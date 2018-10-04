FANG Has No M, But Microsoft Is In A League Of Its Own

Microsoft (MSFT) continues to show that even once-dinosaurs can continue growing at rapid rates. With MSFT continuing to fire on all cylinders, I continue to rate shares a buy despite the strong run since the last time I reported on the stock. Even though MSFT is not quite the same as the “FANG” group, it nonetheless shows that mature can sometimes just mean better.

Still Firing On All Cylinders

When I think of the FANG stocks, the group made up of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOG), I think of the most popular companies backed by secular growth tailwinds for the long and foreseeable future. However, there are definitely other companies which fit the bill yet are not included in the group because the growth stories are perhaps less “sexy.” MSFT is one prime example, as their thesis remains compelling and arguably is seeing comparable financial growth. While MSFT continues to see strong demand in their Office and Dynamics products, both seeing about 10% revenue growth YOY, the real growth story is the move towards recurring revenues as customers move from the old “pay up front” model to the “software as a service” model. They recently saw 38% and 61% growth in Office 365 and Dynamics 365, respectively. Their cloud division Azure also continues driving strong growth with revenue growing 89% YOY, which is a huge driver to the bottom line due to the outsized 40% operating margins, which ranks top among all their business segments. These two divisions appear to have every bit as much the growth tailwinds as those seen in the FANG counterparts.

Their financial results are seen below:

(MSFT FY18 Q4 Release)

While their business segments lack the “futuristic feel” of the FANG group, they nonetheless clearly are still areas of strong growth. Just because their business lines do not sound as “cool” as the FANG cohort, they appear to be driving the same growth in their top and bottom lines - at the end of the day we are trying to find great compounders of earnings, not just great stories.

In a league of its own

In comparison with the FANG stocks, MSFT has the distinction of being the most mature company. This maturity shows in their financial results, just look below at how while revenue are steadily going up, R&D and SG&A expenses remain moderately flat:

(Morningstar)

FANG counterparts, by comparison, have seen their R&D and SG&A expenses explode higher. Just look at the income statement for FB:

(Morningstar)

This has translated into material free cash flow, which MSFT has made a commitment of returning to shareholders.

In the past quarter, MSFT actually increased the amount of cash they returned to shareholders 16% YOY, with $3.2 billion in dividends and $2.1 billion in share repurchases. In the year ended June 2018, MSFT had $43.88 billion in cash flow from operations, of which $11.6 billion went into capital expenditures, with most of the remaining going into the $10.7 billion in stock repurchases and $12.7 billion in dividends. This represents a return of 72.5% of free cash flow.

Their commitment to return such a large proportion of free cash flow to shareholders instead of allowing their cash hoard to grow is a huge plus. For reference, for the year ended December 2017, GOOG had $37.1 billion in cash from operations, of which $13.2 billion went into capital expenditures and only $4.8 billion went into share repurchases. This represents a return of only 20.0% of free cash flow. In 2017 FB had $24.2 billion in cash from operations, of which $6.7 billion went into capital expenditures and only $1.98 billion went into share repurchases. This represents a return of only 11.3% of free cash flow.

To be clear, I am very supportive of reinvesting cash back into the business. FB and GOOG have very high return on invested capital (‘ROIC’), suggesting that they achieve strong returns on cash they deploy back into their business. The cash that can’t be deployed optimally is however essentially held in savings accounts earning around 1% interest (a poor rate of return). I believe that any cash not able to be deployed should be returned back to shareholders - there is no excuse to have $40-$100 billion (and growing!) cash hoards. MSFT’s decision to distribute cash out to shareholders is a very strong decision which is the mark of a mature company.

Balance Sheet

MSFT, despite returning a significant amount of cash to shareholders, still has a large cash and marketable securities balance of $133.8 billion. With a debt position of $72.2 billion, this represents a net cash position of $61.6 billion, or approximately 7% of their market cap. This is a very strong balance sheet which significantly lowers the risk of the stock. MSFT’s EBITDA for the past year was approximately $46.7 billion, for a debt to EBITDA multiple of about 1.54.

Some readers may be wondering why I used their actual debt position instead of net debt in the above calculation. The reason for this is that I believe MSFT intends to carry the long term debt on their balance sheet moving forward. It is unclear what leverage ratio they are targeting, but I think that they certainly can afford their current 1.5 ratio. This suggests that when computing a “cash adjusted” valuation, one may be able to actually use $133.8 billion instead of net cash, which by the way is 15% of the market cap.

Why is MSFT issuing debt when they have cash? This is an interesting question, and I think the answer has to do with them seeking to maintain a certain leverage ratio. Having the large cash position now may give them easier access to low cost of capital - I anticipate that they will utilize the cash for a very aggressive share repurchase program within the next 10 years, like Apple (AAPL) appears to be doing now with their $100 billion buyback program.

Dividend History

I like dividend growth histories. Whereas FANG has no dividends to be talked of at all, MSFT has a long dividend growth history approaching 15 years. They recently increased the quarterly dividend payout from $0.42 to $0.46. Obviously they could have increased it more given their earnings growth, but their willingness to pay out a dividend at a substantial 47% payout ratio shows their strong commitment to return cash to shareholders. This dividend history may prove very valuable in helping reduce volatility in the future as the dividend and growth history may provide a natural “floor” to the stock. Their growth history is seen below:

(Chart by author)

Valuation

At first glance, MSFT may look pricier than it really is. Based on trailing earnings per share of $2.13, MSFT appears to be trading at a lofty multiple of 53.7 times earnings. This was due to an increased tax liability due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017:

(FY18 Q4 Release, emphasis by author)

Adjusting their tax rate to be 17% as they guided to for FY19, adjusted earnings come out to $30.3 billion or $3.89 per share. This suggests a more reasonable multiple at 29.4 times earnings. When I last wrote about the company, I suggested a price target of $111, or about 28.8 times earnings. With shares now trading at my price target, does that make them a sell? No - it does however mean that MSFT is no longer a strong buy and is “just” a buy. MSFT would become a “hold” of it starts trading at 35 times earnings, or $136 per share. And we should not forget about their $133.8 billion cash position, which may drive a share repurchase driven catalyst in the near future.

Risks

MSFT faces intense competition in many of their business segments, including in cloud (from AMZN) and Office products (from GOOG). I am most concerned with the competition from GOOG as I wonder if their strategy of offering free usage for the everyday consumer will take market share away from MSFT. At the current moment, however, MSFT appears to have a pronounced edge in their business offerings due to the advanced functionality available in their software (particularly Excel). If GOOG were to catch up and offer comparable services, however, MSFT may experience pricing pressure.

Whereas I previously discussed MSFT’s abilities to grow revenues aggressively while keeping control of expenses, it is possible that MSFT might be underinvesting in their employees and innovation. Judging from their financial results (especially the rapidly growing revenues), this does not appear to be the case thus far. Theoretically because MSFT pays significantly less than, for example, peers FB and GOOG, this suggests that they may not be attracting the very best talent. I am bearish on technology companies which I feel underinvest in their employees in order to improve operating margins at the expense of innovation - this is why I am not buying the stocks of IBM (IBM) or Oracle (ORCL). I am currently giving MSFT the benefit of the doubt that they are using their experience as a more mature company to redirect resources to the departments which matter most - but this is the area which I am closely monitoring for my position, as I consider it to be the biggest risk.

Conclusion

MSFT is the anchor for my dividend portfolio and for good reason: it has FANG-like growth but shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies. I like the incessant earnings growth potential combined with the very shareholder-minded dividend and share repurchase programs. MSFT remains a buy and is arguably the top dividend growth prospect in the market right now.

(Tipranks: MSFT: Buy)

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, FB, GOOG, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.