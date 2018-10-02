Abraxas Petroleum: Delaware Basin Position Reaches Over 10,000 Net Acres

This will significantly affect production in the short term although the effect on full year production is estimated at around 100 BOEPD.

New Delaware Basin well production appears to be quite solid, with early production from the Greasewood pads a bit above the legacy average.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) has continued to add to its position in the Delaware Basin and now has over 10,000 net acres, giving it 30 years of inventory at 2018's development pace. Its recent well results also continue to be good, with both Delaware Basin and Williston Basin wells exceeding previous averages. Abraxas's production levels will take a hit from the temporary shut-in of its 10 well Stenehjem pad, although it should be able to handily make full-year guidance still.

Acreage Update

Abraxas mentioned in its update that it now owns around 10,700 net acres in the Delaware Basin. This is up from 9,780 net acres at the time of its last earnings call and is in-line with its comments that it was doing due diligence on several transactions that would push its Delaware Basin footprint above 10,500 net acres. This should give it a sufficient amount of inventory (361 gross locations without downspacing) for a lengthy development period. This represents approximately 30 years' worth of inventory based on its 2018 Delaware Basin program, although future years will probably see a higher rate of development.

Delaware Basin Results

Abraxas also provided an update on early production from its two well Greasewood pad in the Delaware Basin. The two wells (4,800' laterals in the Wolfcamp A-1 and Wolfcamp A-2) currently have a 7-day peak IP of approximately 1,100 BOEPD (83% oil).

This appears to be pretty solid production as Abraxas's legacy Wolfcamp A-1 and Wolfcamp A-2 wells tended to peak at around 900 to 1,200 BOEPD on average over a short period of time, as shown by the graphs above and below. The graph above looks at Wolfcamp A-1 results and the graph below looks at Wolfcamp A-2 results. The graphs do not include the Greasewood pad results.

Williston Basin Results

Abraxas has also highlighted the strong continuing performance of some of its Williston Basin wells. It noted that its Yellowstone 7H well is currently producing approximately 1,600 BOEPD (80% oil) nearly three months into its life. This is close to 75% higher than the average performance of its Generation 3 Middle Bakken wells (which are themselves above type curve) at the same time after the start of production.

It also mentioned that its Lillibridge 12H well has averaged approximately 1,050 BOEPD (80% oil) over its first 60 days. This continues to have solid production despite being an in-fill well to parent wells that have been producing for five years.

Shut-In Production

On a more negative note, Abraxas mentioned that its 10 well Stenehjem pad in the Williston Basin is expected to be shut-in for offset frac protection from an industry competitor for approximately three weeks. Abraxas expects production rates to return quickly after, but it will likely have a significant short-term impact on Abraxas's production.

We can use North Dakota's production information combined with Abraxas's 77.5% working interest in the Stenehjem pad and 17.5% royalties to estimate that the 10 well Stenehjem pad would contribute approximately 1,375 BOEPD in net production to Abraxas during the period where it is shut down.

This may impact Abraxas's second half production by around 200 BOEPD and its full year production by around 100 BOEPD after allowing for a bit of extra time for production rates to approach previous levels as well.

Abraxas should be able to make its full year guidance fairly easily still, as its provided range is quite large. I now expect Abraxas to average approximately 11,800 BOEPD during the second half of the year, and end up with approximately 10,575 BOEPD for its full year average production.

Conclusion

Abraxas has managed to accumulate a decent-sized position in the Delaware Basin that should provide it with ample inventory to carry out its growth plans. The well-level results in the Delaware Basin and Williston Basin continue to be strong, although the shut-in of its Stenehjem pad will negatively affect production in the short term. Due to the shut-in Abraxas's average full year 2018 production is now estimated at 10,575 BOEPD, still within its 10,000 to 12,000 BOEPD guidance range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AXAS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.