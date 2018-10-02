Ensco: Two New Small Contracts. Is It Really Enough?

The Jack-up Ensco 72 in Europe and the Semisubmersible 8503 in the Gulf of Mexico. However, the added backlog is not expected to be significant.

Investment Thesis

Ensco PLC (ESV) is one of the two offshore drillers - Transocean (RIG) is the other one - that I hold long term, despite a yet-to-be-seen "full recovery" that will eventually reduce the massive rig oversupply and boost day rates to a more viable level.

I wrote "full recovery" because the recovery has been visible in the jack-ups' portion only, showing a strong activity spreading worldwide whereby the floaters are still struggling, especially the ultra-deepwater segment. One exception is the semisubmersibles harsh-environment in the North Sea.

One crucial positive when it comes to Ensco is that the company owns a well-diversified fleet, with a sizeable jack-up segment representing over 50% of the actual backlog of the company. Ensco's fleet contrasts from its competitor Transocean which is specialized in the floaters' portion exclusively. Ensco has an estimated $2.4 billion in firm contract backlog.

It is the primary reason that I chose these two offshore drilling companies which cover the ultra-deepwater and the shallow water segment.

The recent contracts announced by Ensco confirm that a recovery in the jack-up segment has been undeniably set in motion, whereby the floaters' portion is still lagging. Only one exception is the offshore North Sea which is quite active in both the jack-ups and the semisubmersibles, harsh-environment class. However, with a price of oil now over $80 a barrel.

Hence, a cautious accumulation on any weakness under $7 for investors who already have an ESV holding is an attractive strategy. Finally, and it is the most relevant strategy for the offshore drillers, I recommend taking advantage of any rally by pocketing some profit off the table and use the cash on any weakness that is arising as regular as a clockwork.

Recent News That Illustrate The Actual Weak Contracting Activity

1 - According to Offshore Energy Today, the ESV 72 has been hired to drill several wells:

UK-based Corallian Energy has signed a contract with drilling contractor Ensco for the provision of a jack-up rig to drill the Wick well off the UK. United Oil & Gas, Corallian's partner in the P1918 license in the Wessex Basin, said on Friday that the deal was signed for the Ensco 72 jack-up rig... In a separate statement, Upland Resources said that Corallian also hired the Ensco 72 rig for the drilling of the Wick prospect on the P2235 license.

This contract confirms in part an LOI (letter of Intent) signed in May 2018.

2 - We learned last week that Talos had hired the SemiSubmersible 8503 in the Gulf of Mexico.

In addition, the Block 7 Consortium - which includes Talos as the operator with a 35% participating interest, as well as Sierra Oil & Gas and Premier Oil - has entered into a firm contract with a subsidiary of Ensco PLC to utilize the Ensco 8503 semi-submersible rig for the appraisal plan. The contract covers the drilling of two wells, a sidetrack and a well test. The rig is expected to be on location ready to commence operations in November.

Commentary

Many articles have been recently published regarding the "apparent" growing signs of an ongoing recovery in the offshore drilling sector. The recovery is seen "right around the corner," implying erroneously, in my opinion, that revenues "should start increasing in the next few quarters."

The underlying argumentation is often supported by the offshore drillers as well, which see the business picking up. In the article linked above, we read that Ensco CEO Mark Trowell said:

We have also seen an uptick in direct discussions with customers regarding new contracts and extensions of current contracts. Not all of these tenders and inquiries will result in additional work, but we have seen a noticeable shift in our customers' attitudes toward offshore projects recently, which we expect will provide a healthy pipeline of work in the years to come.

The recovery, if we can call it a real improvement, has been anemic and has not been sufficient to slow a rapid backlog erosion. The recovery is not encouraging, with limited average contract duration and low daily rates. The only bullish element is oil prices but is it enough for a drilling service sector such as the offshore drilling industry to turn bullish? In my opinion, it is not.

However, it is undeniable that the industry is doing better. What would be encouraging is a significant increase in daily rates and a massive reduction of the rigs available, but it has not happened yet.

Look at the IHS Markit for North Sea JU July average day rate which is barely above $50k/d and cut by more than half compared to July 2015.

It is even worse if we look at the floaters.

Recently, signs are slowly indicating that the deepwater and ultra-deepwater segments began to move a little, particularly in some specific areas like offshore Brazil or the Gulf of Mexico.

Technical Analysis

ESV is trying to cross (breakout) the ascending wedge pattern line resistance at $8.20 (slight selling recommended at this level unless oil prices continue to trend up).

In my opinion, I do not think we have a solid breakout here but rather a change in the trading pattern from an ascending wedge pattern to a rising channel pattern with a line resistance at $8.50 (I recommend selling part of your position at this level) and a line support at $6.70 (I recommend adding at this level).

A rising channel pattern is considered bullish for the mid-term and long-term which means we should expect higher highs with some sporadic retracement in between. It is potentially a crucial change in trading strategy supporting a more long-term position with less trading needed. As always, the price of oil should be essential in your decision.

