is Volatility Risk

With some members of the management controlling large amount of stock and low float, there will be price volatility risk on this name. Investors will need to be careful. In addition, the fact that no institutional investors seemed to acquire stock is not ideal. As said, the company seems too small at the moment, which is not helping.

Take a look at the image below for further details:

Additionally, there is another remarkable fact that shareholders need to note. The Board of Directors is not independent. Also, the prospectus reads that there are no independent directors as of today. It is quite worrying. Read the following lines for further information:

“At present, while the policy has been established, our Board of Directors does not yet include any independent members and therefore no one has been appointed to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. ” Source: Prospectus

What’s the matter with a non-independent Board of Directors? Since the company is controlled by a few shareholders, the Board of Directors could take decisions to benefit large shareholders, which could damage minority shareholders. The fact that the company signed several loans with the CEO and other big shareholders is an example. They received 10% interest for their money, which seems too large. The following lines provide further information.

Conclusion

Growing revenues at 54.09% y/y and with a significant gross profit margin, ToughBuilt does seem undervalued at 1x 2018 forward sales. Other larger peers are trading at more than 1.8x sales, so the shares of ToughBuilt should be worth more than $7.

With that, investors need to understand that the company is small, and it can be quite risky. The fact that the float is low means that there is volatility risk. In addition, the Board of Directors is not independent, which most investors will not appreciate. With this in mind, if the company grows at the same pace and the Board of Directors becomes independent, the share price should increase. The market will review these two features of ToughBuilt.

