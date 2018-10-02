Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Insiders Still Buying

Why the shares could rise another 20% to 25% over the next year is detailed in the paragraphs below.

The stock has risen some 50% over the past 18 months since we last profiled it and stands at 52-week highs.

It has been approximately a year and half since we last covered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) here on Seeking Alpha's free site. The stock has been one of the original members of the Insiders Forum model 25-stock portfolio over that time.

The shares have gained just over 50% since their inclusion. More than a solid performance, but not a home run like some of our small biotech stocks. Recently, the stock has breached its approximate $6 resistance level and does appear capable of rallying further.

Given this, we revisit this small cap infrastructure play in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company is the largest provider of dredging services in the country, accounting for approximately half of the domestic dredging bid market share.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

The company's business consists of two operating segments: dredging and environmental & infrastructure (E&I), the vast majority of its revenues come from dredging. The dredging division performs four primary types of work: capital (port expansion projects), coastal protection, maintenance (re-deepening waterways and harbors), and river & lakes. Approximately, three quarters of its revenues come from domestic sources. With the recent rally in the stock, the shares have a just over $350 million market and sell for just over $6.00 apiece - the stock stands at its highest level since late 2015.

Recent Events:

The company reported a slight quarterly loss when it reported second quarter numbers in early August. However, the company highlighted several positives from the quarter during its quarterly press release as follows.

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations was $21.4 million, a $6.3 million increase from the prior year quarter.

Dredging segment’s gross margin percentage increased to 16.4% in the current quarter from 10.5% in the prior year quarter.

Consolidated general and administrative expenses decreased by $2.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2017.

Net debt decreased by $35 million as compared to year end 2017.

Backlog increased $22 million from previous quarter.

In addition, during the second quarter of 2018,

"Great Lakes Dredge & Dock was awarded 46% of the overall $360 million bid market consisting of the following types of work. $20.9 million or 36% of capital projects,

$130.9 million or 75% of coastal protection projects, and

$12.4 million or 29% of rivers and lakes projects."

The company has also had a couple of significant contract awards over the past week. It won a $119 million based contract announced Thursday of last week to widen the Jacksonville port. It was disclosed today that Great Lakes won a $48 million contract with the city of Tampa Bay to do similar work.

Verdict:

Source: Company Investor Presentation

The company's largest ship the 'Ellis Island' came online a few months ago. This has reduced the company's needed cap-ex (capital expenditures were $5.8 million in 2Q2018 compared to $12.8 million in the same quarter in 2017) and should add over $20 million to $30 million in EBITDA annually to the company's bottom line.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Great Lakes should also benefit from the continued deepening of ports to accommodate the larger vessels now coming through the widened Panama Canal. The company will also benefit from the Gulf Coast Restoration Act and the recovery fund provided to repair the damage of hurricanes Irma and Harvey last year.

With its current market cap, the stock remains cheap on an adjusted EBITDA basis. With reduced capital expenditure needs and increasing EBITDA (see restructuring plan being executed below), I expect the company to pay down debt on an accelerated time line. In addition, as previously stated, the company seems to have broke through the $6 level which has been on an upward resistance level over the past few years.

Source: Company Investor Presentation

The company gets next to no analyst coverage. However, Noble Financial did reissue its Buy rating and $7.50 a share price last week. That seems a reasonable bogey and I expect the stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to tack on another 20% to 25% to its recent gains over the next 12 months or so.

It also should be mentioned that the company's CEO added more than $260,000 worth of shares to his stake in mid-August of this year.

