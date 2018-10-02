Diesel's Demise: Westport Fuel Systems' Massive Opportunity

Meanwhile, Port of Los Angeles begins to convert 17,000 trucks, the Volkswagen settlement offers $2.7 billion to support cleaner engines, and Europe ramps up nat gas vehicle purchases.

Soon after, leaks and interviews reveal that China is preparing to take 1 million heavy duty diesel trucks off the road in Northern China, to be replaced by cleaner engines.

The death of diesel as a vehicle fuel will produce a number of winners.

One of them is Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT).

A Watershed Deal

Having sold about 3,000 engines in the first half of 2018 via their joint venture with Cummins (Cummins-Westport), Westport Fuel Systems is on the verge of possibly selling 100,000s of HPDI 2.0 engine kits to the Chinese truck giant Weichai.

The deal calls for a minimum of 18,000 HPDI 2.0 engines to be produced by Weichai between launch (H2 2019) and end of 2023. Each engine produced must include HPDI 2.0 components (an HPDI "kit") sold by Westport to Weichai. Furthermore, Weichai must pay a royalty to Westport for each engine produced, for the use of Westport technology.

As some may recall, Westport and Weichai have their own joint venture, named Weichai-Westport, which sold over 50,000 units in 2014.

One may wonder how much Westport will make by selling the HPDI 2.0 systems to Weichai. Believe it or not, Westport may have touched on that over four years ago, in their Q1 2014 conference call:

What we have said is that ASPs are going to be 20,000 to 40,000 [dollars] for the HPDI systems. Obviously, that applies to the HPDI 2.0 systems with LNG tanks and pumps and all the on-engine systems. So the price to the OEM which is the revenue we would see is between 20,000 and 40,000. And no difference really in the parts that are going to Weichai or Volvo frankly, there is very high level of overlap.

It is not clear exactly what Westport will sell to Weichai in the recent deal. If Westport were to sell 18,000 HPDI "kits" at $30,000 each, it would translate to $540 million in revenues. That in turn translates to an annual revenue stream of $120 million per year, if only the minimum were sold per year and equally spread out among the 4.5 year period.

If the kit contains less than described above, and only sell for half the previous low-end, meaning $10,000, then the "minimum scenario" translates to $40 million plus the royalty, which I will assume to be $2500 per kit. This number is purely conjecture. So, the royalty adds $10 million to the annual total. So, that's $50 million in revenue in the "half-price" and "minimum sales" case.

In Q2 2018, where Westport reached positive adjusted EBITDA of $8.6 million, the company took in $80.5 million in revenues. Let's multiply the revenues by 4 and get $322 million in annual revenues at the Q2 "run rate."

The gross margin was 27% in Q2, and the gross margin may be much higher for revenues received from technology licensure. And fyi, Q2 was one of the best quarters Westport has had in years.

Whatever the case, the "half-price" and "minimum sales" case represents a 15.5% increase in revenues at the Q2 "run rate."

At the "median price" and "minimum sales" case, the revenues would represent $120 million in increased revenues, meaning a 37% increase assuming a Q2 "run rate."

The Weichai-Westport joint venture shipped over 38,000 units in 2013 and over 51,000 units in 2014. By the end of 2014, WWI had 70% market share of the nat gas heavy-duty engine market in China.

The WPRT stock price in 2014 was also seven times what it is today (three dollars).

Could Weichai-Westport sell 50,000 HPDI 2.0 engines in 2019 or 2020?

The gorilla in the room is Chinese national truck policy. And the gorilla looming over that gorilla is the choking pollution that hundreds of millions people are suffering in China, due in large part to diesel engine emissions. And the twin gorilla for that gorilla is the looming threat of political unrest if pollution, trade war, and slowing economic growth creates the perfect storm.

That covered, let's focus on the truck policy that may be adopted this year and enforced by 2020. Chinese ministries of government and industrial leaders such as Weichai have been devising a plan to replace one million diesel trucks in Northern China. China has an estimated six million heavy-duty trucks.

It has not yet been determined if these trucks will be replaced with HPDI 2.0 LNG trucks, other natural gas trucks, cleaner diesel trucks, or electric trucks.

To use cleaner diesel engines and diesel fuels is one possibility, but it likely will not impress the hundreds of millions shouting about pollution in China. In the case of China, the chief concerns are the particulate matter released by engines, as well as sulfur and nitrogen oxide compounds. These are major problems of diesel engines and are all but eliminated with Westport natural gas engines.

Electric trucks emit no particulate matter but the coal used to generate most of that electricity does. Plus, the charging stations are not in place for trucks to efficiently move from city to city. And finally, it is not clear whether an affordable, viable electric truck with an adequate range is even available. Build Your Dreams (OTCPK:BYDDF) would have to begin a massive capital investment program to set up a truck system just for the city of Beijing. BYD is testing out electric trucks; they have been much more successful in building electric buses.

Tesla (TSLA) claims it has a viable semi, but it has not delivered one yet. Mr. Musk may have other priorities at this time; the Tesla Semi may be beyond the back-burner. In fact, one supply chain analyst believes the Tesla Semi will be completely canceled.

The five main problems with electric trucks are: 1) range, 2) recharging system non-existent, 3) high price, 4) size of the battery encroaches on cargo, and 5) few exist to test and compare.

With Weichai producing the new HPDI 2.0 engines in massive scale, the price advantage of LNG trucks may be substantial, while the per gallon savings are also great (something like $1 per gallon in the U.S.).

If the Communist Party is primarily interested in reducing cancer-causing particulates, a million LNG trucks is a better investment dollar-for-dollar than the same money invested in an expensive electric truck system.

If China mandates 1 million diesel trucks to be removed in the North, thousands of trucks in the rest of the nation will also convert to alternative fuels. Trucking companies operate networks of fueling stations throughout the nation, and it may make financial and logistical sense to convert their entire fleets to natural gas. After all, a truck going from North to South must return north.

When Weichai-Westport sold over 51,000 trucks, there was no policy to replace any diesel trucks. With a mandate to replace a million diesel trucks, the company may sell 100,000 trucks. And those trucks may be better trucks. The HPDI 2.0 technology allows nat gas trucks to operate with the same torque as diesel trucks; the technology is proprietary and took years to develop.

To conclude, if each HPDI 2.0 kit sells for the "half-price" of $10K and if the gross margin on the kit is 25% plus the $2,500 royalty, that amounts to a gross margin of $5000 per kit. So, 100,000 kits means $500 million in gross margin. This, for a company that reported less than $22 million in gross margin in their lauded Q2. Multiply that quarterly gm by 4 and you get $88 million. The $500 million would represent a 468% increase in gross margin.

Ports of LA and Long Beach

Meanwhile, back in the U.S. of A., the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are trying to convert about 17,500 trucks to something other than the dirtiest diesel engines. In this case, the choices are again natural gas, cleaner diesel, and electric.

There are financial incentives to replace diesel trucks with nat gas and electric. The state of California is subsidizing the purchase of natural gas trucks, and so is Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE). During the Q2 2018 earnings call, CLNE talked about its program, in part sponsored by energy giant Total, which empowers truckers to buy a new Near-Zero Emissions Westport truck for equal to or less than the price of a diesel truck; further, truckers can hedge fuel costs by buying the already-cheaper nat gas fuel at a fixed price.

The CLNE program started at the end of Q2, and it fully ramped in Q3.

CLNE also said that they had helped truckers sign up for state government subsidies for about 500 trucks thus far (separate from the above program).

On top of this, Westport likely started manufacturing for a 700-vehicle initiative by UPS in Q3.

So, Q3 may be a mild milestone for Westport, as it builds trucks, engines, parts, and licenses their technology for the start of a major wave of nat gas trucks to be operated in the United States.

Just the Port of LA/LB truck sales may represent thousands or possibly over 10,000 truck sales over the next year or so. Noncompliant trucks start to pay a "very large fee" starting in 2020, according to CLNE CEO Andrew Littlefair.

Volkswagen Dieselgate Settlement

Also, in the U.S., Volkswagen Dieselgate settlement funds will finally start being spent next year. There is a total of $2.7 billion in funds allocated to improving air quality via various forms of transport and fuel.

For many states, electric vehicles and charging stations will certainly garner larger subsidies than natural gas vehicles. Some may argue that nat gas vehicles and refilling stations do not need as much in subsidies.

The subsidies math is compelling. If Texas subsidizes 25% of a natural gas truck purchase, then it's a no-brainer. The premium for nat gas vehicles is 15% to 50%, but if all or most of that premium is covered by a subsidy, and if truck fleets save a dollar per gallon of fuel, then thousands per year may be saved starting with Year One.

Imagine saving $15,000 or $20,000 a year on fuel for one truck. And let's say you have twenty trucks. That's up to $400,000 in savings a year.

But there are other ways of lowering the price of a nat gas truck. CEO Gougarty mentioned with the Weichai press release that producing at scale will reduce the costs of production. The question is by how much.

If for instance, the price of the HPDI 2.0 kit is cut in half (see recent history of solar panels), then of course, the gross margin balloons; but also, Tata will much more likely order 100,000 kits for their own polluted markets.

Massive Indian Pollution and Conversion to Natural Gas

The Indian natural gas vehicle culture may be more developed than that of China. The Indian market maintains about 3.1 million nat gas vehicles.

India now challenges or surpasses China in its level of pollution and particulate matter. The nation is desperately trying to convert to solar and wind energy, and recently announced that it would multiply the number of natural gas stations there by seven, from about 1400 to about 10,000.

In January, Westport signed

a development and supply agreement with Tata Motors Limited (“Tata Motors”) for their 4 cylinder and 6 cylinder natural gas spark-ignited commercial vehicle engine family to meet the Indian Government’s new Bharat Stage VI (“BS-VI”) emission standards, scheduled to take effect in April of 2020. [... ] Upon completion of the program, Westport Fuel Systems will be supplying the critical natural gas components to Tata Motors, including advanced gas injection systems and controls, featuring the new Westport WP582 Engine Management System, built to optimize the overall engine performance and fuel efficiency. [ ... ] Recent rules enacted in Delhi and the National Capital Region place limits on diesel and petrol vehicles while mandating natural gas for commercial vehicles such as taxis and city buses. [ ... ] In addition, recently the Ministry for Road Transportation and Highways approved plans to develop liquefied natural gas fueling stations across the country.

Currently, CNG vehicles in India often wait in line for hours to refuel, and this is one of the reasons why CNG vehicles are not as popular as they could be.

Further, a CNG car costs only about $560 more than a gasoline car in India, so the fuel savings make CNG cars financially preferable to gasoline cars; by eliminating refueling anxiety, Indians may purchase millions of more CNG and LNG vehicles.

Westport has worked with Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS) for years now, but government policy has recently fertilized massive growth (69% in 2017) in nat gas vehicles.

Both Weichai and Tata may achieve massive economies of scale, thereby lowering the price of natural gas trucks and vehicles while improving their quality and lowering emissions via Westport intellectual properties.

With greater scale, natural gas trucks may carry a price tag equal to or lower than diesel trucks, with or without new emissions standards. Once cost-parity is reached or almost reached, sales of nat gas trucks will skyrocket (see solar as it nears grid parity). It's not about being green at that point; with much cheaper fuel and lower maintenance costs, nat gas trucks at price parity will be the sensible economic choice for fleets worldwide.

Europe

Europe is expanding its use of natural gas trucks rather briskly. Germany saw a 600% annual increase in nat gas vehicle registrations. But in ng vehicles, Italy leads the way with the largest numbers.

And the Italian market is expanding too. Just two companies, Snam and API, are planning an expansion of fueling stations that would represent a total expansion of natural gas stations in Italy by 20%. Westport owns a subsidiary in Italy named BRC that specializes in converting gasoline vehicles to natural gas vehicles in dozens of nations.

In Europe as a whole, Westport OEMs foresee, perhaps conservatively, that nat gas trucks will take 5 or 10% of the overall truck market. Others have predicted much greater than that, but their timeline may be longer.

Currently, the EU is discussing new emissions standards for trucks, and Westport feels they are positioned perfectly to benefit. Gougarty on how the new regulations will affect truck OEMs:

I think that at this point in time, as you look at these regulations, their options are quite narrow. HPDI happens to be one of the products that is in that narrow option base for [truck OEMs in Europe].

As Gougarty mentioned, the banning of diesel from certain areas of Europe and Great Britain has encouraged a great deal of after-market conversions to natural gas; they foresee more OEM partners in the near future. The OEMs buy their parts and technologies, just like Weichai and Volvo currently do.

Conclusion

Reuters reported in September that the China National Petroleum Corporation officially forecasts that

China’s diesel demand has peaked and gasoline will peak in 2025, while natural gas demand will increase over the next two decades to feed a massive gasification campaign . . .

If indeed the demand for diesel has already peaked, then the growing demand for vehicle fuel will be more and more funneled to natural gas and electricity.

China, the ports of LA and Long Beach, India, Europe; these developments seem to indicate massive increases in production and sales for Westport.

Lake Street recently announced a $6 price target for WPRT stock, based on the "minimum sales" scenario regarding Weichai trucks.

Considering that China, India, the U.S., and Europe are all embarking on a diesel-free future, the "minimum sales" may represent the least likely scenario. The WPRT stock price may expand to its former glory.

Simply "low-balling" sales from China, India, Europe, and the United States, Westport may not "clean out" financially, but it may help "clean up" the smoggy old trucking industry.

http://www.ngvglobal.com/blog/india-raises-profile-of-cng-for-transportation-0911

The minister said that the industry has invested heavily to extend city gas distribution networks, which will help in expansion of the refueling network to 10,000 station from the existing 1,424 (source: Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell, India) stations throughout the country. 82% of all CNG stations are located in Delhi, Mumbai and Gujarat

Bhargava says a CNG car costs only about 40,000 rupees ($560) more than one that runs on gasoline. CNG car sales would go up if the fuel distribution network is beefed up, he said.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, Maruti Suzuki produced 74,000 CNG vehicles in 2017.

There are now about 3.1 million natural gas vehicles in India.

Snam S.p.A., one of Europe’s main regulated gas companies, is generating considerable momentum for Italy’s natural gas vehicle market with two major announcements this week. The first is with api Group, an Italian energy and construction multi-faceted company. The second is with Snam4Mobility, a subsidiary of Snam. Collectively, they will grow natural gas refueling infrastructure by 20% across the nation.

http://www.ngvglobal.com/blog/massive-natural-gas-filling-station-expansion-planned-for-italy-0807

New trucks entering service at the Port of Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles as of Oct. 1, 2018, must be model year 2014 or newer, as the San Pedro Bay ports move forward with efforts to improve air quality and reduce the health impacts of air pollution.

As part of the Clean Trucks Program, all trucks going into marine terminals in the two ports must be on the Port Drayage Truck Registry (PDTR). The new requirement applies only to trucks registering in the PDTR for the first time. Trucks that are already registered as of Sept. 30 will be allowed to continue operating at the ports, as long as they are current on their annual dues and compliant with emission regulations set by the California Air Resources Board.

All trucks in port service are currently required to be 2007 model year or newer. About half of the trucks registered in the PDTR are at least 2010 model year or newer.

The provisions were adopted by both the Long Beach and Los Angeles boards of Harbor Commissioners in June and finalized in July. The two neighboring ports coordinate on truck standards and other air quality measures as part of the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP).

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPRT, CLNE, BYDDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.