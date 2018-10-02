Pegging The Value Of NKTR-214 At Zero

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Plainview as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Since mid-2017, Nektar Therapeutics' (NKTR) stock price has tripled based on the view that its flagship clinical-stage drug NKTR-214 is a promising treatment for cancer, particularly in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. NKTR-214 is a pegylated form of recombinant IL-2, a naturally occurring cytokine that was first discovered in 1976 and approved for treating cancer in 1992. By binding with the IL2Rβγ receptor, IL-2 stimulates proliferation of cytotoxic lymphocytes, which then attack cancer cells. However, IL-2 has a short half-life and also binds with the IL2Rαβγ receptor, which is thought to induce proliferation of immunosuppressive Treg cells. Nektar hypothesized that IL-2 could be improved by adding polyethylene glycol molecules to it (pegylating it) to extend the half-life and block interaction with IL2Rαβγ.

Unfortunately, the anticipated benefits did not materialize and pegylation has proved to be a drag on efficacy. NKTR-214 doesn’t actually prevent proliferation of Treg cells as evidenced by the 18-25x increases in peripheral Tregs reported in Nektar’s ASCO 2017 presentation. Extended half-life has ironically become a problem for NKTR-214: conventional high-dose IL-2 is dosed in increments over a multi-day period and can be stopped at any time, while NKTR-214 dosing is front-loaded and irreversible. This raised the safety bar significantly, and limited NKTR-214 dosing to a fraction of conventional IL-2. Nektar’s own study also showed that pegylation severely hinders NKTR-214’s ability to bind with the target IL2Rβγ receptors: for 76% of NKTR-214’s life, it is inert. The clinical dose of NKTR-214 yields only 7-20% of the active AUC (drug exposure) of a standard cycle of IL-2, and Nektar’s most recent data points to the bottom end of that range (7-11%, see Appendix for detailed discussion).

NKTR-214’s pharmacological profile is even weaker than the total active AUC would suggest because the AUC is predominantly driven by NKTR-214’s long half-life rather than potency: NKTR-214 does very little for a very long time. The peak active concentration of NKTR-214 is only 2% of the peak concentration of IL-2, and pegylation continues to hamper NKTR-214’s target receptor binding even during its active state. Using NKTR-214 to treat cancer is akin to cooking a steak by heating it 4° F for 1,000 minutes instead of 400° F for 10 minutes– it never generates enough effect to overwhelm and kill the malignant cells.

This was confirmed by Nektar’s EXCEL trial, during which NKTR-214 monotherapy posted a 0% ORR (0/28) (figure 2). The letters to the right of each bar indicate the patient's best response. ORR (objective response rate) is calculated by counting up the number of responders and dividing by the total number of patients. As figure 2 from the above link shows, there were no responders-- all the patients had a best response of SD (stable disease) or PD (progressive disease), meaning that their tumor either did not grow substantially or did grow substantially at the best point in time, but none of the patients saw substantial confirmed shrinkage in tumors while on treatment.

This is particularly troubling considering that IL-2 has historically yielded a 15-29% response rate among RCC and melanoma patients. IL-2’s therapeutic effect can be measured by change in lymphocytes, and past studies have shown that it takes a 200-300% increase in peripheral lymphocytes for IL-2 to induce a response in cancer patients. In Nektar’s PIVOT trial, NKTR-214 has induced a 33-50% increase in peripheral lymphocytes—missing the efficacy benchmark by a wide margin.

Nevertheless, Nektar’s stock has soared based on preliminary SITC 2017 results for NKTR-214 + nivolumab combination therapy. Investors believe that NKTR-214 could have synergistic effects with checkpoint inhibitors and become a new universal cancer treatment. We disagree—the thesis and clinical data are nearly identical to the now-disproven IDO inhibitor story, and the notion that a failed monotherapy will add statistically significant value as part of a combination therapy has never worked in practice. In cancer research, the total efficacy of combination therapy tends to be less than the sum of the parts, not more. This is especially true for IL-2 which—despite showing indisputable efficacy as monotherapy—failed to show benefit in any of the three controlled trials where it was tested as part of a combination therapy.

Nektar’s stock plunged after ASCO 2018, where Nektar reported declining response rates in its RCC and melanoma treatment groups. Even more alarming was Nektar’s decision to only disclose response rates for 31% (87/283) of dosed patients at ASCO 2018— an unprecedented level of data opacity and a stark contrast to the 95% (36/38) disclosed at SITC 2017. This was followed by guidance on the Q2 2018 earnings call to only expect data for an additional 10 patients at SITC 2018. First rule of biotechnology investing: if a company withholds data from investors, that is a big red flag. Nektar’s promises may sound sweet, but in our view, reality will prove to be very bitter.

Introduction

Nektar Therapeutics is a biotechnology company whose principal asset is NKTR-214, a pegylated version of the cytokine IL-2. The “peg” in pegylated stands for polyethylene glycol, and pegylation refers to the addition of one or more PEG polymers to a drug. Adding these PEG polymers makes it more difficult for the body to naturally clear the drug, thus extending the length of time during which a patient is exposed to the drug. Pegylation can also block or reduce the frequency of certain interactions.

In the case of NKTR-214, Nektar has taken an old biologic, IL-2, and added six PEG polymers to it. This significantly increases the half-life compared to IL-2, but also obscures drug activity. Over time, each PEG molecule degrades through hydrolysis. NKTR-214 begins as 6-PEG-IL-2 (meaning it has six PEG molecules attached to it), and is inactive until it loses four PEG molecules, at which point it becomes 2-PEG-IL-2. Once another PEG molecule is removed, it becomes 1-PEG-IL-2, which eventually loses another PEG molecule and becomes ordinary IL-2. When discussing NKTR-214, Nektar uses NKTR-214-RC to refer to all conjugates of the drug and NKTR-214-AC to refer to its active conjugates:

Source: Charych et al 2017

In addition to increasing the half-life of the drug, Nektar claims that pegylation blocks binding with IL2Rαβγ, a receptor IL-2 frequently binds to which stimulates proliferation of immunosuppressive CD4+CD25+ regulatory T cells (Tregs).

Because of its long half-life, NKTR-214 offers more convenient dosing compared to conventional IL-2. In the current PIVOT-02 trial, NKTR-214 is dosed once every three weeks at 0.006 mg/kg. IL-2 (“aldesleukin”, “Proleukin”) is dosed at 600,000 IU/kg (0.037 mg/kg) every 8 hours for up to 14 times per cycle. IL-2 is dosed in cycles: a patient receives up to 14 doses of IL-2 over five days, rests for nine days, and then receives up to another 14 doses of IL-2. Two cycles constitutes a course of IL-2. Each course is typically followed by a period of rest and evaluation, after which the patient may receive additional treatment courses of IL-2. For the purposes of comparing the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of IL-2 with NKTR-214 in this report, we are comparing a single-cycle 14-dose administration of IL-2 with a single dose of NKTR-214, which is administered once every three weeks.

IL-2 Works, NKTR-214 Does Not

In clinical trials and retrospective analyses, IL-2 has posted an objective response rate of 15-29%. NKTR-214, on the other hand, posted a stunning 0% ORR. In the table below, we compare the results of IL-2 monotherapy trials with NKTR-214’s monotherapy results1:

Source: Author using data from sources listed in table & Bentebibel et al 2017

In Nektar’s Phase 1 EXCEL trial, none of the patients responded. Nine of the patients never even recorded stable disease—their best response was “progressive disease.” (Bentebibel et al 2017)

NKTR-214 is not the first attempt at pegylating IL-2—the first paper on pegylating IL-2 was published in 1987 with human data published in 1991. In 1995, investigators published a trial comparing a cycle of high-dose IL-2 followed by weekly outpatient pegylated IL-2 maintenance therapy against two cycles of high-dose IL-2 in order to determine whether or not pegylated IL-2 offered any benefit to patients. The authors found that HD IL-2 monotherapy outperformed HD IL-2 + PEG-IL-2 in both RCC and melanoma:

Source: Author using data from Yang et al 1995

It is also worth noting that the baseline performance status in this trial (OTC:ECOG) was meaningfully higher in the IL-2 monotherapy group, suggesting that the results are particularly poor for PEG-IL-2 since baseline ECOG status is correlated with lower response rates and shorter survival:

Source: Author using data from Yang et al 1995

While the phrase “turning cold tumors hot” may be new, the idea of combining IL-2 with checkpoint inhibitors is not. A Phase 1/2 study (Maker et al 2005) tested whether or not combining high-dose IL-2 with the CTLA-4 antibody ipilimumab (then owned by Medarex and known as MDX-010) could produce any synergistic effects in metastatic melanoma patients.

The Maker trial enrolled 36 patients, who were dosed at 0.1, 0.3, 1.0, and 3 mg/kg of ipilimumab. 24/36 patients received 3 mg/kg of ipilimumab, with the remainder split evenly among the other dose groups. All patients received 720,000 IU/kg of IL-2 every eight hours up to 15 times (20% higher than the prescribing label dose of 600,000 IU/kg). The ipilimumab and IL-2 cycles were each administered once every three weeks. A treatment course consisted of three doses of ipilimumab and two cycles of IL-2, with each patient receiving up to three treatment courses.

The IL-2/ipilimumab combination produced a 22% ORR (8/36), with a 5/24 (21%) response rate among the patients receiving 3 mg/kg of ipilimumab. In a prior trial testing an identical dose of ipilimumab in metastatic melanoma patients (Phan et al 2003), investigators found that ipilimumab produced a response rate of 21% (3/14). In another ipilimumab study (Attia et al 2005), investigators saw a 12.5% ORR. Phan 2003 and Attia 2005 both combined ipilimumab with glycoprotein 100 (gp100) vaccines; however, it was later shown through the Phase 3 study Hodi et al 2010 that gp100 vaccines add no benefit to ipilimumab treatment. IL-2 in metastatic melanoma has been shown to yield a 16-17% response rate (see table). The investigators concluded that there was no synergistic effect based on seeing similar response rates for ipilimumab (13-21%) and IL-2 alone (~15%):

There is not evidence to support a synergistic effect of CTLA-4 blockade plus IL- 2 administration, because the 22% objective response rate is that expected from the sum of these two agents administered alone.

- Maker et al 2005

Like PEG-IL-2, combining IL-2 with checkpoint inhibitors was shelved.

NKTR-214’s 0% ORR makes it very hard to believe that NKTR-214 will work as part of a combination therapy. For combination therapies in oncology, 2+2=3, not 2+2=5—the total effect is nearly always less than the sum of the parts. We are unaware of any oncology drug that reported a 0% ORR as a monotherapy and then went on to achieve success as part of a combination therapy, but there are many therapies with meaningful monotherapy ORR rates that have failed to add value as part of a combination therapy. This is particularly true for IL-2: despite showing indisputable efficacy as a monotherapy, IL-2 has failed in all three of its combination therapy trials:

Sources: Author using data from sources listed in table

Will NKTR-214 succeed where IL-2 failed after failing where IL-2 succeeded? We don’t think so—and there is little mystery behind NKTR-214’s dismal performance.

Lymphocyte Change Misses Efficacy Bar by a Mile

The intended mechanism of action of NKTR-214 is the same as IL-2: induce a sufficient increase in lymphocytes to trigger a successful cancer response. As we show in this section, researchers have established that an IL-2 treatment requires a 200-300% increase in lymphocytes in order to elicit a response. In its most recent PIVOT trial data, NKTR-214 has induced a 33-50% increase in lymphocytes—missing the bar for efficacy by a wide margin and explaining why the monotherapy data was so poor. Below is a comparison of change in lymphocytes for NKTR-214 vs. a high-dose IL-2 trial (Ahmadzadeh & Rosenberg 2006):

Sources: Nektar ASCO 2017 Presentation & Ahmadzadeh & Rosenberg 2006

In the PIVOT trial, NKTR-214 saw a peripheral increase of approximately 50% at peak with a sustained increase of ~33% at 22 days. In contrast, the patients in Ahmadzadeh & Rosenberg 2006 saw a peak increase of approximately 233% with a sustained increase of around 100%. We also note that none of the patients in Ahmadzadeh & Rosenberg 2006 (n=8) were responders; it takes even higher changes in lymphocyte counts to induce a response. Phan et al 2001 showed that responders recorded an average 305% increase in lymphocytes while non-responders recorded an average 262% peak increase in lymphocytes: both higher than the average seen in Ahmadzadeh & Rosenberg 2006 and much higher than NKTR-214:

Source: Author using data from Phan et al 2001 (Tables 1 & 3)

Another trial, Lissoni et al 1994, found that responders saw an average 217% increase in lymphocytes after three weeks of treatment, compared to Nektar’s reported ~33% increase at three weeks:

Source: Author using data from Lissoni et al 1994 (table 3)

NKTR-214 Does Very Little for a Very Long Time

The limited impact of NKTR-214 is easy to explain—NKTR-214 is too weak to work, with a pharmacokinetic profile yielding only 7-20% of the active AUC of a standard cycle of IL-2 due to 1) lower maximum tolerated dose and 2) pegylation interfering with NKTR-214 drug activity.

This low cumulative AUC is even worse than it seems: it is spread out over a much longer time compared to IL-2, and the peak concentration (C max ) of active NKTR-214 is only 2% of the peak concentration of IL-2. NKTR-214 does very little for a very long time. On top of that, Nektar’s own preclinical data shows that even during its active AUC, NKTR-214-AC yields 73% lower target-receptor occupation time compared to what an equivalent AUC of IL-2 would yield.

NKTR-214 is Dosed at 1.2% of IL-2

The FDA-approved label for IL-2 recommends a dose of 600,000 IU/kg (0.037 mg/kg), administered every 8 hours up to 14 times, with the schedule repeating after nine days of rest. To calculate the overall dose, we multiply 0.037*14 = 0.518 mg/kg, which tells us that the recommended dose of IL-2 per cycle is 0.518 mg/kg:

Sources: Prescribing label for aldesleukin & Nektar ASCO 2018 Investor Presentation, annotations by author

NKTR-214 is being dosed at 0.006 mg/kg every three weeks in the ongoing PIVOT-02 trial. For simplicity, we will ignore the fact that a three-week period would actually encompass two cycles of IL-2, and we compare a single administration of NKTR-214 with a single cycle of IL-2. Dividing out the total dose of IL-2 by the total dose of NKTR-214, we see that NKTR-214 is dosed at 0.006/0.518 = 1.2% of the dose of IL-2 in practice.

NKTR-214 is Inert for 76% of Total AUC

As a reminder, NKTR-214 has two different states: NKTR-214-RC, which encompasses all conjugates, and NKTR-214-AC, which only includes the active conjugates (2-PEG-IL2, 1-PEG-IL2, and IL-2). The time that NKTR-214 has 3-6 PEG polymers attached (and is thus inactive) represents the majority of the AUC: as we see from comparing the total AUC (NKTR-214-RC) with the active AUC (NKTR-214-AC) in Nektar’s Hurwitz et al 2017 poster, NKTR-214 is inert for approximately 76% of the AUC in humans:

Source: Charts from Hurwitz et al 2017 poster, table constructed by author using Hurwitz 2017 data

In the last row of the table, we show that NKTR-214-AC is only 24% of NKTR-214-RC—meaning that NKTR-214 is only active during 24% of its time in humans. For the purposes of gauging clinical effect, NKTR-214-AC’s AUC is the only AUC that matters.

NKTR-214-AC’s AUC is 7-20% of IL-2 AUC

Konrad et al 1990 analyzed the PK/PD profile of IL-2 in humans, and showed that the AUC for a standard cycle of IL-2 (14 doses of 0.037 mg/kg over a five-day period) ranges from 73.6 to 108.1 ng*hr/mL * weight ((kg)). Nektar provided two different sources for AUC for NKTR-214. In February 2017, Nektar published Hurwitz et al 2017 at ASCO GU 2017 (n=9). In November 2017, Nektar published Bentebibel et al 2017 (n=15).

Comparing the AUCs, we find that, at the clinical dose, NKTR-214-AC yields only 7-20% of the AUC of IL-2 (see below table). We provide step-by-step calculations for both the Konrad 1990 IL-2 AUC range and the NKTR-214 AUCs in the Appendix to this report.

Sources: Author using data from Bentebibel et al 2017 & Hurwitz et al 2017

We place more weight on the more recent and higher-n Bentebibel 2017 range (7-11%).

By combining Nektar’s human data with Nektar’s half-life data from Charych et al 2017, we can now graph the relative pharmacokinetics of NKTR-214 compared to IL-2 in humans over time:

Source: Constructed by author using NKTR-214 half-life data from Charych 2017, NKTR-214 PK data from Bentebibel et al 2017, and IL-2 half-life and PK data from Konrad et al 1990

Maintaining a steady-state concentration over a long period of time makes sense for treating symptoms, such as pain or dyskinesia. However, in our opinion, it makes absolutely no sense for trying to eradicate cancerous cells, and to the best of our knowledge, low-dose, high duration therapy has never succeeded in treating cancer or any invasive pathogen.

Active drug exposure is only half of the equation though. Even in its active state, NKTR-214 is less effective than IL-2 in achieving its targeted effect (IL2Rβγ receptor occupancy).

Nektar’s Preclinical Model Shows PEG Polymers Reduce NKTR-214-AC’s Target Receptor Occupancy AUC by 73% compared to IL-2

NKTR-214 only induces T cell proliferation while it is occupying receptors, if it is merely floating around without binding, it is effectively inert. In Nektar’s publication Charych et al 2017, the authors showed via a preclinical model that PEG polymers inhibit NKTR-214’s ability to bind with the targeted receptor by 73% relative to IL-2:

Source: Charych et al 2017, annotation by author

This means that an equivalent AUC to IL-2, NKTR-214-AC occupies the targeted receptor, IL2Rβγ, for 695.8/2,598.7 = 26.8% of the time that IL-2 occupies the same receptor. This is not surprising: if 3 to 6 attached PEG polymers completely inhibit NKTR-214’s mechanism of action, it is reasonable that 1 to 2 attached PEG polymers continue to interfere with receptor binding.

Relative target receptor occupancy approximates the relationship in terms of change in cytotoxic T cells for patients on NKTR-214 compared to IL-2. Putting the numbers together, we can now calculate relative target receptor occupancy for the clinical dose of NKTR-214 compared to prescribing label dose of IL-2 as:

[Active AUC of NKTR-214/Active AUC of IL-2] * [Target Receptor Occupancy of NKTR-214/Target Receptor Occupancy of IL-2] = Relative Potency of NKTR-214 Dose Compared to IL-2 Dose

7.2% * 26.8% = 1.9%

20.4% * 26.8% = 5.5%

By layering relative target receptor occupancy on top the PK comparison shown earlier, we can visualize the therapeutic effect of NKTR-214 compared to IL-2:

Source: Constructed by Plainview using receptor binding data from Charych et al 2017 combined with NKTR-214 half-life data from Charych 2017, NKTR-214 PK data from Bentebibel 2017, and IL-2 half-life/PK data from Konrad 1990

We caveat the above receptor binding portrayal since it relies on preclinical receptor occupancy data that could be different in humans, but we find it highly likely that pegylation plays an adverse (and significant) role against NKTR-214-AC’s binding ability: the only question is what the magnitude is.

Why Doesn’t Nektar Increase the Dose?

IL-2 is known to cause serious adverse events including vascular leak, which can potentially lead to death. Cytokines like IL-2 increase local vascular permeability in order to allow immune cells to pass through the vascular wall so they can reach the target site. Normally, cytokines are produced locally to act locally, and any vascular leak would be limited and not present a systemic problem. However, when patients are treated with high doses of foreign IL-2, the effect is not local and can be extreme and potentially fatal.

With a normal course of IL-2, vascular leak is mostly controllable because the dosing is split into 14 administrations and can be stopped at any time if needed. IL-2 also clears the body quickly, improving the margin of safety for patients. With NKTR-214, the entire dose is frontloaded, long-acting, and irreversible—so if serious adverse events arise, nothing can be done to reduce drug exposure. As a result, the safety bar for NKTR-214 is significantly higher than it is for IL-2 and the maximum tolerated dose is much lower.

Nektar tried to administer NKTR-214 at higher doses, but saw symptoms of vascular leak in the single patient treated at 0.012 mg/kg (hypotension and syncope, source) and also saw adverse events in patients dosed at 0.009 mg/kg. Nektar decided to move forward with 0.006 mg/kg. For what it’s worth, we do not believe that increasing the dose 25-50% would have been enough to make NKTR-214 work anyways.

NKTR-214 Doesn’t Actually Block Treg Proliferation

IL-2 binds to two receptors: IL2Rαβγ and IL2Rβγ. The IL2Rβγ receptor is thought to drive expansion of cytotoxic T cells (such as CD8+), which is desirable for treating cancer. The IL2Rβγ receptor is thought to drive expansion of immunosuppressant regulatory T cells (Treg cells). These cells downregulate the immune response, which would be counterproductive for cancer patients. Nektar describes NKTR-214 as "a CD122-biased cytokine agonist...to preferentially activate and expand effector CD8+ T and NK cells over Tregs" (Sharma et al Poster), implying that NKTR-214 blocks the proliferation of Treg cells by specifically targeting the IL2Rαβγ (CD122) receptor. As we show, while the intent was there, Nektar’s strategy does not appear to actually work.

Roche is also developing two IL-2 variants for treating cancer: FAP-IL2v and CEA-IL2v. Before taking CEA-IL2v to the clinic, Roche conducted preclinical studies assessing the drug’s potency compared with conventional IL-2. Roche found through a STAT5 phosphorylation assay study (Klein et al 2017), IL-2 induces maximum proliferation of Treg cells at <1% of the dose of IL-2 required to induce any change in CD8+ T cells:

Source: Klein et al 2017 (Figure 2), annotations by author

This means that to reduce Treg expansion, a drug must be >99% specific to the IL2Rβγ receptor. In Charych et al 2017, Nektar claims NKTR-214 is 85% specific to IL2Rβγ:

Source: Charych et al 2017 (Table 3)

As a result, NKTR-214 does not actually stop Treg proliferation. Patients on NKTR-214 saw an average 18-fold increase in Treg cells. We can compare Nektar’s results with Roche’s CEA-IL2v drug, which does prevent Treg proliferation and saw a 1.2-fold increase in peripheral Tregs (NKTR-214 on left, CEA-IL2v on right):

Sources: Nektar ASCO 2017 Presentation & Brummelen et al 2017, titled and highlighted by author

Roche’s CEA-IL2v and FAP-IL2v block the proliferation of Treg cells in a much more elegant way compared to NKTR-214. Nektar simply temporarily covers up the α-receptor with PEG polymers, while Roche’s drugs have the α-receptor completely abolished. Additionally, Roche attached the resulting IL-2 variant to an antibody (CEA = cergutuzumab and FAP = fibroblast activation protein α). By binding the mutant IL-2 to antibodies targeting cancer cells, Roche’s drugs’ effect is localized at the target site rather than systemic, which allowed Roche to safely dose its drugs at much higher levels compared to IL-2 (the MTD for FAP-IL2v was reached at 20 mg), whereas NKTR-214 was forced to accept a very low MTD (0.006 mg/kg). Even if NKTR-214 did not have the dose and pegylation problems that have made it nearly inert, we believe it would be dominated CEA/FAP-IL2v.

Taking a step back, the ceiling on Treg response at a low amount of IL-2 makes sense in the context of historical IL-2 data. It is well-known that high-dose IL-2 yields significantly higher response rates compared to low-dose IL-2 despite the fact that IL-2 preferentially binds to IL2Rαβγ; the FDA label for aldesleukin specifically mentions “lack of efficacy” for low-dose Il-2 for treating cancer. If there were no such ceiling on Treg proliferation, Tregs would expand at a faster rate with dose increases than cytotoxic T cells and a dose-dependent cancer response to IL-2 would not make sense.

Investors Are Not Seeing the Correct Picture Based On Nektar’s TIL CD8+ Claims

Nektar frequently cites a 30-fold average change in tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) CD8+, which is distorted by a single outlier patient who purportedly recorded an extreme change in TIL CD8+ but saw no clinical benefit. NKTR-214’s disappointing change in peripheral lymphocytes makes it highly unlikely that NKTR-214 actually has a meaningful effect on TIL CD8+: the claim that NKTR-214 induces a 33-50% change in peripheral lymphocytes and a 3,000% (30-fold) change in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ does not seem reasonable at all in our opinion.

This is corroborated by Nektar’s initial CD8+ data for NKTR-214 monotherapy, as presented at SITC 2016:

Tumor biopsies were conducted in 9 patients, and 6 of those patients’ tumors revealed an up to 10-fold increase from baseline in CD8+ T cells and NK cells in the tumor microenvironment.

If six out of nine patients saw an increase in CD8+ T cells and NK cells, this means that three out of nine patients saw a decline— a rate that is much closer to placebo than an effective drug.

TIL CD8+ Data Presentation Creates Misleading Appearance of Efficacy

Nektar ran a 28-patient Phase 1 EXCEL trial, during which Nektar evaluated the change in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells. None of the patients actually saw a 30-fold change in TIL CD8+: one single patient saw a ~300x increase, and this skewed the average. The reported average barely exceeded the standard error and was not even close to statistical significance; tell-tale signs of data driven by variation rather than efficacy. Here is how Nektar transformed mediocre data into an impressive-looking average:

Sources: Annotations by author, ASCO GU 2017 Poster (Hurwitz et al), SITC 2016 Poster (Diab et al), & ESMO 2017 Poster (Diab et al)

What Happened to the Average-Skewing Patient?

The patient who saw the most dramatic increase (from close to zero to 2,500 CD8+ cells/mm2) is interesting because that is an incredible result—2,500 CD8+ cells/mm2 is an exceptionally high-density CD8+ cell count. The CT scan tells a different story however; see below and judge for yourself. Nektar claims that the tumor shrank by 1% (Bernatchez et al 2017). In our opinion, the tumor appears to have grown:

Source: ASCO 2017 Poster (Bernatchez et al)

The incredible magnitude of reported increase in CD8+ T cells would logically lead to a response. Instead, we see that the patient saw no decline in tumor burden. The complete lack of response betrays the reported CD8+ value, and we believe that this CD8+ count is far more likely a result of poor data collection or variance than efficacy.

TIL CD8+ Cell Counts Are Imprecise & Heterogeneous

The test used to determine cell counts, immunohistochemistry (IHC) staining, is not precise and involves sampling within a sample, which has the potential to massively skew results for each tissue sample. During IHC staining, a lab assistant stains a sample and then looks at each cell within the sample, and manually counts how many CD8+ T cells, CD4+ T cells, etc. he/she sees. The lab assistant is typically not counting each measure within the entire sample but a sample within the sample and then extrapolating that for the entire sample. Predictably, this can lead to wildly variable measurements.

There is also high variance in CD8+ T cell counts because of heterogeneity between tumor samples. Obeid et al 2017 found that the coefficient of variance for CD8+ counts in tumor samples was 77%, with CV going as high as 200% in some samples. Below is the graphic representation of the variance in CD8+ counts in tumor samples from the same patient:

Source: Obeid et al 2017

Fold-Change is Right-Skewed & Distorted by Low Initial Values

Fold-change measurements for any variable are right-skewed because there is a firm lower bound at zero (which would represent a -100% change from baseline) and there is no upper bound:

Source: Constructed by author

Looking back at the Obeid et al graph, the patients who saw CD8+ decline from ~500 to ~200 would have recorded a 60% decline in CD8+, while patients increasing from any low denominator (close to zero) to 100 would have recorded a multi-fold increase in CD8+, potentially leaving you with a high average fold-change despite the totality of data appearing random and not indicative of any clinical benefit. We think this is what happened with Nektar’s data.

ASCO 2018 Data Shows Change in TIL CD8+ in Patients Given NKTR-214 + Nivolumab Not Statistically Significant

The more recent ASCO 2018 data reinforces how weak the change in CD8+ is. In its ASCO 2018 investor presentation, Nektar included a log-scale graph with change in TIL CD8+ T cells in 33 total patients split into three groups—a small portion of the total PIVOT-02 RP2D enrollment as of ASCO 2018 (283 patients). In theory, the change should have been significantly higher than the change in NKTR-214 monotherapy for two reasons. First, if the reason that NKTR-214 did not work as a monotherapy is because of PD-L1, then blocking PD-1 with nivolumab should dramatically improve the CD8+ T cell counts. Second, it has already been shown that responders to anti-PD-1 monotherapy already see significant increases in tumor-infiltrating CD8+.

Instead of an increase, the average fold-change declined from the prior 30-fold increase to 10-fold:

Source: Nektar ASCO 2018 Investor Presentation, annotation by author

Like its 30-fold increase predecessor, this 10-fold change in responders is also outlier-driven. The high standard error gives it away, and a little bit of searching turns up the culprit: Nektar previously reported in a SITC 2017 abstract discussing preliminary PIVOT-02 results that “[i]n tumor tissue, there was an up to 450‐fold increase in tumor‐infiltrating CD8+ T cells from baseline.” Curiously, this 450-fold appears to have been toned down sometime between SITC 2017 and ASCO 2018, since even in a scenario where only one of the 33 patients included in the analysis is allocated to each of the SD and PD groups, 450/31 = 14.5 average fold-change in TIL CD8+ for PR/CR patients. Allocating more patients to the SD/PD groups would further increase the average for the CR/PR group. Median and patient-stratified data are nowhere to be found. We believe the extremely limited disclosure from Nektar is driven by a lack of efficacy, and that the intratumoral change in CD8+ seen in patients treated with NKTR-214 is not meaningful due to its weak effect profile.

The lack of significant effect in combination with nivolumab should be especially concerning to investors because, as Tumeh et al 2014 showed, PD-1 monotherapy drives significant increases in tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cells in responders:

Source: Tumeh et al 2014, Figure 1C

Change in Ki67+ Does Not Translate to Change in CD8+ Cell Count

Nektar also frequently cites a modest increase in peripheral Ki67+CD8+ T cells (Nektar ASCO 2018 Presentation for instance) without discussing total peripheral CD8+ T cells, with the underlying implication being that because Ki67+CD8+ T cells are increasing, total CD8 cells must also be increasing.

Ki67+CD8+ T cells increased to approximately 17% in PIVOT trial patients (NKTR-214 + nivolumab) compared to ~7% in patients on pembrolizumab monotherapy:

Sources: Nektar ASCO 2018 Presentation & Huang et al 2017 (figure 1b)

Ki67+ expression is typically found on proliferating cells, which leads people to conclude that high Ki67+ expression means high cell counts, which (as we will show) is not true—change in Ki67+ expression has a very weak relationship with actual change in cell counts. Returning to Roche’s Klein et al 2017, we see via STAT5 phosphorylation assay that a large change in Ki67+ expression among CD8+ cells corresponds to a minimal change in actual CD8+ cells:

Source: Klein et al 2017, figure 2, annotation by author

Another study, Kaur et al 2000, showed that increases in Ki67+ expression do not necessarily translate to clinically meaningful (or even positive) change in lymphocytes in a trial measuring CD4 and CD8 relative to Ki67+CD4+ and Ki67+CD8+ percentages in monkeys:

Source: Kaur et al 2000 (figure 6)

Peripheral CD8+ Counts Nowhere to Be Found

The best available measure of NKTR-214’s efficacy is patient objective response rate—which was 0% in the EXCEL trial. Beyond that, the next best measure is change in peripheral CD8+ T cells. If NKTR-214 works as claimed, it should induce the proliferation of CD8+ T cells, driving up the CD8+ count in the peripheral blood and (hopefully) in the tumor as well. Tumor samples are highly heterogeneous and there are many confounding factors that could obscure CD8+ infiltration, such as size, genetic variations, and density of intercellular wall connections. Because of this, the most reliable way of assessing whether or not an IL-2-based drug is effective at increasing CD8+ is by measuring peripheral CD8+ (CD8+ levels in a patient’s blood). We know that Nektar took these measurements via flow cytometry at least four times per patient in its Phase 1/2 EXCEL trial:

Source: Bentebibel et al 2017

However, Nektar avoided disclosing the change in peripheral CD8+. Instead, Nektar has only provided investors with the change in peripheral Ki67+CD8+ T cells and other uninterpretable CD8+ subgroups. We show in the Appendix to this report that, based on comparative analysis of animal trials and a human trial for Roche’s competing IL-2 derivative, NKTR-214’s impact on peripheral CD8+ was likely minimal in humans. This should not be surprising given the limited change in peripheral lymphocytes in PIVOT trial patients and NKTR-214-AC’s unimpressive C max .

Bull Thesis & Clinical Results are Identical to Epacadostat

Epacadostat is an oral medication designed to inhibit indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (“IDO”) in patients with cancer. The theory behind epacadostat and IDO inhibitors in general is that IDO is overexpressed in tumors and prevents the body’s natural immune system from attacking tumor cells. IDO is thought to deplete tryptophan and produces kynurenine, which then recruits regulatory T cells (Treg cells), prevents the reprogramming of Treg cells into T helper cells, and suppresses the body’s immune system, particularly cytotoxic CD8+ T cells, in the tumor microenvironment.

The end goal of epacadostat is similar to NKTR-214: enhance the CD8+ immune response. Like NKTR-214, epacadostat also posted a 0% ORR as a monotherapy. Nevertheless, epacadostat’s single-arm data in combination with PD-1 inhibitors appeared impressive, and Incyte was able to partner with both Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop epacadostat in combination with their PD-1 drugs for various tumor types.

Incyte rallied as high as $150 and at its peak, investors valued epacadostat as high as $15bn—not much higher than the current implied value of NKTR-214.

Epacadostat Does Nothing

Incyte cratered back to $64/share after announcing that the melanoma trial had been halted due to futility on April 6, 2018. In the Phase 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 trial, epacadostat combined with pembrolizumab produced a hazard ratio of 1.00 for PFS (p=0.517) and a hazard ratio of 1.13 for OS (p=0.807) compared to pembrolizumab monotherapy:

Source: Incyte ASCO 2018 presentation

These results were unsalvageable even with extensive data mining, with no significant differences between placebo and epacadostat in any of the 20 subgroups:

Source: Incyte ASCO 2018 Presentation

The results of the ECHO-301 trial leave no doubt that epacadostat confers no benefit to cancer patients. The once-hot IDO inhibitor class of drugs has now been thoroughly discredited: BMS has halted its trials with its IDO inhibitor BMS-986205, Pfizer has returned rights to the IDO inhibitor EOS200271 to iTeos Therapeutics, and Roche has completely terminated its IDO inhibitor development agreement with NewLink Genetics.

Failed IDO Inhibitor Class Achieved Comparable Phase 2 ORRs

Epacadostat’s failure is illustrative of what investors can expect from NKTR-214 because the narrative for why NKTR-214 works is nearly identical to the now-disproven epacadostat bull thesis:

NKTR-214/epacadostat must work, because otherwise there is no explanation for why PD-L1- patients responded to that drug combined with a PD-1 drug

NKTR-214/epacadostat must work because the ORRs seen in its Phase 2 combination therapy trials are higher than Phase 3 ORRs for PD-1 monotherapy in the same indication

However, a comparison of the RCC & melanoma results for NKTR-214 with epacadostat and IDO inhibitor indoximod shows how unremarkable Nektar’s results are:

Source: See table below for sources & notes on sources, constructed by author

The response rates are all within the same range, no matter how you cut the patient populations. See below for a detailed table of the study results and the sources:

Notes & Sources: Constructed by author using the following sources

NKTR-214 + nivolumab ORRs based on ASCO 2018 abstract & ASCO 2018 presentation “All Patients” includes patients from dose escalation who were not included in Stage 1 Epacadostat + nivolumab ORRs based on ASCO 2018 abstract Epacadostat + pembrolizumab melanoma ORRs from ESMO 2017, RCC ORRs from ASCO 2017 Epacadostat + pembrolizumab RCC data was 1L-2L while NKTR-214 + nivolumab data was all 1L Indoximod + pembrolizumab ORRs based on ASCO 2018 poster 28/70 indoximod + pembrolizumab melanoma patients were 2L+ vs 1L for all NKTR-214 + nivolumab patients

Phase 2 Results Almost Never Translate to Phase 3

Many Nektar bulls are comparing the NKTR-214 Phase 2 ORRs with precedent ORRs for pembrolizumab and nivolumab. The “Phase 2 vs. Phase 3” comparison is borrowed from epacadostat; Incyte encouraged investors to make comparisons between its Phase 2 epacadostat combination therapy results and Phase 3 results PD-1 inhibitor monotherapy. This comparison is fundamentally flawed because in oncology, Phase 3 ORRs are nearly always worse than Phase 2 ORRs for two primary reasons:

Phase 2 trials (including Nektar’s PIVOT-02 trial) typically rely on investigator assessments as opposed to the blinded independent central review used in Phase 3 trials. There is inter- and intra-observer variability in evaluating tumors (see Erasmus et al 2003, Oxnard et al 2011, and numerous other studies), and investigators are naturally biased towards overstating response rates; they interact directly with the patients and want to be able to tell sick patients that they are getting better. A blinded independent central review has no such bias. Zhang et al 2017 compiled 28 trials with 17,466 patients, and on average, the investigator-assessed ORR was 25% higher (median 17% higher) than the blinded independent central review ORR (including both experimental and control groups)

Phase 3 trials have much higher patient populations, and baseline characteristics are generally worse compared to Phase 2 trials. There is less incentive to cherry-pick patients since Phase 3 trials are blinded and controlled.

The result of these differences is that the ORRs of Phase 3 trials are lower than Phase 2 trials. Zia et al 2005 compared 43 Phase 3 trials with 49 Phase 2 trials, and found that the ORR in Phase 3 trials was lower than preceding Phase 2 in 81% of cases with a mean difference of 12.9% (meaning that a Phase 2 ORR of 40% would translate to a Phase 3 ORR of 27.1%). In the case of epacadostat + pembrolizumab for the treatment of 1L melanoma, the decline was even worse, with ORR moving from 55% in Phase 2 to 34% in Phase 3:

Source: Incyte ASCO 2018 Presentation

Prior to this, Incyte narrated the same story as Nektar: the Phase 2 results looked great compared to precedent Phase 3 results. Below is a comparison taken from an Incyte presentation that appeared to show epacadostat + pembrolizumab would be superior to pembrolizumab monotherapy:

Source: Incyte ASCO 2017 Presentation

This did not pan out in Incyte’s Phase 3 trial, and we believe it will not pan out for NKTR-214 either.

We Believe Nektar’s ASCO 2018 Response Rates Will Not Improve

On June 4, 2018, Nektar’s stock plunged 42% following ASCO 2018 for two primary reasons:

Nektar reported a decline in ORR in Stage 2 melanoma and RCC patients compared to prior dose escalation data presented at SITC 2017. For 1L melanoma, the SITC 2017 ORR was 64% (7/11) and for 1L RCC, the SITC ORR was 6/13 (46%). At ASCO 2018, excluding the Stage 1 patients (which were primarily from the SITC 2017 cohort), the Stage 2 ORR for 1L melanoma was 20% (3/15) and the Stage 2 ORR for 1L RCC was 33% (5/15)

Nektar only disclosed ORRs for 31% (87/283) patients enrolled in the trial—a sharp decline from the 95% (36/38) ORR disclosure at SITC 2017. In our opinion, this is a warning sign and may mean that the censored results were poor.

Nektar attempted to stem the bleed by telling investors that the decline in ORRs occurred because the data was not mature, implying that it would improve materially five months later at SITC 2018. This is highly unlikely in our opinion. A patient-stratified chart in Nektar’s June 6, 2018 Jefferies presentation revealed that there are only a handful of RCC/melanoma non-responders still enrolled in PIVOT-02 as of ASCO 2018 (five in RCC and five in melanoma), and they were all already well-past median time-to-response (minimum of 3 months on therapy for melanoma and nearly 5 months for RCC):

Source: Swimmer plots taken from Nektar’s June 6, 2018 Jefferies presentation , annotations by author, tables constructed by author based on swimmer plots

There are few remaining patients from the Stage 2 RCC and melanoma cohorts left in the PIVOT-02 trial, and those patients are well past median time-to-response. In RCC, the patients have already been on therapy for 145 – 275 days, and in melanoma, 4/5 of the current best responses for remaining non-responders are tumor growth. At most, we think 1-2 patients from each group will convert to responders, which leaves Nektar’s ORRs in-line with precedent IDO inhibitor ORRs.

Responses Come Quickly or Don’t Come At All

While it’s possible that a couple of the remaining non-responders will turn into responders, it is unlikely that a meaningful percent of them will because 1) more than half of the remaining non-responders have best responses of tumor growth and 2) responses to PD-1 inhibitors and IL-2 come quickly or don’t come at all. This has been true in Nektar’s PIVOT trial, where 100% of responses are seen by the second scan for melanoma and a high percent are seen by the second scan for RCC (figures calculated based on Nektar swimmer plots):

Source: Author using data from Nektar’s June 6, 2018 Jefferies presentation

Rapid time to response is also true for IL-2 monotherapy—as Alva et al 2016 shows, nearly all responses come within two to three courses of IL-2 therapy:

Source: Author using data from Alva et al 2016

Unprecedented Data Opacity

As of ASCO 2018, Nektar has only provided ORRs for 31% (87/283) of the patients dosed in the PIVOT-02 trial. At SITC 2017, Nektar provided ORRs for 95% (36/38) of dosed patients. Incyte was called out last year for censoring a handful of patients; while we see it all the time among biotechnology penny stocks, we have never seen data opacity at Nektar’s level from a multi-billion dollar biotechnology company.

We know that there were 283 safety-evaluable (ie dosed) patients in the PIVOT-02 trial as of May 7, 2018 based on a disclosure in Nektar’s ASCO 2018 press release, which means that all 283 of those patients had been administered NKTR-214 + nivolumab. We also know that 162 patients were safety-evaluable as of February 7, 2018 based on an ASCO abstract, meaning that most of the 283 patients had likely received at least one post-baseline scan by Nektar’s final data cut-off for ASCO 2018 (May 29, 2018). If you assume a flat distribution of patient additions between February 7 and May 7 2018 and that initial post-baseline scans took place 8 weeks after administration, then the cut-off for patients with at least one scan would be April 3, 2018, and there would have been 237 patients enrolled by then:

May 29 – April 3 = 55 days

May 7 – February 7 = 89 days

55/89 * (283 – 162) + 162 = 237 patients

In total, Nektar has provided data on 87 total patients, 37 of which were stale patients from dose escalation who were enrolled at SITC 2017. If you look at how many post-SITC patients Nektar has disclosed results for as a percent of total patients added, the number is even more alarming: (87 – 37) / (283 – 38) = 50/245, or 20% of new patients.

We summarize Nektar’s disclosures below:

Sources: Author using data from Nektar SITC 2017 and ASCO 2018 abstracts/posters

So where are the 196 missing patients coming from? Virtually every group enrolled. Nektar has enrolled ten different groups in its trial and only provided Stage 1/2 data for three of them:

Source: Nektar ASCO 2018 Oral Presentation

As Nektar’s ASCO 2018 oral presentation shows, even the disclosed data for the RCC & melanoma groups was incomplete, with 9/37 evaluable melanoma patients excluded and 21/47 evaluable RCC patients excluded:

Source: Nektar ASCO 2018 Oral Presentation

Since ASCO 2018, Nektar has not clarified the timing of future data disclosures. During the Q2 2018 call, when pressed on the subject, Nektar would only commit to disclosing data for an additional ten melanoma patients at SITC 2018-- but the “data is not mature” card will have expired by then. There were 283 patients enrolled as of May 7, 2018, and every single one of them will have been on therapy for more than six months by November’s SITC 2018. So why are they planning to keep the data classified? The simplest answer tends to be the right one, and we think Nektar is avoiding data disclosure because the data is bad.

Concluding Thoughts: How Nektar Made IL-2 Ineffective

In Nektar’s quest to improve IL-2, the company wound up with a product that is completely useless for treating cancer. Elongating half-life with pegylation makes sense for many indications where the goal is to reach and maintain steady state. These include many neurological or chronic conditions that cannot be cured directly, such as pain or ADHD. However, in our view, it makes no sense for treating cancer. The goal is not to reach steady-state exposure to IL-2, it is to kill the malignant tumor cells.

In exchange for the long half-life of NKTR-214, Nektar was forced to sacrifice both total and peak therapeutic effect. NKTR-214’s PEG polymers also forced Nektar to use a significantly lower dose compared to IL-2. The end result is a drug with AUC that is much lower than IL-2, therapeutic effect (target receptor binding) that is even lower than the AUC would imply, and a maximum concentration that does not appear to meet the minimum threshold for efficacy.

With a 0% ORR as a monotherapy, NKTR-214 has already failed where IL-2 succeeded, and by combining NKTR-214 with checkpoint inhibitors, Nektar is now trying to succeed where IL-2 failed. In our view, neither the science nor the data support NKTR-214, and we are betting against it.

Appendix 1: AUC Calculations

Appendix 1: AUC Calculations

NKTR-214-AC AUC: Hurwitz et al 2017

Hurwitz et al 2017 provided a graph displaying AUC by dose (see below):

Source: Hurwitz et al 2017, dotted lines added by author

We can determine the dose per kg by dividing the total doses provided on the graph by the clinical dose per kg (0.006 mg/kg). A patient being dosed at 0.5 mg would weigh 0.5/0.006 = 83.3 kg and a patient being dosed at 0.75 mg would weigh 0.75/0.006 = 125 kg. We can then convert the AUCs into AUC per kg of patient weight; since AUC is linear to dose, AUC per kg of patient weight is also linear to patient weight. Based on the graph above and the clinical dose of 0.006 mg/kg, the dose per kg of patient weight is approximately 15.0 ng*hr/mL per kg:

Source: Author using data from Hurwitz 2017

Comparing the Hurwitz AUC (15 ng*hr/mL per kg) with the AUC for IL-2 (74 – 108 ng*hr/mL per kg) puts NKTR-214’s AUC between 14-20% of the AUC of IL-2 (15/108 = 14%, 15/74 = 20%)

NKTR-214-AC AUC: Bentebibel et al 2017

Subsequent to Hurwitz et al 2017, Nektar published a PK graph in Bentebibel et al 2017. We use this graph to reassess the AUC of NKTR-214-AC:

Source: Bentebibel et al 2017, sum visual (rectangles) added by author

We can approximate the AUC of Bentebibel et al 2017 using Riemann sums (red rectangles in above graph) where the AUC (in ng*hr/mL) is calculated as:

Average (initial concentration, final concentration) * time

Calculations summarized below:

Source: Author using data from Bentebibel et al 2017

Approximating the median weight at 100 kg based on the range of doses shown in Hurwitz et al (median appeared to be approximately 0.6 mg, which translates to (0.6 mg)/(0.006 mg/kg) = 100 kg patient weight), we get an AUC of 7.8 ng*hr/mL per kg (7-11% of the AUC of IL-2):

Source: Author using data from Bentebibel et al 2017/Hurwitz 2017

We note that compared with Hurwitz, Bentebibel showed a 50% lower AUC with the addition of six more patients. We confirm that this is correct by comparing the pharmacokinetics graphs from both posters. See below: nearly every Y-coordinate is ~50% lower in Bentebibel compared to Hurwitz.

Sources: Hurwitz 2017 & Bentebibel 2017, annotation added by author

The difference is mathematically impossible: the new patients only comprised 40% of the total patient pool (6/15), but the average C max and AUC declined by roughly 50%. Even if all the new patients had reported zero C max and zero AUC (also impossible), the average would have only dropped 40%. This is one of several data conundrums we came across while diligencing Nektar; we can only scratch our heads and wonder what is really going on behind the scenes. Given that it is more recent and includes more patients, we place more weight on Bentebibel et al 2017 and its 7-11% range.

Konrad et al 1990 Calculation #1 (73.6 ng*hr/mL per kg)

The authors examined the PK profile of IL-2 in 52 patients, and curve-fitted the data using a two-compartment model to establish the relationship between AUC and dose. These results were then normalized to a fixed dose, and the authors calculated that the median AUC for a given dose of IL-2 (1,000,000 IU) as 14,500 IU*min/mL at a dose of 1,000,000 IU/m2.

Using the conventional body surface area of 1.7 m2, the total dose used to reach 14,500 IU*min/mL is:

1.7*1,000,000 = 1,700,000 IU

14,500/1,700,000 min/mL per IU = 0.00852941176 min/mL per IU

IL-2 is dosed at 600,000 IU/kg x 14 and per the label, 600,000 IU of IL-2 converts to 0.037 mg. Therefore, we can calculate the per-cycle AUC per kg of patient weight as follows:

AUC per kg = (0.008529* 600,000 * 14) IU*min/mL * 0.037/600,000 mg/IU

=(0.008529 * 0.037 * 14) mg*min/mL

=0.004418022 mg * min/mL

This can then be converted to ng*hr/mL by dividing by 60 (minutes to hours) and multiplying by 1,000,000 (mg to ng):

=0.004418022 mg*min/mL * 1/60 (hr/min) * 1,000,000 (ng/mg)

=73.6 ng*hr/mL per kg of weight

Konrad et al 1990 Calculation #2 (108.1 ng*hr/mL per kg)

Konrad et al 1990 also provided details on the curve-fit for their data so that we could calculate AUC ourselves without relying on the provided normalized AUC. The PK curve of IL-2 in humans has been consistently defined as a biexponential curve, with the formula:

C t = A(D/V)e-ln(2)/at + B(D/V)e-ln(2)/bt

Where:

C t = Concentration at time t

A = Initial concentration percentage with half-life a

B = Initial concentration percentage with half-life b

D = Dose

V = Volume of Distribution (plasma)

a = Half-life of A

b = Half-life of B

t = Time from administration

Using the values provided by Konrad et al on p. 3 and using Konrad’s body surface area and plasma volume assumptions for the “typical human” on the same page (1.7 m2 and 2,600 mL), we get the following formula for calculating the concentration of IL-2 present in a patient at time t minutes following initial dose:

C t = (1-0.134)*(1,700,000/2,600)e-ln(2)/12.9t + (0.134)*(1,700,000/2,600)e-ln(2)/85t

In order to calculate total AUC, we entered this formula into Excel, with time delineated on a minute basis, and summed the area under the curve using the trapezoidal formula. This produced the AUC in IU*min/mL for a 1,000,000 IU/m2 dose, which we then converted to ng*hr/mL for a patient using the same steps as in Calculation #1 to arrive at an AUC for IL-2 of 108.1 ng*hr/mL.

Appendix 2: Further AUC Discussion

Dissecting Nektar’s AUC Claim

Nektar has published a claim that NKTR-214 yields 500x the AUC of IL-2 within tumors in mice. This is based on a wildly unreliable mouse model with the following problems:

60% of the IL-2 AUC data used for comparison was simply estimated rather than measured

The reported concentrations of NKTR-214-AC (a subgroup of NKTR-214) exceeded the concentrations of total NKTR-214 at 3/8 data points, and by up to 650%. This is impossible– a part can never be greater than the whole

NKTR-214 concentrations remain at peak levels after 3 days, which defies the concept of half-lives and is contradicted by human data

The 500x calculation assumes equal doses when IL-2 is dosed significantly higher in humans (86.3x) due to NKTR-214 having a much-lower maximum tolerated clinical dose

The relative half-life of NKTR-214 in mice vs. humans is completely different from the relative half-life of IL-2 in mice vs. humans because of unequal differences in clearance rates for PEG polymers and IL-2– meaning that even if Nektar’s data had been reliable, the AUC relationship between NKTR-214 & IL-2 in mice does not translate to humans at all

Sources: SITC 2017 Poster (Bentebibel et al) & Charych et al 2016, annotations added by author

Subsequent Mouse Data Supports Our AUC Calculation

The same author who published the 500x AUC in 2016 later published a table (Charych et al 2017) contradicting the prior conclusion and showing that the AUC of NKTR-214-AC is 27x AUC of IL-2 for identical doses in mice. As we see from Table 2 in Charych et al 2017 (shown below), the AUC for NKTR-214-AC (active NKTR-214) is approximately 37.8 ug*hr/mL, compared to 308 ug*hr/mL for NKTR-214-RC (total, including both active and inactive). This means that the actual difference between the active moiety is not 500-fold, as was claimed in the poster, but instead 27x (see far right cell of outlined row below).

Source: Charych 2017, red lines added by author

The ratio shown in the last column of the table means that at the same dose of aldesleukin and NKTR-214, NKTR-214 would yield 27x the AUC of aldesleukin. But they are not administered at the same dose in practice—IL-2 is dosed

at 86.3x the dose of NKTR-214 (0.518 mg/kg for a five-day course vs. 0.006 mg/kg Q3W for NKTR-214). This means that in mice, the AUC for NKTR-214 would be:

37.8/1.38 * 0.006/0.518 = 31.7% of the AUC for IL-2

This is higher than our 7-20% calculation for humans, but in the same ball park. The mice data does not translate directly to humans because mice have different relative clearance rates for the two drugs and we also believe that the data provided by Nektar is wrong—C max has a dramatic effect on AUC and should be nearly identical for the two drugs when administered at the same dose instead of nearly double for NKTR-214 compared to IL-2 (6.6 ug/mL vs 11.6 ug/mL, see C max line of the table above). However, even with these deficiencies, this data still affirms that the AUC for NKTR-214-AC is significantly lower than a cycle of IL-2.

AUC Sanity Check

We can quickly estimate the difference in AUC between IL-2 and NKTR-214 by looking at the difference in dosing and half-life.

We know from Hurwitz et al 2017 that NKTR-214 is inert for 76% of the AUC in humans, meaning that NKTR-214-AC is 24% of total AUC. We also know that NKTR-214 half-life is approximately 20 hours (consistent with Charych et al preclinical data).

We know that IL-2 is dosed at 86.3x NKTR-214’s MTD, and we know from Konrad 1990 that the IL-2 half-life can be modeled as a biphasic two-compartment model, with 12.9 min half-life in the first compartment (87% of initial dose) and 85 minutes half-life in the second compartment (13% of initial dose)

Putting these together, napkin math yields 15% AUC for NKTR-214-AC vs. IL-2:

NKTR-214-AC AUC / IL-2 AUC = (86.3*1/0.24)/((12.9*0.87+85*0.13)/(20*60))

= 15.0%

This is not exact due to approximation of half-lives but confirms that the AUC calculated based on clinical data is in the correct range.

Appendix 3: Cross-Trial Comparison of CD8+ Impact

Roche’s IL-2 variants CEA-IL2v and FAP-IL2v have a similar intended mechanism of action to NKTR-214 invoked through a simpler and more elegant method: IL2Rα binding is completely abolished rather than temporarily blocked, preventing the drugs from binding with the IL2Rαβγ receptor but allowing them to bind with the IL2Rβγ receptor. Comparing murine data for CEA-IL2v with NKTR-214 suggests that NKTR-214 yields a minimal increase in peripheral CD8+ in humans– far below the multi-fold increase required to yield effect.

Roche and Nektar both published study results for their respective drugs showing changes in peripheral CD8+ in mice (see below):

Sources: McNamara et al 2017 & Klein et al 2017, annotations added by author

The AACR poster McNamara et al 2017 showed approximately 140% increase in peripheral CD8+ following NKTR-214 (~250 cells/uL in control group vs. ~600 cells/uL in NKTR-214 group) at a dose of 0.8 mg/kg (133.3x the clinical dose of 0.006 mg/kg). Roche’s CEA-IL2v data showed a 2,233% increase in peripheral CD8+ (~300 cells/uL in control group vs. ~7,000 cells/uL in CEA-IL2v group) at a dose of 1 mg/kg ((2.7-13.3x dose for 80 kg adult, MTD not yet established). The magnitude of difference in impact between the two drugs (140% vs. 2,233%) despite the fact that NKTR-214 was dosed at a significantly higher level relative to the human dose than CEA-IL2v (133.3x human dose vs. 2.7-13.3x human dose) further confirms that NKTR-214 is weak.

Roche has also published human data for CEA-IL2v. CEA-IL2v produced a 144% increase in median peripheral CD8+ counts in humans dosed at 30 mg (n=11, 340 CD8+ cells/uL pre-treatment and 831 CD8+ cells/uL post-treatment). This was at ~37.5% of the murine dose (assuming 80 kg weight) and the relative peripheral CD8+ increase (144%) was approximately 6% of the increase seen in mice. A subsequent Roche abstract confirmed a median 2.3-fold increase (130%) in peripheral CD8+ in humans. Applying this relationship to NKTR-214’s murine data and adjusting for the fact that NKTR-214 was dosed at 133.3x human dose in mice while CEA-IL2v was dosed at ~2-14x human dose, we get a negligible increase in peripheral CD8+ in humans given NKTR-214, thus solving the mystery of why Nektar did not disclose change in peripheral CD8+.

[1] The Law et al 1995 meta-analysis includes studies where IL-2 was combined with Lymphokine-Activated Killer cells, however, it also showed that LAK cells did not have a significant effect on survival or response rates among melanoma patients so we have included the data from those studies along with the other monotherapy studies