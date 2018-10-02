GE: Good Will Hunting

Just a short piece on GE following yesterday's action. I sold my GE shares on today’s upward move in the share price that I view as irrational. It is a relief bump based on a view that now “everything will change” under the newly appointed CEO. It is irrational for a company to have a ~10% (as of writing) increase in its share price for posting one of the largest goodwill impairments ($23bn) in recent years (no matter how good the CEO).

My expectation is that the incoming CEO may want to start with a clean sheet in the coming months, do a strategic review and flush out all legacy liabilities. Usually in the first 3-6 months of a new CEO role there is bandwidth to blame others, thereafter the new CEO is ‘really’ accountable. There is the near term 3Q18 earnings release with an update on some of the loose ends of GE’s positioning story, such as: debt reduction, rating agencies, refinancing rates, free cash flow, dividend, pensions, progress on Healthcare spin-off, insurance, GE Capital asset sales etc. The combination of the new CEO and the wide inventory of concerns lead me to believe that there will be short term reversal in the share price (it will go down) before the ship will turn (and the share price will go up). Just looking at how some oxidation in gas turbine blades can chip the price away there only needs to be a glitch and the stock will lose its current ground.

A contrarian approach to reading disclosures is to give more weight to what is said last rather than the first headline. People have a tendency to start with the excitement and net positives, then throw in some curve balls, usually well hidden somewhere in a long form 10Q report. For me this is one of the occasions that it is in plain sight.

Today’s news release was actually about the inevitable goodwill write-off in the Power segment to which I previously eluded in another piece on GE. What is surprising is the sheer size of the impairment (in GE's words "substantially all of the goodwill is impaired"), my view of the meaning: there is NO more goodwill related to the Power segment, ALL $23bn has been written-off. This makes sense perhaps if you consider the demand function that is structurally lower in the Power segment and the common understanding that the Alstom deal was not so great. However, this massive write-down makes no sense reading the 2Q18 10Q report: goodwill attributable to the Power segment was $23,186m. In addition to the yearly impairment testing performed by GE in the third quarter, the impairment test was specifically done in 2Q18 for the Power Generation and Grid Solutions. Just a few months ago everything was still manageable reading the disclosure:

As a result of this assessment, we performed an interim step-one impairment test at our Power Generation and Grid Solutions reporting units within our Power segment in the second quarter of 2018. The results of the analysis indicated that fair value was in excess of carrying value by approximately 10% for our Power Generation reporting unit and 9% at our Grid Solutions reporting unit.

There was a plan for Power. To deal with structurally lower demand: reduce cost, get more services revenues from wins on turbines not under contract.

Now how can this change in only a few months from a '10% buffer' to a full write-off ? Besides the oxidation issue that according to GE affected only 1% of its turbine fleet, what is it that GE knows that causes the FULL value of the goodwill to be taken out so suddenly ? I took this as an immediate sell sign and was waiting for a bit of uplift in the share price to clean my sheet (all declines have little bumps).

On the topic of how communication was handled, the new CEO announcement has clearly been used to lob in the goodwill impairment, which would otherwise be disclosed in the 3Q18 earnings call. We all know what a $23bn number will do with the stock without a ‘positive surprise’ that is not already baked in the share price: a deep cut. Now it is ironed away and investors will slowly understand that this is a managed press release rather than a disclosure driven by a desire for transparency and clarity.

I have sympathy for former CEO Flannery. A longstanding career with GE, and then there is no graceful exit, not even a short thank you from the GE Board (unless I missed something). He has done well to get into action with a sense of urgency and laying out a new foundation.

