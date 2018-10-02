The Outstanding Track Record At Brookfield Should Continue

Like much of Brookfield, BEP drives value by being a smart buyer, operating well and being financed the right way.

Management has surpassed five year projections from the past with respect to fee related earnings and target carry.

Introduction

My thesis is that Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is a great company at a fair price. The track record is remarkable and I think it will continue given the unique culture, the focus on value and the operational excellence. Having weathered the financial crisis, the company knows how to structure debt the right way. The 2018 Investor Day was encouraging and I’ve used the presentations to update my thoughts on the company.

Plan Value

I like to start by thinking about the sum of the parts plan value and comparing it to the market price to determine whether the company is at a fair price.

CFO Brian Lawson shows over $31 billion in the Blended column for net invested capital in slide 75 of the BAM presentation:

One of the reasons the listed partnerships were created was to improve transparency and remove the need for IFRS book value adjustments. Some say the quoted value should be used for all the listed partnerships, not just the ones above IFRS. Looking through this lens, some might use the quoted value instead of IFRS for BPY which would be $6,360 million lower.

Using the IFRS value for Brookfield Residential instead of the privatization value would lower things another $1,122 million. The sum of these two reductions is $7,482 million. Using these reductions for the low end, I think net invested capital is in the range of $23,640 million to $31,122 million.

Putting invested capital together with the asset manager plan value, slides 68 and 69 show a total plan value of over $56 billion on the high end:

A clarification was made regarding slide 85 on carried interest. Some have an incomplete understanding thinking it is only a matter of earning carry on profits beyond the preferred return. Carry is actually earned on "each dollar of profit." In other words, if the preferred return is met then carry is made on all profits - both the profits below and above the preferred return.

The $8 billion carry valuation is shown with a DCF model on slides 93 and 94 including a terminal value of $4.3 billion.

Some say the multiple on the fee related earnings should be lower, maybe 15x instead of 20x which would bring the asset manager plan value down $4,305 million. A lower target carry multiple of 7.5x instead of 10x would deduct another $2,020 million. These two asset management multiple reductions could lower the asset management plan value by $6,325 million.

Summing all of this, I think the overall plan value is in the range of $42.6 billion to $56.4 billion. This is around $42.40 to $56.20 per share based on the June 30, 2018 diluted share count of 1,003.7 million. This compares to a September 28th share price of $44.53. Today’s share price is more than fair if management continues to be consistent with their track record.

Again, the differences I have between the low range and the high range plan values are BPY, Brookfield Residential and multiples on asset management.

Future Plan Value

Per slide 89, if management is correct then patient investors should be rewarded in 2023 when annualized base carry realization on existing funds could jump up to $1.5 billion. Slide 90 shows another inflection point in 2025 carry realization for both existing and future funds.

Slide 98 shows that management has been correct about five year projections in the past. The five year projections from 2013 have been easily surpassed with respect to fee related earnings and target carry.

Slide 108 shows what things should look like in five years if management continues to execute. They show the total plan value should be $119 billion or about $118 per share.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

Launched in 2013, BPY has iconic properties like Brookfield Place in New York and Canary Wharf in London. Slide 6 of the BPY presentation shown by BPY CEO Brian Kingston shows that 41% of BPY invested capital is office and 42% is retail. $63.1 billion of the $90 billion property AUM is in the U.S. per slide 8. The emphasis is on high-quality real estate.

Many of the retail fears in the U.S. involve low-quality space - of the 7.6 billion retail square footage in the U.S., about 1.2 billion of it is high quality. Owning 8% of the high-quality retail space in the U.S., GGP has tremendous opportunities. BPY recently acquired GGP at a low price due to fears in the retail sector. I believe the low price gives BPY a wide margin of safety.

The mall strategy is to avoid the situation in the bottom left corner of the slide below where both mall productivity and land value are low:

The Baybrook Mall expansion in Texas where sales are around $700 per square foot is an example of the top left. The Ala Moana densification in Hawaii where sales are around $1,300 per square foot is an example of the top right and BAM CEO Bruce Flatt wrote about this in his 1Q14 letter. The NewPark Mall redevelopment is an example of the bottom right where the land is valuable and much of the space is best suited for non-retail options.

BPY CFO Bryan Davis explains that there is a financing focus on “non-recourse, asset-level debt.” The use of “consolidated” leverage is minimal. It is mentioned that debt is typically raised in the local currency at FIXED interest rates.

BPY Chairman Ric Clark shows that the urbanization theme is key:

Slide 66 shows that California, New York and Florida combine to account for more than half of the BPY multifamily units.

We see that BPY should be able to incorporate opportunity zones in their tax planning strategy:

The BPY presentation doesn’t seem to have the total return CAGR. The oldest unit price I can find is $22.03 on March 18, 2013. I don’t know how much has been returned to unit holders in dividends since that time but the September 28, 2018 closing price was only $20.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

Covering an area of 130,000 square kilometers, the Montney formation in eastern British Columbia and western Alberta is a prolific basin per BIP VP Hillary Higgins. The company thinks it is the basin that presents the most attractive opportunity in North America over the next five years. The smaller carbon footprint of natural gas gives the company more long term confidence than oil.

Slide 39 of the BIP presentation shown by BIP CFO Bahir Manios states the extent to which cash flows are diversified: North America: 25%; Europe: 25%; South America: 30%; Asia Pacific: 20%.

Everything has a price but BIP CEO Sam Pollock admits that the U.K. regulated distribution business, BUUK, is the one they are least likely to sell as it continues to exceed expectations.

The total return CAGR for BIP investors since the September 2009 inception has been 19% per slide 6.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

Like much of Brookfield, BEP drives value by being a smart buyer, operating well and being financed the right way.

Slide 49 of the BEP presentation displayed by BEP CFO Wyatt Hartley notes that 80% of the FFO comes from hydro and that hydro requires very little in the way of capex.

Slide 56 shown by BEP CEO Sachin Shah lists the MW capacity: North America: 8,300 MW; South America: 4,800 MW; Europe: 3,700 MW; Asia Pacific: 530 MW. It was stressed that BEP uses total return and capital deployment instead of chasing MW stats.

Brazil lost its AAA investment rating in 2016 at a time when they were in a recession. Assets came to market and BEP was a buyer with little competition. This is a prime example of Brookfield’s focus on value.

One way in which BEP has been able to reduce costs is to trust management to make decisions instead of always relying on consultants.

The TerraForm acquisition gave BEP access to China. Later the GLP joint venture opened up access to rooftop solar in China.

The total return CAGR for BEP investors since inception is 15% per slide 58.

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

BBU likes complicated and drawn out buying situations because this limits competition.

Westinghouse, One Toronto Gaming and Loblaw Canadian gas stations are some of the key BBU properties. Westinghouse, a company with iconic brand recognition, was in chapter 11 and BBU closed in August with an agreement to be the service provider for the nuclear fleet. Brookfield has a reputation for operational excellence and this led to them closing the deal.

Slide 63 of the BBU presentation shows the estimated unit value is $41 to $46.

The BBU presentation doesn’t appear to have the total return CAGR but it is quite high. The May 30, 2016 unit price was just $25.00 while the September 28, 2018 unit price was up to $45.79.

Risks

Stocks for great companies at reasonable prices tend to go up over time but typically not in a straight line. Investors who bought BAM between September 2006 and September 2008 had to wait a long time for the stock to recover as we made our way out of the financial crisis. They say history may not repeat exactly but it tends to rhyme. I can't time the market and there is always a risk that another crisis is around the corner. This slide from the BAM presentation shows that the historical CAGR has been 19% but it has been far from smooth:

Rising interest rates are a concern but some of these fears are overstated. The November 2017 REITs and Interest Rates writeup from Chilton Capital shows that there are some misconceptions regarding real estate companies and interest rates:

Common knowledge says that REITs should decline when interest rates rise. However, this has not always been the case. In fact, REITs have had positive performance in rising rate environments during six of the ten periods with rising interest rates over the past 25 years, and outperformed the S&P 500 in five of the ten!

Operating in various parts of the globe with different ways of doing things, the company could have problems with payoffs and bribery. Even if 99% of the employees consistently do the right thing there is a chance that a small number of employees will hurt the reputation of the company. And of course any damage to the company’s reputation could severely dampen the ability of the company to raise funds. Brookfield has an amazing culture with a long term view on human capital and I believe this culture helps keep payoff and bribery type risks low.

Closing Thoughts

In some ways I think of BAM as a hedge fund in the real asset space. Unlike typical hedge funds that are measured against the S&P 500, BAM is measured against bond yields which are a low hurdle right now.

The current valuation isn’t all that different from my 2017 valuation article but the five year outlook is significantly higher than it was at the last Investor Day a year ago. Probably the most important point is that I believe the five year vision is realistic.

I believe the share price in five years will be well above today’s levels.

Special thanks to Joel, Steph and Wes.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, VOO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.