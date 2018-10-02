Customer Of Boeing And Airbus Goes Bankrupt

With the increased range capability of the next-generation single-aisle families, more and more airlines have been looking at operations of single-aisle jets on transatlantic routes. Long-haul low-cost operations have become more popular in recent years, but it is not a business activity that goes without risk for the operator. That this isn’t without risk is shown by an airline - one with unfilled orders with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) - going into bankruptcy administration earlier today.

In this report, we look at the demise of the airline as well as the implications for jet makers and lessors.

Bankruptcy

The email was sent to employees by the director flight operations at Primera Air:

Dear colleagues, It is with great regret I am reaching out to you all this dark day. We have just been informed that both Primera Air Nordic and Primera Air Scandinavia will file for bankruptcy tomorrow October 2, 2018. Currently fights are operated as normal and OCC, Crewing and Travel are working on arranging travel home for crews who happen to be on outstations. Reasons I am sure are many but very high cost for the aircraft with corrosion last year as well as delays of our new Airbuses lead to too high costs for wet lease and cancellations which in the end became too much for the airlines. Our owner was working on securing financing but was not able to in the end. This what was stated during today’s staff meeting in the Riga office. All the staff in the Riga office have been informed but official information will not be sent out until midnight by our owner. I understand it is difficult but please keep this to yourself if you can until after the official notification from the owner. In fact, I am not even authorized to send this email but I think it is the right thing to do for all of you out there on the line. You deserve to know. I will continue to be available on phone and e-mail.

Primera Air is or was a company headquartered in Copenhagen with a Nordic subsidiary headquartered in Riga with a fleet of 14 single-aisle aircraft from Boeing and Airbus. The company focused on seasonal flights to holiday destinations and transatlantic low-cost flights. Surely we are seeing that late deliveries from Airbus to the airline are cited but there is more to it.

On its Facebook page, Primera Air said the following:

During the last 2 years, several unforeseen misfortunate events severely affected the financial standing of Primera Air. In 2017, the company lost one aircraft from operations due to severe corrosion problems and had to bear the total cost of rebuilding, resulted in a loss of more than 10 million euros.

And

2018 began with a fantastic start of our low-cost long-haul project with a brand-new Airbus 321neo fleet, however, due to severe delays of aircraft deliveries this beginning ended up being rocky and incredibly problematic: operational issues, cancelations of number of flights, loss of revenues are just a few to mention. In addition, to fulfill our obligations in front of passengers, Primera Air leased in aircraft and beared additional costs of over 20 million euros.

Surely unforeseen circumstances can be blamed for the demise of the airline. Wet-leases can be expensive, but part of the financial difficult times can also be attributed to Primera Air’s strategy. We don’t think you can blame the airline for selling tickets before they had the aircraft capable to serve those routes in the fleet, but the airline clearly had an urge for what seems to be an unhealthy expansion. We have seen some occurrences where long-haul and regular operations were suspended amidst delivery delays, but we also saw Primera Air announcing new flights from Frankfurt and Brussels for just €149. The airline while facing problems had big plans: In 2018 Primera Air expanded its network by establishing new bases in London Stansted and Paris Charles De Gaulle airports, providing direct low-fare transatlantic flights to New York, Boston, Toronto and Washington, DC. In 2019 new bases in Brussels, Berlin and Frankfurt will be added to the airline’s transatlantic flight network. All of these aspirations were based on aircraft that had yet to enter the fleet and all of these aircraft were leased. While leasing is attractive it does leave you vulnerable, as lease rates are monthly cash expenditures that exceed the non-cash expenditure. So, you could say that Primera Air chose to grow in a way that is not uncommon but it leaves a company extremely vulnerable.

While we do agree that late deliveries have put the airline in a bad spot, it seems to us that with a completely leased fleet they had no way to escape those problems and they let the urge for expansion take the upper hand. Being able to expand is one thing; doing it efficiently is another. And it seems that Primera Air, even with mitigating factors in mind, bit off far more than it could chew.

Fleet

Aircraft In service Orders Airbus A321LR 0 2 Airbus A321neo 5 1 Boeing 737-700 2 0 Boeing 737-800 7 1 Boeing 737 MAX 9 0 18 Total 14 22

We see that Primera Air had 8 orders for Airbus aircraft. Two Airbus A321neos were to be leased from AerCap (AER), the companies signed an agreement for that last year. Three Airbus A321neo aircraft were leased from GECAS (a GE company) in 2018, while the remaining 3 would be leased from another lessor. Lessors shouldn’t have a lot of problems placing the 5 aircraft already in service with other carriers and also for the 3 aircraft remaining. The remaining aircraft yet to be delivered to Primera Air has already rolled in Hamburg, so it is possible that GECAS has not been willing to lease the aircraft to Primera Air over concerns that the airline would not be able to pay the monthly rental fees. All in all, Airbus is not really losing out here since the jet maker has an obligation to deliver the aircraft to the lessor. It merely is a delay of revenue and cash, but might be slightly more complex since Airbus has been late with deliveries due to engine problems. So it is unlikely that they can force a lessor the size of GECAS to pay penalty fees.

Source: Boeing

Primera Air ordered up to 20 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft in May 2011 (8 orders, 8 on lease and 4 options). From Boeing’s orders and delivery overview we found 8 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft directly ordered from Boeing. These aircraft have a market value of roughly $450 million. If Primera Air has been unable to make milestone payments, Boeing can remarket these slots easily. Chances are big Boeing can easily remarket the aircraft as they haven’t been produced yet and it is unlikely that by some magic a company that ceased operations due to lack of financing can continue making milestone payments. Another 8 aircraft would be leased from Air Lease Corp (AL) and should be easily placed with carriers. Aviation Capital Group signed a sales-and-lease back transaction for 3 MAX 9 aircraft on the same day as Primera Air ordered another 2 aircraft. The math doesn’t fully add up, but it lies in line of expectations that Boeing as well as lessors can place the aircraft with other customers. The single Boeing 737-800 that was to be leased should find another operator as well just like the handful Boeing’s that were already active in the fleet.

Low-cost TATL is a pain

While low-cost Transatlantic operations might seem like a booming business, it is a very challenging one to be active in. Low-cost operations demand a fitting cost structure and having a fully leased fleet really doesn’t help there. It might seem cheap to rent rather than buy the aircraft, and with the timing of cash expenditures in mind that is also the case. But a fully owned fleet means that you have little to no assets that you own, and that is certainly going to make securing financing more difficult. A partially owned fleet or clever sales-and-lease-back transactions give higher chances of securing financing or not even needing financing. Primera Air has been an airline that was too ambitious for its own good and it had no clear business case that gave it reason to exist. It’s an airline that wanted to operate a low-cost outfit without a low-cost structure. You can blame delivery delays and high wet-leases for the demise of the airline, but the reality is that the airline simply kept hoping for continued funding while it expanded its network in a difficult segment. Primera Air was an airline that was kept together by hopes and bags of money supplied by third parties while the airline used its route and fleet expansion as a measure of success rather than its financials.

Conclusion

So far other European airlines such as WOW Air and Norwegian have burned their hands on low-cost Transatlantic flights and continue to throw capacity on the market. Creating routes that other carriers have previously abandoned simply doesn't give an airline the right to exist; airline operations are far more complex than opening a route to your liking and offering bottom pricing. The reality is that, exactly one year after the demise of Monarch Airlines and on the day oil prices surged to four-year highs, it has once again become clear how challenging it is for airlines to remain profitable, particularly for airlines that want to run a low-cost outfit. For Boeing and Airbus, we don’t see any big consequences. The Boeing 737 MAX is a good product and some airlines will be eager to take the free slots, while lessors such as AerCap and GECAS should be able to place the aircraft with other companies, though it should be pointed out that Airbus A321LR placement is likely a bit more challenging than placement of the standard A321neo variant since Norwegian might also be trying to place some of its Long Range variants in a leasing firm and the customer pool currently isn’t as big as the standard variant of the A321neo.

