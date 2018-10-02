ContraVir: A Speculative Contrarian Bet With Lots Of Upside Potential Part II

Its financial and regulatory situation looks grim but there may be a light at the end of the tunnel as the CEO explores strategic partnerships in the near-term.

Introduction

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) is a nano-cap clinical-stage biotech focusing on the developing of small-molecule Hepatitis B therapeutics. For the over the past year and a half, ContraVir's stock price and market cap have fallen to unprecedented levels. Recently, the company's stock reached an all-time low of $0.50 a share and market capitalization rate of $7.2 million. In early 2017, the company was trading in the $20 dollar range and had a market cap of over $100 million. A lot has changed since 2017. Some bad news and plenty of good news. However, the market has been unable to forgive and forget ContraVir for its past fumbles which ha e occurred some time ago. Understandably, the market has lost its faith in the company and the management. Despite their past fumbles, I remain optimistic about its future even if things take a turn for the worst. I believe that ContraVir and its pipeline hold plenty of promise in the field and plenty of value for Investors looking for a potential turnaround story.

I have previously called ContraVir a "Buy" in a May 2018 article, when the price of the stock hovered around $2 per share ($0.25 pre-split). Since the time of my previous article, ContraVir had raised $9.9 million in net proceeds from a secondary S1 equity offering and an additional $2 million from a debt offering with Iliad Research and Trading, L.P. Positive pipeline news relating to both of its Hepatitis B assets (TXL and CRV431) had dominated ContraVir's headlines but was largely ignored by the market with continued selling to record low prices.

With a negative enterprise value and a market of under $8 million, ContraVir seems like one of the most undervalued and promising yet speculative biotechs in today’s overpriced market. Although I continue to recommend a long position in ContraVir, Investors are urged to remember that the company is once again in violation of NASDAQ’s minimum listing price rule and may run out of cash within one year unless it can secure funding from a partnership or other non-dilutive means. However, if all fails and the company finds itself unable to raise additional funds, its assets are likely to be worth considerably more on the auction block than on the stock market, in my opinion.

CTRV data by YCharts

Figure 1: ContraVir Market Cap and Stock Price. Source: YCharts

Pipeline Updates

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals continues to work on a promising new approach to the treatment of Hepatitis B- a single-pill combination therapy regimen. Inspired by the success of combination therapy in both Hepatitis C and HIV therapeutics, ContraVir has sought to develop a similar model for the treatment of Hepatitis B. By targeting both viral and host enzymes, ContraVir believes that the path to curing Hepatitis B would be to combine distinct yet synergistic small-molecule agents to inhibit various host and viral processes. Their plan is to combine their drugs, TXL and CRV431 into a single pill and tackle the virus in an unprecedented manner.

TXL

ContraVir's lead compound, TXL (tenofovir exalidex) is a lipid-conjugated prodrug of tenofovir which promises similar efficacy and safety at only fraction of the dose of Gilead’s (GILD) Viread (TDF). TXL has been shown to demonstrate higher concentrations of the tenofovir in the liver in comparison to TDF or TAF. By lowering the amount of circulating tenofovir in the bloodstream and isolating it as much as possible to the liver, ContraVir believes that there is a potential to significantly reduce bone and renal toxicities which are commonly associated with tenofovir-based agents.

Figure 2: TXL Liver specificity versus TDF and TAF. Source: ContraVir Pharmaceuticals.

On April 20, 2017, ContraVir released a PR with their TXL phase 2a trial results. ContraVir showed that TXL was as safe and effective as 300mg of Viread at only one-third of the dose. What’s more, TXL was shown to be statistically equivalent to 300mg of TDF at a dose of 50mg. However, this likely not the the result that investors were hoping for, considering that ContraVir previously reported a 99% HBV DNA reduction and comparable results to Viread from their 25mg TXL cohort. Furthermore, in the same PR release, ContraVir mentioned their intention of moving ahead with a mysterious "second-generation formulated TXL". The press release sparked a significant selloff as many panicked investors were caught blindsided by the news. It left investors angry, confused, and demanding answers. To make matters worse, ContraVir's management and board of directors underestimated the market's potential reaction to the news and announced a $12 million secondary public stock offering two business days later. The secondary stock offering for $8 per share (post-split) was a steep discount to the stock price which hovered in the $11.20-$12.00 range days before the announcement. Needless to say, the market did not take this news well either, sparking a larger selloff that pushed the stock price well below the public offering price. Since these events unfolded, ContraVir's stock price has never been able to recover and has in fact continued to descend to record-lows well over a year later.

ContraVir's inability to match Viread's efficacy at 25mg or less came as a disappointment to many investors, especially in light of the fact that Gilead's new drug Vemlidy (TAF) was set to become the preeminent choice for HBV NUC therapy at dosage of 25mg. While TXL was in Phase 2a testing, ContraVir was simultaneously experimenting with other formulations of the compound in order to assess whether there were other, more potent, reformulations of TXL. Following TXL's proof-of-concept, ContraVir's announcement of their intention to work on a "second generation" TXL, which offered more potency per mg, better safety, and increased-liver targeting made sense if they were to compete with Vemlidy.

Since my last article, ContraVir had successfully completed a TXL2 pharmacokinetics study in June 2018. ContraVir was able to demonstrate that unlike TAF, TXL showed no food effects and did not require dosing adjustments for patients with renal disease. CEO James Sapirstein had mentioned that he expects the new formulation to be at least as potent per mg as Vemlidy. He also noted that while TXL can also be potentially used in the treatment of HIV-1, its superior-liver targeting profile was best utilized for liver diseases such as HBV. Both TDF and TAF, on the other hand, demonstrated higher concentrations of circulating tenofovir in blood serum, rendering them more suitable for HIV-1 therapy than TXL.

With a 505(NYSE:B)(2) designation, ContraVir will have to conduct a shortened bridge phase 2 study in order to gauge the second generation TXL's safety and efficacy. With a completed bridge study, ContraVir will be allowed to skip a Phase 2b trial and head directly into a shortened phase 3 clinical trial. The company has not yet begun the bridge study.

CRV431

ContraVir’s first-in-class cyclophilin inhibitor candidate CRV431 is a host-targeting antiviral drug that disrupts the HBV’s interaction with a host protein known as cyclophilin A ((CypA)). CypA has been implicated in assisting the virus in its replication cycle by facilitating viral entry into cells, RNA replication, particle assembly, and the release of virions from the cell.

ContraVir had previously demonstrated CRV431’s efficacy in mouse studies and has been shown to reduce key HBV antigens such as HBsAg, HBeAg, HBx. Furthermore, it has been shown to reduce HBV DNA, cccDNA, pgRNA, and block the NTCP receptor-mediated uptake of HBV virions in preclinical studies.

Shortly after the publication of my original article, ContraVir also published preclinical mouse studies exploring CRV431’s role in reducing liver fibrosis and reducing the progression and development of liver tumors. The data showed that CRV431 reduced the number of tumor nodules by 44% and overall tumor burden by 56% compared to the control group. Interestingly, a quarter of the mice treated with CRV431 showed no remaining tumors at the end of the 10 week study whereas the control group demonstrated the presence of at least five tumors per liver. In the liver fibrosis study, CRV431 was shown to decrease the extent of liver fibrosis by 46 compared the control group.

Figure 3: CRV-431 In Vivo liver fibrosis model. Source: ContraVir Pharmaceuticals.

Figure 4: CRV-431 In Vivo liver cancer (HCC) model. Source: ContraVir Pharmaceuticals.

In June, the FDA approved an accelerated IND for CRV431 with the first trial participant dosed on June 25, 2018. The accelerated Ph1b/2a trial would consist of three parts: A single ascending dose trial studying the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of CRV431 alone followed by a single dose drug-drug interaction study in combination with Gilead’s TDF, and lastly a safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy study of CRV431 in combination with TDF. On September 18th, 2018, ContraVir announced the successful completion of the phase 1b portion of the trial and indicated that it would be moving onto the second part of the trial. The results from the second part of the trial are expected by the end of 2018 and the third part is anticipated to be completed by Q2 2019.

Regulatory Updates

On May 24, 2018 ContraVir announced that it would initiate a 1 for 8 ratio reverse stock split in order regain compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum listing price requirement. The reverse split took effect on May 29, 2018, reducing the number of outstanding shares from 85.5 million to approximately 10.7 million shares.

On August 29, 2018, ContraVIr had once again received a notice of noncompliance with NASDAQ’s minimum price listing requirements. It has until March 1, 2018 to regain compliance or face delisting from the NASDAQ market.

Financial Updates

Contravir’s latest 10-Q file for Q2 2018 revealed that the company had approximately $2.6 million cash on hand as of June 30, 2018. This sum included $2 million cash from a debt agreement with Iliad Research and Trading L.P. which closed on May 8, 2018. The agreement was for $2 million in cash and $1 million in investor notes payable to ContraVir in four tranches of $250,000. As of June 30, 2018, the investor notes had not been drawn. On June 30, 2018, the company reported 10,664,066 common shares outstanding and 14,451,918 common shares as of August 9, 2018.

On July 2, 2018 (Q3 2018), ContraVir received $9.9 million in net proceeds from a secondary S1 public offering priced at $1.55 per share. The company sold convertible preferred shares at $1,000 a piece. Each preferred stock was convertible to approximately 645 common shares and came with warranty rights to 575 common shares exercisable at $1.55. Although dilutive, an S1 offering allowed current ContraVir investors the opportunity to avoid dilution of their own holdings in the company. The offering added 10826 shares of Series C preferred stock to the outstanding share count along with 6,224,950 warrants.

ContraVir's cash burn rate between Q1 and Q2 2018 was at just over $1 million per month. If the company continued to burn $1 million per month, its cash hoard by the end of Q3 2018 should be approximately $9.5 million (factoring in the $9.9 million cash infusion from the recent equity offering). However, in our most recent discussions with CEO James Sapirstein, he informed our Activist Group that the cash burn rate has declined significantly with the completion of the TXL2 PK study. He estimated that the cash burn rate has been closer to $500k per month.

With a reported 14,451,918 common shares outstanding as of Q2 2018 and a stock price of $0.56 (as of 09/28/2018), ContraVir's market cap had fallen to approximately $8 million with a cash supply of approximately $9.5-$10.5 million. Despite going through a recent reverse split and a public offering, the company has consistently put out good news pertaining to its pipeline. Yet the stock price continues to unjustifiably erode, hitting fresh all-time lows on what appears to be a regular basis. It appears that investors have not forgotten the mistakes of ContraVir's past.

A Cautious Look Ahead

Since ContraVir's management dropped the ball on investors in April 2017 with news of TXL reformulation and a deeply discounted and mistimed public stock offering, ContraVir's stock price price had fallen by over 95%. To add insult to injury, ContraVir CEO James Sapirstein once again caught investors by surprise in his 2017 Letter to Shareholders when he announced that the company will be discontinuing research on its phase 3 drug, Valnivudine. It was later revealed that the company made this decision due to the change in the shingles and postherpetic neuralgia market with the FDA's approval of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Shingrix vaccine.

With the continuous decline in stock price, it appears that ContraVir's management has been unable to redeem itself in the eyes of Investors. The market continues to ignore its potential, positive pipeline news, and cash on hand. Any positive news is either ignored or sold off. With management's 2017 fumbles now in the rear view mirror, the question has become whether the continued decline in stock price and market cap is justified?

With an 8 million dollar market cap and trading below cash levels, I believe that the continuous punishment is a severe overreaction and is grossly unwarranted. CRV431 and TXL have moved forward in the clinic with positive and sometimes impressive results. As CEO James Sapirstein had previously said, there is a huge disconnect between the price and the science. I believe that statement to be more true today than ever before.

Figure 5: A timeline of significant company news and stock market reaction. Credit: Yahoo Finance.

There is no certainty whether the market will forgive and forget ContraVir's management for their past errors. Despite these mistakes, some investors including myself and members of the ContraVir Activist Group have held onto our shares due to the promising potential of the pipeline and hopes of a turnaround in the stock price.

The ContraVir Activist Group was formed out of the need for retail investors to address their concerns in unison regarding the lack of management's communication, sharp price declines, and to hold management accountable for the loss in shareholder value. Shortly after our formation, our Activist Group had begun to hold regular conference calls with members of the ContraVir management team. Although we have been critical of the management team’s futile efforts to increase shareholder value, ContraVir has consistently put out great news pertaining to their pipeline development. We have also been vocal about the lack of partnerships which could infuse some much needed funds into the company’s cash hoard and potentially bring about a reversal to the stock's downtrend. That concern, however, has yet to be adequately addressed. According to CEO James Sapirstein, partnership talks are ongoing with several parties but has cautioned investors that a partnership is not guaranteed at this time.

With the market continuing to punish ContraVir's stock price further into the abyss, ContraVir is once again faced with the threat of delisting from NASDAQ. Furthermore, despite CEO James Sapirstein's assurances that the current cash supply and low cash burn rate should allow the company to continue operations until July 2019, ContraVir's future is uncertain.

In several conversations with our Activist Group, Mr. Sapirstein had stated that he understood further reverse splits and/or equity raises would result in what he termed "a death spiral" for the company and its stock. Mr. Sapirstein had also explained that the company is anticipating a potential Canadian research grant and NJ tax credit which will help pay off their debt and balance their books by the end of 2018 to make their financial situation easier. Going forward, he is looking at all options for the company including partnerships, liquidation, buyout, or reverse merger.

Conclusion and the Bull Case for the worst Case Scenario

With all the doom and gloom surrounding the stock price and market cap, I believe that the company and its assets are severely undervalued even if the market does not see it that way. Despite a lack of clinical trial failures for CRV431 or TXL and an FDA orphan drug designation and 505(B)(2) application approval for TXL, and accelerated clinical trials awarded to both drugs, the market's overreaction and continuous punishment of ContraVir for their past mistakes have reached an extreme. With an 8 million dollar market cap and $9.5-$10.5 million in cash, the market has essentially devalued ContraVir's pipeline. Even if the pipeline is devalued by the market, I believe that there is still significant value in ContraVir's assets. Even in the worst-case scenario, today's suffering shareholders are unlikely to be left be left empty-handed.

I believe that the worst-case scenario for ContraVir would be one in which the company runs out of money and is unable to raise more through either dilutive or non-dilutive funding by Q3 of 2019. Inevitably this would likely result in the company being liquidated, with assets will be sold off on the auction block. If ContraVir receives the antipicated funding from the Canadian Government for a research grant and tax credits from the state of New Jersey, it may very well be enough to settle their outstanding debts including the recent agreement with Iliad Research and Trading. With little to no debt, the shareholders are likely to receive a special liquidating dividend in the event that the assets are sold.

In 2014, Chimerix licensed CMX-157 (now known as TXL) to ContraVir for $1.2 million in preferred shares and $20 million in clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones. At that time, TXL had passed its phase 1 clinical trial and was shown to be safe in humans. Today, the reformulated TXL compound has the potential to be the best-in-class drug for Hepatitis B with a superior safety profile to Vemlidy (TAF). ContraVir had shown a proof-of-concept for the drug in their phase 2a study and is now seeking to fine tune the compound for better liver-targeting and potency. Furthermore, ContraVir has been granted an orphan drug designation for the treatment of Hepatitis B in pediatrics and has received a 505(B)(2) approval for TXL. The orphan drug designation will allow TXL's licensee to receive tax credits for TXL's clinical research, a reduction in administrative waiting periods, a reduction in FDA registration fees, and 7 years of market exclusivity after the drug's approval. The 505(B)(2) pathway for TXL will allow the licensee to bypass phase 2b trials and go straight in phase 3. According to CEO James Sapirstein, the 505(B)(2) designation will save the company approximately $31-38 million and shorten the clinical trials by 3 to 4 years.

In the event that ContraVir cannot deliver on its promise of a more potent reformulation of TXL at 25mg or less, there can still be a considerable market for the first generation or second TXL at higher doses. A deeply discounted and low-priced TXL may still find itself a small market as a "me-too" drug in the Vemlidy Era. Even if TXL manages to capture just 1% of the Hepatitis B market by undercutting Gilead on the price and can be approved by the year 2021, it could potentially bring in approximately $35 million per year from sales. Furthermore, with an orphan drug designation for pediatric patients, TXL is not just a potential "me-too" drug but an exclusive and valuable asset for its licenseholder.

In June 2016, ContraVir had acquired the preclinical cyclophilin inhibitor compound CPI-431-32 (now known as CRV-431) from Ciclophilin Pharmaceuticals through a merger with the company. Ciclophilin shareholders received $17 million in cash and up to 10% of the ContraVir's common outstanding shares. Today, CRV431 has successfully moved into the clinic and has been shown to be safe in humans. The compound has also shown promise in other multi-billion dollar industries including fibrosis and oncology. As a cyclophilin inhibitor, CRV431 can also potentially work against a large number of viral infections which rely on cyclophilin A, including the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). If ContraVir is able to demonstrate an excellent safety profile, synergy, and efficacy in combination with TDF in second and third portion of their on-going clinical trial, CRV431's value is likely to substantially rise. The Hepatitis B therapeutic market is projected to grow to $3.5 billion by 2021.

ContraVir also holds the license to their discontinued postherpetic neuralgia (PHN) drug, Valnivudine. The company discontinued work on Valnivudine following the approval of GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Shingrix vaccine for shingles in 2017, citing a significant change in the market for PHN and the need to expand their Phase 3 trial. The company elected to suspend work on the drug due to higher than expected trial costs and elected to focus exclusively on Hepatitis B therapeutics. The neuropathic pain market still represents significant value and is estimated to reach $6 billion in 2022. CEO James Sapirstein had told our Activist Group that Valnivudine still had plenty of value and stated that it can still potentially be sold for millions of dollars to another company.

ContraVir had spent $18.2 million in upfront payments and agreed to pay approximately $25 million in milestone payments to license both CRV431 and TXL, amounting to a combined sum of approximately $43.2 million in licencing payments. Since the time these agreements took place, ContraVir has moved these compounds further into the clinic, has been granted special designations, accelerated clinical trials, and has shown the potential the utilization of these compounds for other indications. Furthermore, its license for Valnivudine can also find some value in a fire sale.

By examining ContraVir's acquisition history, asset valuation, and worst-case scenario market potential for their drugs, I believe that $50 million is a reasonable price for ContraVir's pipeline and Intellectual property in the event of a liquidation.

If all the preferred shares and warrants from the previous equity offering were converted to common shares, the total number of outstanding common shares would be 23,871,786. A market cap of $50 million with 23,871,786 outstanding common shares would translate into a buyout/liquidation price of $2.09 per share.

I believe that ContraVir is worth significantly more dead than alive. The market overreaction to its past mistakes makes Contravir an incredibly undervalued yet speculative buy. I have a one-year price target of $2.09.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.