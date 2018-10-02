Qualcomm: IoT Boost

As Qualcomm (QCOM) looks to move away from the termination of the NXP Semi. (NXPI) merger, a big key is whether the company can shift away from reliant on the maturing wireless sector. The NXP Semi. deal promised a shift into connected cars, but Qualcomm alone is making a strong push into the promising IoT sector providing a solid long-term boost to my investment thesis on the cheap stock.

Image Source: Qualcomm website

$1 Billion Start

The revenues related to IoT are still small, but Qualcomm forecasts crossing the $1 billion sales level this fiscal year. With a revenue base of only about $22 billion, the sector focused on areas like wearables and smart homes is already more meaningful than most probably realize.

The serviceable addressable market when combined with security is expected to surge to $43 billion by 2020. Qualcomm views the additional markets including RF-front end, datacenter and automotive as pushing the opportunity to ~$150 billion. The biggest market potential, though, is the IoT possibly even surpassing the size of their core mobile market.

Source: Qualcomm January 2018 presentation

When combined with these other growth areas, Qualcomm already has reached ~$5 billion in revenues from areas like automotive and IoT. The licensing issues with Apple (AAPL) has hidden this under the radar growth at the wireless technology giant. Note that the growth areas were only in the $3 billion annual range when the NXP Semi. deal was announced in October 2016 to boost the diversification process.

Source: Qualcomm NXP Semi. termination presentation

In a recent news release, Qualcomm outlined 9,000 IoT customers that include 25 global distributors in the sector. The sector is prefect for the wireless leader as these customers are looking for mobile technology that uses existing Qualcomm technology modified for small devices and lower power consumption.

The Snapdragon 670 chip is paired with the X12 modem for fast wireless connectivity. The company is positioned to push Snapdragon into a leadership position in the big growth opportunity in wearables.

Source: Qualcomm website

Stock Impact

For the stock, the general revenue weakness has held back quarterly results. Weakness in the QTL division due to constant ongoing payments withheld by licensees, has hidden the underlying growth in the business. Qualcomm has forecasted a quick jump in the IoT business to the $2 billion annual range along with an overall 25% growth rate in the above key growth areas.

Qualcomm only needs the wireless segment to stabilize in order to place the company back into growth mode. For the 1H of the year, the wireless giant estimated that payments withheld by Apple and Huawei cost the company about $1.7 billion in high margin revenues.

The key here is that IoT along with the other growth areas are starting to generate material revenues. Once the $30 billion stock buyback fully kicks in and Apple and Huawei both settle on their licensing cases, Qualcomm will have a base business earning $7 per share.

Combined with mobile 5G, the company is in a position to return to growth that most have ignored or missed over the last few years due to the under reported license disputes. The failure of the NXPI deal actually hid a lot of the progress made in these categories to diversify the revenue base from just mobile communications.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that as Qualcomm turns to FY19 starting here in October, the investor view of the company will quickly shift to one where both 5G mobile and other growth areas like IoT will drive more confidence in the stock. The company has other growth drivers to push the earnings base beyond the $7 target for FY19.

The stock remains exceptionally cheap in the low $70s.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.