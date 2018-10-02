Exxon Mobil: The Bullish Case Develops

Exxon’s 3.96% dividend more than doubles the yield offered by the S&P 500, making the stock an excellent choice for long-term investors at these relatively inexpensive levels.

In early September, we wrote an article on Exxon Mobil (XOM) which asked some critical questions about the most likely direction of the stock. The article was given the title, “Can Exxon Mobil Retest Prior Highs?” Now, as XOM moves forward in its rebound from the mid-August lows below $77 per share, those prior valuations are firmly within reach. The stock is currently trading 4.68% below the January 22nd highs at $89 per share, and bullish moves in Brent crude oil remain supportive for further upside as we head into the final portions of 2018.

(Source: Author)

Recent rallies in energy markets have been largely neglected in the financial news media. But the impact this has had on XOM has been undeniable. The stock traded under significant pressure after a disappointing earnings report uncovered persistent refinery issues which called into question the viability of Exxon’s managerial strategy. Exxon reported second-quarter earnings per share of 92 cents, which was far below the $1.27 per share consensus that was expected by analysts. Perhaps most troublesome was the fact that this was the fourth time in five quarters Exxon failed to match expectations. Revenues, however, were a bit more encouraging at $73.5 billion (which beat analyst estimates by roughly $900 million).

(Source: Form 10-Q)

For the period, Exxon’s weaknesses in its operational and maintenance facilities were made obvious in several regions (Canada, the United States, France and Saudi Arabia). This contributed heavily to the quarterly disappointment in earnings, and the blame for this lack of productivity flows directly to the top. Disruptions in oil refinery operations carried over from the prior quarter. In response, this prompted comments from Exxon senior vice president, Neil Chapman, who said that there is “nothing systemic in these incidences" and the problems have been “thoroughly investigated.”

For these reasons, the third-quarter earnings report will be particularly important in terms of determining credibility and in making longer-term profitability assessments for the company. Exxon’s international refining and marketing segment has shown sluggish performances, with profits of only $29 million in the second quarter (an annualized decline of more than $1 billion). The global refining and marketing business fell by almost 50% (at $724 million). Higher costs reduced profit margins in Exxon’s chemicals segment, which showed a drop to $890 million (a 9.6% decline from the $985 million posted during the same period last year). These are all factors to watch as we approach Exxon’s third-quarter earnings release on October 26th.

(Source: Exxon Mobil Earnings Presentation)

Despite these negatives, there were encouraging factors in Exxon’s most recent figures and these trends he aided by recent gains in the underlying price of oil. Second-quarter profits grew by 18%, as earlier rallies in crude oil helped performances in the oil and gas businesses. Exxon’s upstream business (which is responsible for exploring for oil and developing assets) generated more than $3 billion for the period. This marks an annualized increase of over 153% relative to the $1.2 billion posted last year.

The Bakken and Permian regions showed improved oil equivalent volumes for the quarter, although Exxon’s oil equivalent levels averaged only 3.647 MMBOE/d. This marks a drop from the 3.922 MMBOE/d production levels last year. Liquid production dropped from 2.269 MMB/d to 2.212 MMB/d. Natural gas production declined from 9.920 MMCF/d last year to 8.613 MMCF/d in the second quarter.

(Source: Author)

Broader trends in energy have already started to brighten the outlook, as Brent crude oil recently hits its highest level in four years. These moves have been propelled by several factors, as U.S. sanctions on Iran have limited global supply projections. Given its position in the industry, it is not surprising that XOM closely tracks oil prices and these bullish trends in energy have sent share prices to their highest levels in nearly eight months.

Furthermore, there appears to be clear evidence that we are witnessing a major shift in global energy market dynamics. The recent rise in Brent from $60 to more than $80 per barrel marked the 11th biggest year-over-year price increase in the last 70 years. For Exxon, what is most encouraging here is the fact that this comes as sentiment readings in the U.S. are at their highest levels in 18 years. This means higher oil prices are not likely to do much to shake U.S consumer confidence (or spending activity at the gas pump).

(Source: Energy Information Administration/Barclays)

Global supply and demand trends also support the bullish outlook. In the chart above, we can see that global demand for oil is expected to exceed supply levels in the coming quarters. These trends should continue to drive upside pressure in oil prices as worker shortages and a pipeline crisis have created infrastructure bottlenecks in the U.S. This may limit total supply levels in the months ahead.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

When we take all of this together, it starts to look like we could be seeing a significant turnaround period for the stock. XOM is now trading within striking distance of its previous highs and long positions still carry a solid dividend yield of 3.96%. As an industry leader, the company has a wide moat and a debt/equity ratio of only 0.12. This suggests added dividend safety for bullish shareholders, as Exxon’s debt/equity ratio is below all of the other major companies in its peer group.

Supply constraints in the broader market have the potential to send Brent crude oil prices back toward $100 per barrel, which is a price level that has not been seen since 2014. Given the low expectations that currently surround the stock, this increases the probability that we will start to see positive earnings surprises in the quarters ahead. Given the underlying strength in the sector, we could see the stock outperform in total returns. XOM’s supreme dividend payout more than doubles the yields offered by the S&P 500 (currently at 1.8%). This makes the stock an excellent choice for long-term investors while it's trading at these relatively inexpensive levels.

Thank you for reading. Please click the "Follow" button to receive more real-time investment alerts from Options Markets. If you found this article interesting (even though it may disagree with your position), please click the "Like" button at the top of the page.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints on XOM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.