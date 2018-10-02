World Wrestling Entertainment: A Yankee Doodle Dandy

The George M. Cohan song, Yankee Doodle Dandy, reflects a vision that shouts America. The names of wrestling legends in my early years of Gorgeous George, Freddie Blassie, Bruno Sammartino, Killer Kowalski and Buddy Rogers shout Americana. Later on came Ric Flair, Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Sting, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Kurt Angle, and Triple H to the current generation of WWE Super Stars.

As an investor you always must focus on the big picture. It's that foresight, and a little bit of luck, when I took my position in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in mid-2014 at an average cost basis of $15.50/share. Skeptics were saying that cable deals would be greatly impaired due to the start-up of the WWE Network. They were initially correct as the cable deal negotiated with NBC Universal were far below expectations. The stock collapsed and an investment opportunity was presented. With time investors saw that cable and life streaming were two different birds. Skeptics were proven wrong as not only was the Network targeting WWE's most ardent fans, but live sports entertainment was entering a territory of demand never seen before. As such WWE management recently negotiated U.S. cable deals for its two main brands, RAW and SmackDown, at 3.6 times the prior ones. No one could ever have imagined the size of the deals that were signed.

I've used the same strategy of buying temporarily out-of-favor stocks over the decades that has rewarded me nicely. It's the inflection point in a company's history you evaluate. No one can ever perfectly time the bottom of the stock, but it's far more difficult to decide when to sell than to buy. I never base my decision on large insider selling. Company insiders are in a position where only us mere mortals could dream of. Financial, tax and estate planning for the very wealthy plus future stock compensation makes their planning decisions so much different than ordinary investors. Stephanie McMahon was selling her shares back in the day at under $10/share. Vince McMahon in December of 2017 sold $100 million worth of stock at just under $30/share. Whether its George Barrios or Michelle Wilson, Co-Presidents, recent sales, this should not factor into any decision to sell your stock.

Although not a technician, unless the news on the Company is so horrific, what I've decided to do on my WWE position is benchmark it down from it's high. If WWE declines 15% from the 52-week high of $97.69/share, I will sell enough shares at $83.04/share to recoup my initial investment. Going forward my holdings are all gain. With increases in share price over $97.69/share the benchmark to sell will increase with the number of shares sold decreasing. As it's impossible to predict the top of any stock, separating emotions from reality is easier said than done. Emotions get in the way of rational decision making and most times in a negative way. Unless you are Kareem Abdul Jabbar, using emotions over rational thinking is a losing strategy. There was no one better in the clutch than 'Cap' especially when someone made him mad.

After taking my initial position in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) at $38/share at the initial offering in May of 2012, as it was collapsing I had a strategy in place. I decide that I would take a share matching my original position if it broke $20/share on the downside. My rational was Facebook only had to monetize one segment of its business as its audience reach was in the 100's of millions. As the stock fell below my buy in point, my emotion got in the way as I thought to myself, 'What if they don't?'

Well the rest is history. The trigger was never pulled. Eventually I took ½ of my original position at $116/share because the vision of growth was easier to see. I was lost in the emotion of doubling down on a potentially losing proposition. Over the decades I've seen strategies developed with minimal emotions are more effective than those that are spur of the moment. Strategy has more logic and research behind them than the emotional 'what if' scenarios that arise at the moment you need to make a decision.

Nowadays in WWE's case I look at investment articles that show the most negative aspects of the Company. They are more difficult to find these days as the analysts continually upgrade the stock based on the additional free cash flow and earnings to the Company based on the massive deals for their flagship brands of RAW and SmackDown. My rule of thumb is Analysts are most times late to the game. It's better to see the company's strategic vision and execution toward those goals prior to The Street catching on. It's called 'being late to the party'. Being one of the first 'partiers' has had magnificent rewards in the case of WWE.

Date Research Firm Action Current PT 5/04/18 KeyBanc Maintains Overweight 49.0 5/04/18 Citigroup Maintains Neutral 43.0 6/04/18 KeyBanc Maintains Overweight 71.0 6/15/18 Wells Fargo Maintains Outperform 76.0 6/28/18 Citigroup Maintains Neutral 69.0 7/06/18 BTIG Research Maintains Buy 92.0 7/13/18 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight 100.0 7/27/18 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight 105.0 7/27/18 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral 84.0 8/27/18 Citigroup Maintains Neutral 85.0

I did find one negative article on Motley Fool from September 11th. Titled, 'Is WWE Stock Bound for a Body Slam', the author's dissertation evaluates WWE based solely on EPS. Not mentioned in the article is foreign expansion. WWE's targeted land and expand strategy uses cable deals to target foreign events in countries where the WWE is already popular. Then the formula calls for training centers in each of these countries. With foreign tryouts you will see how this strategy will play out abroad (Dubai, India, United Kingdom, China and the list goes on). Paul Levesque (aka Triple H), Executive Vice President, laid out expansion plans of NXT in an article from April 2018 WWE Planning NXT Expansion Through 'Global Localization' of Performance Centers & Regional Territories - SEScoops. The model is set, however, there are still those who do not understand the totality of WWE's reach and their ground game on how they will expand the base. In my article on Seeking Alpha from January 2015 entitled 'WWE and the Three Stooges' I spelled out the global appeal of mindless entertainment. In WWE's case they for all intents and purposes own the content.

Lesson learned is don't get bog down on an analysis that leaves out keys of WWE's global growth model. There are articles out there that talk about RAW and SmackDown ratings decreases but fail to mention the expansion abroad. You need to look at the whole pie than just the slices. As an investor I anticipate WWE keeping viewership and Network subscribers constant until October of 2019 when SmackDown appears in Primetime on Fox. With more viewers on Fox over USA Network in the United States there will be an uptick in WWE Network subscribers here.

It's difficult for anyone to comprehend a model where the globe is your playing field. George Barrios noted in the 2nd quarter 2018 conference call that with the economic markets in India and China growing that they had to get their piece of them, noting the prioritization of those markets. They also noted that 45% of the talent in the developmental right now is from outside the U.S., as they look to the future internationally. From the 2017 annual report, 'international revenues generated outside of North America across all our business segments were $201.3 million, $189.3 million and $169.8 million, representing 25%, 26% and 26% of total net revenues in 2017, 2016 and 2015, respectively'. Revenue increase from 2016 to 2017 was 6.3% with the increase from 2015 to 2016 11.5%. Although percentages of total net revenues internationally might be decreasing based on the size of the new RAW and SmackDown contracts taking effect in October 2019, pay attention to the annual percentage increase year over in international sales. As all new cable deals will soon be priced into the stock, the international ground game is where future growth will explode. It's difficult to model this growth, but WWE financial projections will be conservative with revenue and earnings surprises common place over the next decade. Management has placed the company in a position where it's now considered a Wall Street darling. Projecting only what you can see is the recommended path. The surprises will come with the ground game. It's not a coincidence that John Cena has spent significant time in China this year. He speaks Mandarin.

Incredibly, I can't find any entertainment company that owns 100% of everything that goes on the Network with content costs only for in-house talent and production crews. From the 2017 annual report Netflix spends about 54% on content. There's a big difference between paying an NXT contractor versus paying a Ryan Reynolds for an original Netflix production and the costs that come with that production. Although the subscriber base supports Netflix expenditures, it's difficult to argue that it's easier and less expensive to leverage the flagship brands of RAW and SmackDown internationally to increase revenue globally. In WWE case it's just a matter of adding foreign talent and announcers who speak the language of the audience and then drilling down to the local level as pointed out by Paul Levesque.

WWE has no competition globally with only New Japan Pro Wrestling, a far distant second tier company, having any potential of expanding its global reach. With the training grounds becoming global WWE is holding its second large event in Dubai on November 2nd (Crown Jewel). Australia will have its first on October 6th (Super Show Down). The path in each country will be different as in Dubai subscribers get WWE Network on OSN (Channel 610), in Australia and India directly over the internet and in China it goes through PPTV. The road map differs in each country depending on customs, censorship and wealth of its citizens.

But what is universal is the WWE's ability to break down all that separates us in a common bond of entertainment. WWE is agnostic to race, creed, politics or religion as its brainless appeal is universal. The path to future growth is the seeds it's currently planting abroad. To all the naysayers of WWE in the past, you have now been taken down with an Undertaker's 'Tombstone Piledriver'.

