Will REITs Beat The Street?

While REITs still represent good long-term value over the general stock market, they look less compelling today over shorter time frames.

The rally in REITs along with the rally in Baa bond yields have changed that significantly.

We recently looked at a few different models of forward returns for the S&P 500. While we have issues with the Warren Buffett indicator and other similar metrics, we do tend to agree that markets are poised to generate very low returns from this point. This does present an interesting issue for investors who need a high return to meet future obligations. Where can they find these?

We had previously suggested that the only asset class that will remotely come close to delivering these returns will be the real estate sector. Our logic was borne from the valuations and forward-looking indicators. Today, we examine this again and see whether the recent rally in bond yields has taken some air out of our potential returns.

The Model Revisited

One forward return model that is excellent for REITs is their yield spread versus the Baa bond yields. The logic of this model stems from the fact that most investors use Baa bonds and REITs for income, and both assets are vulnerable to rising rates, at least on shorter time frames. This model estimates forward REIT returns by assessing how expensive REITs are to the Baa bonds at the start of the period.

Now in general, Baa bonds yield more than the FTSE Equity REIT Index. This makes sense, as Baa bonds have little room for capital appreciation, whereas REITs command huge assets that generally appreciate over time. Taking this one step further, less premium of Baa bond yields over the REIT index can be extrapolated to mean higher value within the index.

Over the past 50 odd years, this model has been run during periods of rising rates, and this is what the results have been.

Source: NAREIT

We can see that in general, the spread to Baa bonds, even when rates are rising, is a good metric to extrapolate future REIT returns. Where do we stand today? Baa bond yields have risen rather sharply since the January bottom, a time when we only had bonds on our minds.

Moody's Seasoned Baa Corporate Bond Yield data by YCharts

The FTSE Nareit Equity REIT Index currently yields 3.88%. That puts the current spread at a shade over 1.0%.

This is definitely a lot more compressed total return potential than we estimated in February 17, 2018. Back then, the FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT index yielded more than the Baa bond yields. It was an outstanding entry point for REITs, and their total return zoomed as high as 13% before moving a little lower.

VNQ Total Return Price data by YCharts

The combination of rising REITs and rising Baa bond yields, however, have made us a lot more cautious. There are bright spots within the REIT indices though. We do own quite a few stocks that yield significantly more than the Baa bond yield index, while actually being safer, in our view, than the FTSE NAREIT Equity REIT index. We present their yields below.

WPC Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

However, in all these cases as well, the yields have compressed from the February (and in some cases April) 2018 extreme "buy all you can" point. At the present time, W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR), Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) are all stocks we own. However, only VTR is close to a secondary buy point for us.

Conclusion

REITs still represent good value in today's market, but the rally in Baa bond yields and the REIT sector has taken some steam out of the model. While we expect REITs to thrash the general stock market over longer time frames from here, we don't see US REITs as a low-risk buy point today. Select REITs are still compellingly priced, but we will deploy fresh capital only at lower levels.

For more analysis such as this, along with real-time alerts on income stocks on both sides of the border along with option income ideas, please consider subscribing to our marketplace service Wheel of Fortune.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now, all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, VTR, MPW, DOC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have various calls and puts on each stock.