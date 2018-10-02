Portfolio Strategies For Employer Sponsored Plans

Different strategies for investing in the hypothetical employer sponsored plans are evaluated. These strategies range from "buy and hold" to rotation with the business cycle.

Big Rock Candy Mountain, first recorded by Harry McClintock in 1928

Introduction

In this article, I compare different strategies for investing in employer sponsored retirement savings plans. I am an individual investor nearing retirement in the next few years. Between changing jobs or employers changing savings plans, I have been exposed to six different savings plans over the past 30 years. Typically, these plans offer about a dozen different funds plus target retirement funds. I analyze a typical plan with these options using Portfolio Visualizer (PV ), Morningstar, and Mutual Fund Observer (NYSE:MFO).





I built several dashboards using the St. Louis Federal Reserve FRED database several years ago of some of my favorite indicators of risk. The link to one is My Favorite Dashboard, and can be saved to your web browser if desired. The charts in the Dashboard can be opened for better resolution and zoom to time periods. The following chart shows three estimates of the Business Cycle, including the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Leading Indicator, Chicago Federal Reserve National Activity Index, and one that I created using methodology as described in "Creating A Stock Market Leading Indicator On A FRED Dashboard", exclusive to Seeking Alpha subscribers. The indicator is composed of bond spreads (BAA10Y and BAMLH0A0HYM2), financial stress (STLFSI), volatility (VXOCLS), national activity index (CFNAIMA3), orders (NEWORDER), industrial production (INDPRO), retail sales (RSXFS), and initial claims (IC4WSA). The market may have "predicted nine of the last five recessions", but I want to be prepared for market dips in addition to recessions.

Source: Created by the Author on the St Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

Another graph in the dashboard shows some of the popular recession indicators. As can be seen, the warnings of a recession in the near term are small.

Source: Created by the Author on the St Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

The business cycle has had a huge impact on retirement plans. During the last recession, the employed US workforce declined, as shown below, starting in 2008 and it took seven years to return to the same level. During this time, many displaced workers had to reach into their savings under unfortunate conditions, and many probably had to withdraw from their former employer sponsored plans.

Source: St Louis Federal Reserve FRED database

As I wrote in my September Article, "Building Bear Market And Full Cycle Portfolios", over the past 18 years, the conservative Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (VWINX) with a 40 stock/60 bond allocation outperformed both the Vanguard Balanced (VBIAX) and S&P 500 (SPY) funds. This article was not predicting doom and gloom, but instead describes how to prepare for bear markets.



Rule of 72

The Rule of 72 is that dividing 72 by returns results in the number of years that it takes to double an investment. Investing in the S&P 500 from 1981 through 2000 had annualized returns of 15.8% including dividends so an investor doubled his investment approximately every 4 and half years. There was only one bear market (1987) during this time which lasted only 3 months. Common investment advice was to be mostly invested in stocks and stay in the market through the downturns. During the nearly 18 years since, the S&P 500 has returned 6.4% and investments have doubled approximately every 11 years on average. There have been two bear markets with losses of 45% or more and lasting 1.3 to 2.1 years.

Baseline Funds and Model Portfolios

Each month, I create independent hypothetical $1 million portfolios and compare them to baseline funds. My focus is on managing risk and volatility while seeking risk adjusted returns. The upper section contains the baseline funds.

Source: Table by Author based on Morningstar Data



The returns for the Model Portfolios are higher than baseline funds with comparable or lower volatility and less draw down.

Business Cycles and Retirement Plans

Lance Roberts wrote a great article, "Which Year Is It? 1998, 2011 or 2015 – 09-14-18" which describes the similarities between the current market and previous market tops.

He concludes that the current market resembles market tops in 1998 and 2008 most closely because:

The Fed is tightening

The U.S. is decoupling from the rest of the world

The yield curve is flattening

Emerging markets are declining

Hedge funds and quant-strategies are under-performing.

Debt and leverage, the two areas most affected by higher rates, are at record levels.

The chart below shows the Federal Funds Rate minus a measure of inflation. Short term interest rates have been forced below inflation which has created bubbles as investors seek riskier assets chasing yields. The Federal Reserve is normalizing its balance sheet from Quantitative Easing (QE) which will be more of a headwind next year.

Source: Created by the Author on the St Louis Federal Reserve FRED website

According to Up & Down Wall Street in the September 24th issue of Barron's by Randall W. Forsyth, Goldman Sachs economists estimate the "neutral Fed Funds rate" that neither speeds up nor slows down the economy to be 0.9% above inflation. This implies that the Federal Funds rate could rise to about 3.0%. From the same Barron's edition, in "EM's Slow-Motion Crisis", Daren Fonda quotes Carmen Reinhart:

'If conditions in emerging markets turn more negative, there will be contagion and it will become a bigger issue to tackle,' she adds, the health of the world economy depends on emerging markets, which account for 59% of global gross domestic product, up from 37% in 1980.

Andrew Bary adds in "Gold Can Start to Shine Again" (Barron's):

Trey Reik, a metals strategist at Sprott USA, says the Fed may have to relent, in part because the upward pressure on rates is squeezing developing economies that have dollar denominate bonds or other obligations. If the markets sense that the Fed is about to hold off, the dollar could drop and gold would probably rally.

The previously cited Up & Down Wall Street describes the current debt situation:

But as the Fed Chairman has pointed out, the past two downturns have been precipitated by financial excesses. And the excess this time is in debt, specifically in the corporate sector, as MacroMavens' chief maven, Stephanie Pomboy, continues to alert her institutional clients...

Retirement Savings Goals

According to the DQYDJ net worth calculator which is based on the 2016 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances, the median net worth of a household whose head is aged 60 to 64, excluding their house, is $105,875. The net worth invested in the home is another $120,000. This excludes pensions and social security. The median salary for someone nearing retirement is around $48,000 (2016) to $50,232 (2017).

Fidelity's Rule of Thumb is that someone nearing retirement should have 8 to 10 times their annual salary saved. Combining this with the median salary above, a goal for many people nearing retirement should be to have $400,000 to $500,000 in savings by retirement. Someone at the 75% percentile in salary should strive to save $1 million in retirement savings. The number of Fidelity 401(NYSE:K) plans with $1 million or more has increased to 168,000.

GoBankingRates estimates that the average annual expenditures for retirees is $47,786, so a $1 million retirement account will last 15 to 25 years depending upon the state that you live in.

According to the article, "Average Retirement Income 2018: How Do You Compare?" The median income in retirement with the head of household between 55 and 64 years of age is $62,802 while the average is $89,986. The median salary drops to $47,432 for those aged 65-74.

There are so many factors that impact how much a person should save for retirement such as pensions and social security. The Ultimate Retirement Calculator by Financial Mentor takes into account pensions, inflation, expected return and savings. Other factors are the type of accounts the savings are in such as after tax, tax deferred or Roth. Unknowns like employment security, health, inflation and future returns can be devastating to retirement plans.

Wonderful Sources of Information

Portfolio Visualizer

I have created a link on Portfolio Visualizer for the Hypothetical Employer Sponsored Plan. Interested readers can see the results presented in this article, and make changes according to their preferences. I created the "Provided Portfolio" to maximize return for 7.0% volatility, compared to the Vanguard Balanced Index Portfolio with 8.7%. There are several advantages to the October hypothetical model portfolio such as following the bucket approach to manage risk and lower draw down.



Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Morningstar

The results from Portfolio Visualizer can be copied to an Excel comma deliminated file and uploaded into Morningstar to create a portfolio as shown below for the hypothetical $1M Employer Plan Portfolio at 7.0% volatility.

Morningstar Premium Service ($199 per year) can be used to analyze portfolios such as the hypothetical $1M Employer Plan Portfolio. I prefer to target volatility of a portfolio as opposed to a stock to bond ratio, but do monitor traditional metrics.

Source: Morningstar

Mutual Fund Observer (MFO) and MFO Premium

MFO uses the Lipper database. They have an extensive list of data which do a thorough job of measuring risk over longer time periods. The list of funds classified as Great Owls and Honor Roll are available on both MFO and MFO Premium. I recently subscribed to the premium service ($100 per year) so that I can incorporate the data into my ranking system. The Ulcer Index and Martin Ratio are described as:

It [Ulcer Index] measures both magnitude and duration of drawdowns in value. A fund with high Ulcer Index means it has experienced deep or extended declines, or both. Like Sharpe and Sortino, it [Martin Ratio] measures excess return, but relative to its typical drawdown. After the 2000 tech bubble and 2008 financial crisis, which together resulted in a “lost decade” for stocks, investors have grown very sensitive to drawdowns. Martin excels at identifying funds that have delivered superior returns while mitigating drawdowns. It too is best used when comparing funds of same category over same evaluation period – this very comparison is the basis for determining a fund’s MFO Rating metric.

Below is a subset of data from MFO Premium for the funds in the hypothetical Employer Plan.

Source: Mutual Fund Observer (MFO)

I am incorporating the MFO data into my Fund Ranking System according to my own tastes for risk/rewards based on MFO Rank, Martin Ratio, Bear Market Rating, Sorintino Ratio, Batting Average, Upside/Downside Capture Ratio, Alarm Rating, Expense Ratio (and load), Three Month Trend and 10 Month Trend, among others. Some of the highest ranked funds based on my preferences are shown below. As always, each fund should be researched more thoroughly.

Name Ticker Stock Industry

Fund Category Return YTD Return 10 Year T. Rowe Price Capital Apprec. (PRWCX) 50% to 70% Equity 7.3 10.6 Janus Henderson Balanced (JABAX) 50% to 70% Equity 8.2 9.4 Vanguard Health Care Inv (VGHCX) Health 13.7 14.1 Osterweis Strategic Income (OSTIX) High Yield Bond 2.5 6.5 Parnassus Core Equity Inv, (PRBLX) Large Blend 10.2 11.0 PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock (POSKX) Large Blend 8.7 12.5 American Century Eq. Income (TWEIX) Large Value 3.2 9.2 Carillon Scout Mid Cap I (UMBMX) Mid-Cap Blend 8.4 14.7 T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth (RPMGX) Mid-Cap Growth 12.7 14.1 Meridian Contrarian Legacy (MVALX) Mid-Cap Growth 13.6 10.8 T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value (PRSVX) Small Blend 8.5 10.5 Janus Henderson Triton T (JATTX) Small Growth 17.6 15.7 Meridian Growth Legacy (MERDX) Small Growth 13.7 13.2 Vanguard Global Min. Volatility (VMNVX) World Small/Mid Stock 6.8

Compiled by the Author based on MFO data with Returns from Morningstar

Hypothetical Employer Sponsored Portfolio

The funds in the Hypothetical Employer Plan represent a generic selection of funds for common plans. Some plans may have more sector, style or target retirement options, but the basic funds are included.

All of these measurements change over the period of time used. Twelve years covers an approximate full business cycle from 2006 to 2018, or market top to approximate market top. That the Sharpe Ratio is declining as volatility increases which suggests there are diminishing incremental returns for higher risk.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

*Average Annual Growth Rate (OTCPK:CAGR), Standard Deviation (STDEV) is a measure of volatility which is a proxy for risk, Sharpe Ratio basically measures the amount of return for the risk taken.

The Efficient Frontier shows the relationship of Return versus Standard Deviation (Volatility) over the 12 year period. This chart can be viewed in Portfolio Visualizer (select Efficient Frontier) for investor's portfolios. Fund Managers have questionnaires that try to determine one's risk tolerance. Most of us don't know our investment risk tolerance until faced with losing a third or more of our savings. If a plan participant believed that he or she was comfortable with a volatility of 9% then that person would have experienced a loss of around 35% during the correction, as an example. The S&P 500 lost 51% during this time period. Target Retirement Funds are different, because as time goes on they become progressively more conservative. The box in the chart can be brought up by hovering over the Efficient Frontier and lists the funds and allocations to achieve the maximum return for a target volatility.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

As shown below, stock funds have made the most return over the past 12 years but with larger draw downs.

Source: Created by the Author based on data from Portfolio Visualizer

The chart below shows the allocation that will achieve the maximum return for a level of volatility over the past 12 years. The red line is average annual return and the dark gray line is the maximum draw down (loss) that occurred in the 2007 recession. What the chart shows (flattening of the return line) is that above a standard deviation of 13 there is almost no incremental reward for the additional risk taken.

Source: Created by the Author based on data from Portfolio Visualizer

Notice that Portfolio Visualizer did not select any Target Retirement Funds to be in the Hypothetical Employer Plan. Target Retirement Funds took more risk going into the last recession (2007 - 2009) and became more conservative getting to the top of the bull market now in 2018.

The chart below shows the performance of the funds in the Employer Sponsored plan over a range of volatilities. Now, the investment questionnaires take on perspective. How much risk are you willing and able to take? At this time? Over the next few years? To achieve your life time goals?

Source: Created by the Author based on data from Portfolio Visualizer

TARGET RETIREMENT LADDER

I have considered layering target retirement funds as a low maintenance, buy and hold strategy that can meet short term emergencies yet match rewards/risks with the time frames for withdrawal. One such possible strategy is shown below.

The portfolio (Portfolio 1 below) had lower draw down during the recession, and is more conservative now but with lower returns. Whether it is a successful strategy won't be determined until after the next bear market.

Source: Portfolio visualizer

OCTOBER MODEL PORTFOLIO

The October Model Portfolio allows Portfolio Visualizer to select funds to optimize returns over the past 12 years for a volatility of 7%. I chose this value to be more conservative than the Vanguard Balanced Fund. Portfolio Visualizer tends to result in a barbell approach that I like with concentration in the safer investments and more in the higher risk/reward categories. This can be fine tuned by applying maximum weights in Portfolio Visualizer, such as only allowing 10% of the portfolio to be invested in small cap funds.

Source: Portfolio visualizer

This portfolio strategy achieved over 6% return with a third less draw down.

The chart below shows that the October portfolio had a slightly higher return than the Target Retirement 2020 Fund with 35% lower draw down.

The link to to Portfolio Visualizer results are in Backtest Portfolio Asset Allocation. Interested readers can load different funds to see how they performed.

Source: Portfolio visualizer

TIMING MODEL

This example uses a simple portfolio strategy that selects three of four funds based on a 6 month timing period. I selected 6 months to reduce turn over. The Relative Strength Timing Tool in Portfolio Visualizer is used for the following four funds: Short Term Treasury, Life Strategy Income, Balanced Index, and Target Retirement 2035. PV chooses three of the best performing funds each quarter and invests equal amounts in the three funds. The link to the results below is for Test Market Timing Models.

Obviously there are many combinations of funds, number of funds, and timing periods. I like this one because it is simple and reduced the risk during the recession.

Source: Created by the Author based on data from Portfolio visualizer

Twelve Month Optimization

One strategy is to optimize return for a target volatility over the past 12 months. When optimized to maximize return for 4% and 5% volatility, the allocations and results are shown below.

Symbol Name 4 % Vol 5% Vol StdDev Draw Down VFISX Vanguard Short-Term Treasury 20% 11% 0.9% -1.2% VASIX Vanguard LifeStrategy Income 20% 12 1.9% -1.4 VTINX Vanguard Target Retirement Income 20% 20% 2.3% -1.7% VBIAX Vanguard Balanced Index 0% 7% 5.0% -3.6% VFINX Vanguard S&P 500 20% 20% 8.5% -6.6% VEXMX Vanguard Extended Market 0% 10 8.5% -3.8 VEXPX Vanguard Explorer 20% 20% 9.3% -1.9%





Source: Portfolio visualizer

This is my preferred method when combined with more recent Morningstar data to analyse shorter term trends. I choose a target volatility similar to the conservative Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (VWIAX) and the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund (VBIAX) based on where my Investment Model places the US in the business cycle.

Mutual Fund Spotlight

I use the tools described in this article to continually reduce risk in my portfolio. I like the approach of Mutual Fund Observer with their Great Owls, and have tended to invest more in the funds with proven track records during recessions. The recent ETFs have not been tested during a recession. One fund that keeps making my screens for risk adjusted returns is Berwyn Income Fund (BERIX). BERIX was 20% invested in Treasuries during 2008. According to Morningstar's Premium service, "A patient, risk-conscious approach has paid off over the long haul." Morningstar gives BERIX a five star rating and a Bronze Analyst rating for its flexible, value-oriented, risk-aware approach, and below average fees. The fund fits into the Allocation--15% to 30% Equity and Allocation--30% to 50% Equity Morningstar Categories.

Chartwell Investment Partners bought this fund's advisor, The Killen Group, in April 2016. The sale addressed succession issues and locked lead managers George Cipolloni and Mark Saylor into three-year employment contracts. More importantly, the Killen team retains its autonomy within Chartwell while largely freeing it from operational duties.

It has been reducing its exposure to junk bonds, which I agree with because of the risk associated during the late stage of the cycle.

BERIX currently has low exposure to equities and about half of the bonds are in investment grade short duration corporate bonds.

I bought BERIX in part because of its performance during past down turns, as well as overall performance. It fits well into a bucket strategy.

Source: Morningstar

From MFO Premium, BERIX has performed well in the past recession, but does not make the Great Owl list. It has an Ulcer Index similar to the Vanguard Wellesley Fund.

Source: Mutual Fund Observer

Conclusion

The genius of Warren Buffet has been over simplified. I read an article years ago describing that Warren Buffet set goals early in his career as to how much he would have accumulated over different timelines. People entering employer sponsored plans are often counseled to put your money into a target retirement fund and it will get more conservative as you get closer to retirement. Don't worry. For the majority of people, this is probably the best course if they are not going to spend the time, or have the time, to educate themselves on investing.

I believe that someone who studies the economy and sets allocation targets according to the business cycle will improve their performance. Most competitive contests, be it sports, war, or investing, consist of both an offense and defense. In investing, the defensive side is often neglected. The August article, "Portfolios Of Funds That Do Well In A Bear Market" did not forecast impending gloom and doom, but evaluated defensive strategies. Defense!

I write one article per month which involves investing according to the business cycle, managing risk and/or portfolio optimization. I write based on the topics that interest me, as someone approaching retirement, and generally make a small change to my portfolio each month based on the research. If you are interested in this portfolio strategy, you are welcome to click on the orange "Follow" button at the top of the article or Read More Articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BERIX, VWIAX, VBIAX, VTINX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advise. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. I am employed in the precious metals industry.