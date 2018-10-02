WellCare Health Making All The Right Moves

There are certain company-specific risks that cannot be ignored by retail investors.

Based in Tampa, Florida, WellCare Health Plans (WCG) is a managed care organization focused exclusively on serving government-sponsored members through Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans. The rapidly increasing percentage of the aging population coupled with weak macroeconomics in the past few years continues to drive the number of Medicare and Medicaid eligible members in the U.S. This has been a persistent driver of WellCare Health Plans' revenues and earnings growth in the past few quarters.

WellCare Health Plans has reported 2018 YTD returns of 59.36%, while the last one year returns have been 87.52%. In the last half year, the stock rose by 68.71%, and by 30.15% in the last one quarter. WellCare Health Plans rose by 6.57% in the last one month and by 5.32% in last one week. This is a persistent performer and has already delivered strong returns to investors in 2018.

Despite this, I believe that the bull run in this stock is far from over. In this article, I will explain why I consider WellCare Health Plans as an attractive investment opportunity.

WellCare Health Plans has increased its revenue and earnings guidance for FY 2018

For FY 2018, WellCare Health Plans has projected GAAP revenues of $20.0 billion and FY 2018 adjusted EPS in the range of $10.70 to $10.90. The guidance for the adjusted EPS range is higher by $0.65 at the midpoint than was previously projected, attributable mainly due to the better-than-anticipated performance of the company in Q2 2018.

The company is focused on adding new geographies as well as patient populations to expand its Medicaid membership in 2018.

WellCare Health Plans has been witnessing a solid rise in membership across all of its three business segments in H1 2018. In the case of the Medicaid managed care segment, the company benefitted from 131,000 new member additions in Q2 2018 under the phase-in approach of the expanded Medicaid program in Illinois, as per its Q2 2018 conference call.

Long-term care or LTC is an evolving market opportunity and WellCare Health Plans is already serving this patient population in one-third of its Medicaid markets including Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Hawaii. The further penetration in the LTC segments in Illinois and Florida bodes extremely well for the company in future years.

WellCare Health Plans is targeting the behavioral health patient population to further increase its Medicaid market. In Q1 2018, the company won the contract for developmentally disabled patients in Hawaii. In Q1 2018, the company also won a Medicaid contract in Arizona that not only added the northern service area to the company’s addressable market but also positioned the company to offer behavioral health services throughout its target markets in the state effective October 01, 2018. This Arizona contract is expected to earn annual revenues worth $200 million for WellCare Health Plan, as per its Q2 2018 conference call.

But it is the series of wins for the company in Florida that may prove to be a game-changer for the company. In the past few quarters, WellCare Health Plans has already increased its geographical reach in Florida, in both Medicaid and Long-Term Care segments and now covers 66 of the 67 counties in the state, as per its Q2 2018 conference call.

In Q2 2018, the company was selected to serve Managed Medical Assistance, Long-Term Care and Serious Mental Illness populations through Florida’s state Medicaid program. Going beyond just Medicaid-eligible beneficiaries, this win will be expanding the company’s addressable market opportunity across long-term care and the behavioral health population in Florida.

In June 2018, WellCare Health Plans received a Notice of Intent from the Florida Department of Health as the agency plans to award a contract to the company to provide managed care services for children under the age of 21 with medically complex conditions. This contract is expected to commence in early 2019 and last for a period of five years. It currently covers 60,000 children who are enrolled in either traditional Medicaid or in the Children's Health Insurance Program in the state.

Beyond this, WellCare Health Plans is also engaging with Florida's healthcare agencies as a strategy to secure more contracts. The company expects to witness an increase in its annual Medicaid revenues from Florida from $2.5 billion to $4.0 billion, according to the company’s Q2 2018 conference call.

The company’s inorganic growth strategy continues to strengthen the business in 2018.

In February 2016, WellCare Health Plans announced the acquisition of certain assets of Advicare Corp., which added 32,500 Medicaid members in South Carolina state to the company’s portfolio. In January 2017, WellCare Health Plans completed the acquisition of Care1st Health Plan Arizona, Inc. and One Care by Care1st Health Plan of Arizona, Inc., thereby adding 115,000 Medicaid and Medicare members to its portfolio.

In April 2017, WellCare Health Plans completed the acquisition of Universal American Corp., which added 119,000 Medicare Advantage (MA) members in Texas, New York, and Maine to the company’s portfolio. This acquisition has played a pivotal role in pushing up WellCare Health Plans' Medicare premium revenues in Q2 2018 by 17% on YoY basis.

Additionally, the deal has also added a Network Reporting Tool to WellCare’s portfolio, which is capable of demonstrating the financial performance of the risk-based network provider groups. This tool can play a pivotal role in value-based arrangements between WellCare Health Plans and its provider networks, for both Medicare and Medicaid programs.

The latest in the long list of accretive acquisitions for WellCare Health Plans is that of Meridian, announced in May 2018. This deal is strengthening the company’s Medicare and Medicaid presence, adding almost 4.3 billion worth of annual revenues in FY 2018.

The above diagram gives a snapshot of the revenue and membership growth expected from WellCare Health Plans’ acquisition of Meridian.

The company also expects adjusted EPS accretion of $0.40 to $0.50 in FY 2019, $0.70 to $0.80 in FY 2020, and $1-plus in FY 2021 on account of this deal. The acquisition of meridian is also expected to add PBM capability to the company, which will not only be synergistic to WellCare Health Plans' Medicare PDP business but also for Medicare Advantage and Medicaid business segments.

WellCare Health Plans has witnessed a rapid rise in operating expenses due to increased Medicaid membership. Medicaid patients are generally more complicated and resource-intensive to treat. As the company continues to focus on this patient segment, it is subject to margin pressures.

Again, with the company exclusively focused on government-sponsored programs, it is subject to higher political and regulatory risk. Any unfavorable changes in Medicare Advantage or Medicaid programs will have a higher impact on the financial performance of WellCare Health Plans.

Despite these risks, I consider WellCare Health Plans to be an attractive investment opportunity for 2018.

At the end of Q2 2018, WellCare Health Plans had a cash balance close to $5.9 billion and $1.2 billion of long-term debt on its balance sheet.

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price of this company to be $315.14. However, I believe that the Zacks consensus estimate of $369 is a more appropriate estimate of the true potential of the stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add WellCare Health Plans to their portfolio in 2018.

