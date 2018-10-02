Executive Interview Series: Oracle

We discussed how Oracle has reached its current point and how it hopes to continue to be innovative, optimize, and grow, how it is utilizing cloud computing, and broader trends in information technology currently.

Oracle, founded in 1977, is one of the world's largest software companies, with a market capitalization currently of about $196 billion.

Recently I conducted a Q&A interview with Kyle York, Vice President of Product Strategy for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and General Manager of the Dyn Global Business Unit.

Recently, I had the opportunity to conduct a Q&A interview with Kyle York, Vice President of Product Strategy at Oracle (ORCL) Cloud Infrastructure and General Manager of Oracle's Dyn Global Business Unit, acquired by Oracle in 2016 and for which York previously was the Chief Strategy Officer.

Oracle is one of the world's largest technology companies, with it ranking consistently as one of the top few software companies by revenue. Oracle focuses primarily on enterprise software products, with segments including various database systems, supply chain, customer relationship management, collaboration software, cloud computing solutions, as well as some hardware and services products.

In Oracle's 2018 fiscal year, the company brought in $39.831 billion in revenue. Roughly, 66% of Oracle's 2018 revenue came from its cloud services and license support segment, with 16% from cloud license and on-premise license, 10% from hardware, and 8% from services. The GAAP operating margin was 34% and non-GAAP operating margin was 44%. The company ended the 2018 fiscal year with $13.679 billion in operating income, compared to $12.710 billion the fiscal year prior.

The company is currently valued at a market capitalization of approximately $196 billion. It IPO'ed in 1986 and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of about 19.8 and a dividend yield of about 1.46%. The company issued its first dividend in 2009.

Q: Oracle is a behemoth company in the information technology space. What are the company's biggest core segments and how have they been successful?

A: Oracle is an enterprise cloud software provider. Our heritage lies in the databases that manage and protect corporate data for organizations of all sizes. In addition, we focus on the applications that manage the finances, people, customers, and manufacturing processes for companies around the world. These applications are called “mission critical” for a reason. They have to work and work well. Lastly, we have long been known for building integration or “middleware” software and tools that developers use to build and customize applications.

Oracle is forging its future in three strategic areas.

First: Oracle is leading the charge in autonomous cloud. The Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud is the most important advancement in database management in years. Oracle founder and CTO Larry Ellison has called it “generational.” Early customers include Virtual Artifacts and Drop Tank. This next phase in automation not only removes labor costs but improves security by eliminating the potential for human error by automatically tuning, patching, and updating the key database system. None of our competitors offer anything close to this capability.

Oracle has a rich heritage in database and already leads the database market. Autonomous technologies, applied to the world’s most important workloads, will help us maintain and even grow that share.

Second: We already offer more than 1,000 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications putting us on track to be the world’s leading cloud applications provider. Moving forward we’re focusing on the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software that manages financial, inventory, manufacturing and other core business functions. ERP constitutes the single biggest piece of the business applications sector and we intend to lead there. ERP systems also just so happen to be the home of your most important business data.

In Oracle’s recent first quarter earnings, we reported that our cloud ERP business grew 30% with big customer wins including Noble Corp., Highmark Health, and TIAA.

And third: Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is the underlying platform for Oracle’s autonomous database and applications. It allows companies to collect, process and manage vast amounts of data and enables a host of best of breed, high performance cloud services.

In the past, database and application software - from Oracle as well as its competitors - ran on customer-controlled infrastructure but that model is changing as more customers decide they don’t want to run their own data centers or want to consolidate into fewer data centers. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has been built to run any and every application an enterprise needs allowing them to replace their data centers. It is purpose-built for enterprise, but open at its core to enable the most modern DevOps teams to lift and shift, build, scale and operate on it as well.

Oracle is building this complete stack—cloud-based infrastructure, databases, apps - with security and automation embedded throughout. Oracle is the one company in the world that can deliver that combination with such confidence. Some notable brands using Oracle Cloud include Network Rail, Swiss Re, Stitch Fix and Dropbox.

Q: Are there any new areas Oracle is aiming to expand into?

A: As I mentioned earlier, Oracle is focused on three main areas for expansion where we think we are uniquely positioned.

For example, the Oracle Autonomous Cloud offers self-driving, self-securing, and self-repairing capabilities that enable organizations to automatically secure, backup and patch software with no downtime. This lowers cost, reduces risk and accelerates innovation.

Companies of all sizes are struggling to deal with a growing number of security threats. Oracle’s Autonomous Cloud uses AI and machine learning to safeguard data while also removing the burden of administrative tasks and patching to secure data which are becoming too complex to manage. These autonomous capabilities are making their way into all layers of Oracle’s stack.

Oracle already offers thousands of tailored applications for aerospace, finance, hospitality, and other industries. We specialize in applications that run core business functions: finance, HR, supply chain, sales, marketing, customer service, commerce, are just a few key areas. That roster will grow, enabled by our cloud-based infrastructure, tied together by our autonomous database, and focused on operational business challenges of the future.

Oracle is committed to cloud infrastructure. This growing and consolidated Seattle-based organization has several thousand of the world’s best engineers and technologists in the hyper-scale cloud platform industry, driving Oracle into the future.

Q: How does Oracle expect to grow over the upcoming short term as well as long-term time frame?

A: I would characterize it more as a continuum. In the short term, we are working with our existing customer base to help ensure their success operating in a hybrid cloud world.

As thousands of our database customers start migrating workloads to cloud, we’ll be there to support their transition. Our expertise in these, the most difficult of workloads in modern information technology, is a competitive advantage.

We know these workloads better than anyone. The same holds for applications where we lead the field in running applications for customers and we will grow that lead with the Oracle Cloud.

In the longer term, we’re investing in programs and technology to reach developers around the world and continue to focus on helping organizations of all sizes. We work with thousands of these customers today, many via the installed bases of acquisitions like NetSuite, which provides a suite of cloud-based applications for businesses of all sizes Dyn, which analyzes Internet performance in real time.

We’ll continue to make our cloud infrastructure and tooling easy to deploy and priced competitively for new and smaller customers.

Q: Amid the numerous competitors out there in the information technology space right now, how does Oracle distinguish itself and innovate in this environment?

A: We distinguish ourselves in several ways. One way is as a leader in autonomous cloud. Oracle engineers are building a truly self-driving computing environment that is very attractive to corporate customers wary of dealing with the complexity and worry of keeping systems updated, patched, and secured. Traditionally that has required a ton of manual tuning and tweaking. One mistake, one missed patch, can be disastrous in terms of data security. Development cycles and release schedules are continuous in modern application development.

By weaving artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other cutting-edge technologies into our infrastructure and the software that runs on it, we’re building a self-driving, self-managing, self-patching environment. That is a very attractive message to customers with big, critical applications and data.

We are also focused on the practical use of technologies like AI and machine learning in applications so customers can get business value from them quickly. Imagine – nefarious actors and bad bots getting blocked before they can ever do harm to your applications or infrastructure? Before they ever get close to stealing your data. Oracle invests upwards of $6 billion a year in R&D to build, test, and deploy technologies in a practical way for business customers.

Lastly, we understand enterprises. And we have a team of the world’s best talent to support them. We’ve been serving these customers for 40 years. We have built an enterprise-grade cloud, which is a major differentiator, and we’ve built it with a team of experts who’ve played a part in building all major cloud vendors before us.

Q: Cloud has already rapidly transformed a variety of sectors. How do you see cloud continuing to develop and how does Oracle piggyback on that?

A: Markets are seeing unprecedented change. Fast-evolving customer demands, fiercely competitive landscapes, and constant revenue pressure requires companies to innovate fast or face dire consequences.

Yet, despite what you may hear, the majority of enterprises have yet to move their key applications and data to the cloud. We’re betting that our purpose-built cloud will help these companies more easily move the very hardest workloads - mission critical databases and business applications - to the cloud.

And, Oracle will help regardless of where they are on this journey and help them continue to glean value from existing systems as well as new born-in-the-cloud systems. Hybrid cloud - keeping some components in-house where that makes sense and running other workloads in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure - is an attractive model for many, many customers and Oracle supports this integrated approach to computing. We also fully support modern open-source tooling like Kubernetes, Terraform and Kafka, all of which are used to speed deployment of critical applications.

But as more corporate computing flows into the cloud over time, our commitment is to make sure that Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is the best cloud to run those hard applications and keep the data associated with them safe. Security is a key pillar of everything we do.

Oracle is well positioned to help customers meet these challenges to transform themselves with this big vision, and prepare for the next generation of technology.

Q: What are the biggest challenges Oracle faces right now?

A: Helping our existing customer base modernize, and extend their businesses to the cloud and tap into the promise of AI remains a major priority. We, along with our customers also realize that doesn’t happen overnight. At Oracle, we remind ourselves of this all the time - when you’re innovating in the hardest areas, you must remain patient and stay the course. This is the core tenet of Oracle that I’ve come to love.

We are also very focused on extending these capabilities to developers, startups, and small and medium-sized businesses. We’ve made significant investments through acquisitions and R&D to extend our customer base because we believe that the modern developer exists in companies of all sizes and we must and shall cater to them all, driven by enterprise expectations from the Fortune 100.

Our efforts to modernize organically and inorganically while remaining focused on both the top and bottom line is the focus of our execution.

Q: What are the most disruptive developments in the information technology industry right now.

A: In the enterprise, the challenge is cloud adoption and migration, but also management in this hybrid cloud world. There is no one-size-fits-all model for cloud adoption. Companies are at various stages of this process and some are challenged by regulations in certain industries that do not allow data to be in a public forum. Enterprises must deal with hybrid cloud - meaning they’ll run on more than one set of infrastructure – public, private or a mix of both. We must be able to support whatever the enterprise needs to be successful. And we will.

