Should Amazon Worry About Massive Online Growth Of Target And Walmart?

Amazon does not face a big pricing pressure on its online stores which should allow the company to improve its margins.

Both Walmart and Target have ramped up their drive up services, but these should not be counted as incremental online sales.

Their sales growth is from a very low base and makes only a small fraction of the online sales from Amazon.

Amazon (AMZN) is still the king of online retail, but both Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) have shown massive growth in their online sales in the recent quarterly earnings. Target's 41% and Walmart's 40% online sales growth are much higher than the 14% growth reported by Amazon in its online stores segment. Although the headline numbers look bad for Amazon, by digging deeper, we find that both TGT and WMT are a long distance away from catching up with Amazon.

Low base and drive up services

WMT and TGT do not report the exact sales from their online operations. While TGT's online sales grew by 41% Y/Y, their contribution to comp sales was a mere 1.5 percentage points. Similarly, WMT's 40% online sales growth boosted comp sales growth by only 1 percentage point. By looking at the online sales growth and overall sales growth, we can easily infer that the online segment is a very small portion of the total sales for both WMT and TGT.

In a recent eMarketer report, WMT was placed at 4th position in e-commerce sales in the U.S. While Amazon cornered close to half of the total online sales, WMT had only 3.7% share. TGT did not even make the top 10 rankings.

Source: eMarketer

Besides the very small base, WMT and TGT were also helped by their drive up services. In the last year, a large number of stores have started offering the option to order online and pick up in store service. These sales are categorized as online because they originate on their online platform. However, it is difficult to see how these drive up services provide incremental sales. These sales are similar to taking a few dollars from one pocket and putting in another pocket.

There are also two big long-term disadvantages of the pickup in store service. Usually, customers go to buy the basic items from stores and eventually end up making a few more impulse purchases. Customers can go to the store to buy low margin grocery items but also get a couple of higher margin toys, apparel, or home items. This is the reason why WMT had ramped up its grocery segment in the last decade. However, in the drive up option, there is a lower chance of impulse purchases from customers. Another big disadvantage of the drive up option is that it is much more labor-intensive for the company. Hence, a higher labor cost will have a negative impact on margins.

Fig: Operating margin of AMZN, WMT and TGT in the last few quarters. Source: YCharts

WMT's operating margin has declined from 4.84% in the year-ago quarter to 4.49%, a drop of 35 basis points. Similarly, TGT's operating margin has declined from 6.78% in the year-ago quarter to 6.37%, a drop of 41 basis points.

Walmart offers grocery pickup options in 1,800 stores and plans to increase this number to 2,000 stores by the end of this year. In the past few quarters, it has rapidly increased the stores which offer this option. The negative impact on margins could increase as the percentage of stores offering this service increases.

Does Amazon really need higher online sales?

Amazon has a huge control on the level of growth it would like in its online stores. It can easily change the pricing levels of millions of items to increase sales by changing its algorithm. In the past few quarters, it has given greater focus to subscription revenue growth instead of online store growth.

Fig: Online stores and subscription services segment of Amazon. Source: SEC Filings

Excluding F/X, the online store Y/Y growth in the recent quarter was only 12%. On the other hand, subscription services showed an impressive 55% growth. It is possible that the key focus of Amazon's management is to have a high renewal rate for Prime membership. If this can be achieved at lower online sales growth, it would help Amazon in improving its margins and investing in different future growth segments.

The shipping costs are also showing no signs of reduction.

Source: Statista

As a percentage of net sales, the shipping and fulfillment costs have continued to increase since the Great Recession. Last year, it amounted to a whopping $46.9 billion. By keeping the online store growth in control, Amazon can limit the rise in shipping costs. Hence, as long as customers find a strong value proposition in Prime membership and the renewal rate is very high, Amazon would not like to aggressively pursue growth of online sales.

WMT and TGT are not breaking down their online shipping costs, but it is likely that they would see shipping cost increase similar to Amazon. Unless WMT and TGT are able to replicate the strong ecosystem of Amazon, the online sales growth in these two traditional retailers can end up hurting their margins significantly. The online sales of WMT and TGT are very low compared to the total sales, which currently limits the impact of shipping costs. If these two retailers maintain the recent growth rate in online sales in the next few quarters, the online sales would form a significant portion of the total sales. This would cause the shipping costs to balloon at a rapid pace.

Although Amazon needs to watch out, it is not facing any immediate threat from the online growth reported by WMT and TGT.

Investor takeaway

Amazon has built a very strong ecosystem which keeps on increasing the value proposition of its Prime membership. Online shipping costs are still very high for every retailer. As the online sales of WMT and TGT increase as a percentage of total sales, we would see a much bigger negative impact on margins due to shipping and fulfillment costs. If Amazon is able to retain its Prime members while growing the online sales in low teens, it would reduce the pricing pressure on the company and improve the margins.

It would be erroneous to view the recent 40% online growth in WMT and TGT as a threat for Amazon. Both WMT and TGT are starting from a much lower base and are getting a big tailwind due to the increase in their grocery pickup services. There is a long way to go for WMT and TGT before they get close to Amazon in the online sales.

