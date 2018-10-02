Boeing Wins Big

On Thursday, 27th of September, Boeing (NYSE:BA) was contracted to provide the next-generation advanced trainer jet. Other contenders included Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) with Korea Aerospace Industries (NYSE:KAI) and Leonardo DRS, which partnered with its parent company.

Source: Boeing

As early as 2017, we pointed out to readers on Seeking Alpha that Boeing was slightly more likely to win the contract, for a couple of reasons. In this report, we have a look at some of the dynamics that played a role, the contract award as well as the importance of the contract award for several partners.

The DoD benefits from competition

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had already won the stealth bomber contract, while Lockheed Martin has its hands full with the F-35 Lightning II program. If Boeing would not win the order, its fighter jet business would rely on production of 4th-generation fighter jets, which, prior to the T-X contract award, had a backlog stretching to 2025 and service life extension upgrades. While 2025 is still some years from now and Boeing certainly is having success selling additional fighter jets to the US Navy as well as foreign military customers, in the long term for the company to not have a new fighter jet program could be eroding its fighter jet business and the competitiveness of the fighter jet industry. That has been a major reason why we believe Boeing would be winning the contract and why the jet maker would be pricing low in order to secure the order, while on paper Lockheed Martin could potentially offer the lowest pricing while Northrop Grumman likely had no interest in a pricing race to the bottom.

Over the past year, we received various comments, including that from a retired aircraft industry senior manager claiming that the selection would be purely based on which proposed design would tick most boxes. We would agree to the extent that neither Lockheed nor Boeing would get the contract with a lousy product just because they need it, but we also firmly believe that the procuring bodies are well aware of the fact that having two or more equal-weight competitors participating will be a good thing for technological advancement of the product as well as the price point. While the 5th-generation fighter output is just in the process of ramping up, plans and thoughts about the 6th-generation fighter jet characteristics are already in place, though in a very premature state. With an eye on tomorrow’s big contract awards, it is important to balance today’s contract awards as well.

The need for a replacement

Source: Wikipedia

It’s important to take note of the fact that the T-X contract award is long overdue, and the first delivery which will happen years from now will still be rather late. The previous trainer jet is the T-38 Talon produced by Northrop Grumman between 1961 and 1972, which had its first flight in 1959. A total of 1,146 T-38s were produced, of which less than 600 are still in use and around 500 are still in use with the USAF.

The replacement is required as the availability and mission capability of the T-38 has been sliding in recent years and the T-38 could no longer fulfill all requirements, such as pulling high Gs required for training of bomber and 5th-generation fighter jet pilots. As the bombers and trainers became more advanced over the years, the trainer platform remained more or less the same, which has resulted in a capability gap. That gap has been filled by using actual fighter jets and bombers to train pilots, which is significantly costlier than trainer jet operations and negatively affects the availability of fighter jets and bombers for missions.

So, there really has been a need for a replacement of the T-38C Talon, as its age has started to erode the availability of the aircraft, which should not come as a surprise given that the T-38C fleet averages over 50 years, and costs to keep the fleet serviceable are increasing while the aircraft can no longer provide all necessary training targets for efficient training of 5th-generation fighter jet pilots and bomber pilots. The T-X program is a necessity and in no way a prestige program in any way or form.

The contract

The RFP called for a replacement of the T-38C Talon that would meet the requirements set for the advanced pilot training program with an intent to procure 350 T-X jets and 46 ground-based training systems. The RFP calls for the replacement of the 444 T-38C. The 350 number is not completely random. From the T-38C, 75% availability was desired. This availability target has slipped significantly over the past years, but taking that 75% target multiplied by 444, we get to 333 units, which is reasonably close to the 350 aircraft the USAF planned to procure.

Initially, the EMD (Engineering, Manufacturing Development) contract was estimated to cost $1.5 billion, with $18 billion for procurement, totaling $19.5 billion, and the latest estimate was $19.7 billion, which would boil down to roughly $55 million for the trainer and $6-7 million for the ground-based training systems.

According to the USAF, Boeing won the bid offering to provide 351 trainers and 46 simulators for $9.2 billion. A quick calculation shows that the company gave a 53% discount in order to win the contract, which would boil down to a sales price of $25.5 million to $25.8 million per aircraft and $2.7 million to $3.25 million per simulator, where both figures include support. What is important to observe is how competition has resulted in cost savings of $10.5 billion for the procurement of the jet. Obviously, this is partly caused by the fact that the T-X program had a lot more importance for Boeing than it had for its competitors it seems. The big question remains is what the KAI-Lockheed formation offered that it didn’t win the contract. It’s hard to pinpoint a price with certainty, but with previous sales of trainers developed by KAI-Lockheed and their light combat aircraft, we believe that their price has been around $28 million per aircraft and simply underpriced to win the contract.

An important part from the USAF press release:

This new aircraft will provide the advanced training capabilities we need to increase the lethality and effectiveness of future Air Force pilots," Secretary of the Air Force Heather A. Wilson said. "Through competition we will save at least $10 billion on the T-X program.

The passage explicitly mentions the competing element and the savings. This confirms two things, namely, as pointed out: the importance of competition for USAF contracts, as well as the fact that Boeing has steeply discounted as expected.

The Department of Defense published the following in its daily contract overview:

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with an estimated ceiling of $9,202,568,686 for the Advanced Pilot Training aircraft and ground-based training systems. The contract provides for the anticipated delivery of 351 aircraft, 46 associated training devices, and other ancillary supplies and service (e.g., initial spares, support equipment, sustainment, and training). The contract includes the initial delivery order for engineering and manufacturing development of Advanced Pilot Training aircraft and ground-based training systems for $813,385,533. The maximum quantity of aircraft and training devices the Air Force can purchase under this indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is 475 aircraft and 120 ground based training systems. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by 2034. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $33,600,000 are being obligated on the first delivery order at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8617-18-D-6219).

What can be seen is that the EMD contract that is being awarded is $813 million, versus the $1.5 billion that was estimated. So, the competitive element has significantly impacted the cost structure for the USAF in a beneficial way. The first delivery is planned in 2023, with operational capability in 2024 and full operational capability in 2034. Beyond that, the USAF might decide to acquire an additional 124 trainer jets and 74 simulators, which, according to our estimates, would be valued around $3.4 billion.

We expect that competitive pricing has brought down the T-X program margin for Boeing, leaving less space to generate a profit. We believe that after incorporating R&D costs, roughly $500 million in profits can be generated when the contract is fully exercised in the most strict scenario, and several hundreds of millions more can be generated via the full exercising on top of the $500 million already mentioned in the beneficial scenario. So, while Boeing discounted steeply (as did the Lockheed-KAI formation, to our belief), generating profits is certainly possible on the condition that no technical and engineering difficulties are encountered - or are mitigated sufficiently, if encountered, to prevent profit erosion. We also believe that support in later years is going to provide Boeing with a long and big tail in services and spares revenues.

Partners and share prices

While we have often seen Lockheed and Boeing in the news when the T-X program was the subject of discussion, it is the partners that bring capabilities to the table that are often underestimated, and due to their often smaller size, the decision for a contract award impacts their respective stock prices more.

Lockheed Martin, as we understood, was the prime contractor for the Lockheed-KAI bid, but the aircraft that their proposed trainer is based on is primarily funded by Koreans (70% government, 13% KAI for a total of 87%) rather than by Lockheed Martin. So the T-50A, which is the trainer jet the combination proposed to the USAF, is more Korean than it is American. Having the F-35 Lightning II program not winning the T-X bid did absolutely nothing to Lockheed’s share price. For KAI, however, the T-X contract was a whole lot more important as the company strives to expand its international customer base. Shares tanked 30% as the news broke that Boeing had won the contract. With 90 percent of the trainer T-38 trainer jets being in US service, it is clear how important this contract was for KAI or for any other prime contractor or partner.

Similarly, for the winning T-X trainer bid, we often saw Boeing in the news, but the T-X jet was a joint design effort by Boeing and Saab (OTCPK:SAABF, Stockholm: SAABB) that was initiated in 2013. We believe that with an eye on the long-term future of design and manufacturing capability within Boeing, the T-X contract carried a lot of value in the absence of other near-term opportunities. The fighter jet backlog already guaranteed production in St. Louis until 2025 on the back of sales to the Navy and foreign military customers, and that is now at least extended until 2034 and possibly beyond that with the T-X contract. For Boeing, this is definitely big, since fighter jet production in St. Louis was close to being discontinued not too long ago.

Source: Boeing

If we look at the visual appearance of the T-X, what we see is that just like the F-35, which is the platform that many future fighter jet pilots will be trained for, the T-X is a twin-tail, single-engine design, while the KAI-Lockheed proposal was a single-engine, single-tail design. Is the T-X a typical Boeing design? Not completely, if we consider F-15 and F-18, which have a twin-tail, twin-engine design. The fighter from Saab, the JAS 39 Gripen, is a single-engine, single-tail design, but it is much lighter compared to the F-15 and F-18. Boeing and Saab opted for a clean-sheet design that seemingly morphs part of the design experience from both companies, resulting in a stable, tailored design for the USAF.

The big question is what Saab will be supplying. Despite being part of the joint design effort, the assembly will take in place in St. Louis, and the Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) will be the major supplier for the wing and the horizontal and vertical stabilizers. It’s possible that Saab will be providing the core structural parts of the aircraft as well as sensors. Saab shares gained 8.15% on the news that the T-X was selected as the T-38C replacement, while Boeing gained roughly 1% percent and shares of Triumph Group gained 2.6%.

The future

The contract does not only guarantee assembly in St. Louis to continue for years to come, thereby preserving the manufacturing and assembly know-how, but it also guarantees that engineering talent in the fighter jet space will continue to choose for Boeing in the future.

What is also important to take into account is the role of the T-X jet as a light combat air vehicle. The jets that were competing with Boeing’s T-X proposal already have a history as trainer jets as well as light combat vehicles. With the T-X, Boeing and Saab could internationally market a light combat vehicle which could be a suitable solution for countries for which bigger fighter jets are too expensive and drones do not fulfill the desired requirements.

Conclusion

After careful analysis, we observed that Boeing has been awarded the contract after steep discounting as we expected. While the contract is important to the company, as it guarantees continued production in St. Louis, for the partners such as Saab and Triumph Group, the impact on their share prices has been bigger. Lockheed shareholders hardly felt anything from the defense contractor not winning the advanced trainer jet contract, but for KAI, the impact was far bigger and stocks of the company lost almost 30% of their value.

We believe that despite steep discounts, Boeing can generate a significant profit from the production of the T-X jets and simulators with a long revenue tail in service revenues. In the end, Boeing and Saab took a risk by providing a clean-sheet design proposal, and that has really paid off for them in combination with attractive pricing.

