Tencent: Don't Expect Linear Growth (Video)

However, if I assume a more realistic, non-linear growth path, the stock price could fall to $24.

Bullish models, modelling top-line growth of 29% per year for the next 10 years, lead to a price target of $76 (Morningstar).

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is a well-known stock, often called the Chinese Facebook, which has caught investors' attention with top-line growth of 40.6% per year over the last 5 years. Consequently, the stock price appreciated 500% over the same period, reaching a top of $60 back in January. Now, as the stock is 33% below its all-time high, many see it as a strong buy. However, the current stock price is just down to where it was last summer.

I argue that the strong past growth led analysts to extremely optimistic extrapolations of revenue growth. The positive sentiment consequently created a bubble, which unfortunately popped in January of 2018.

I provide a few earnings models that will help investors better weigh their portfolio exposure and risk appetite when it comes to investing in TCEHY. Please check the video for more info:

(0:00) - Introduction

(0:38) - TCEHY's fundamentals and stock price

(1:01) - Quick company overview

(1:30) - Current and future potential for monetization

(2:10) - TCEHY's ecosystem with 1 billion users

(2:50) - The risks

(3:18) - Valuation models assuming various growth rates up to 2023 with a comparison to other 15 Chinese growth stocks

(5:00) - Discussing the 10 year, linear, 30% growth extrapolations.

(6:25) - Conclusion and investment strategy

