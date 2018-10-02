Mountain Finance Corporation: This 5.75% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Comparison with all the fixed-rate term securities that pay a fixed rate distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity.

Introduction

In this article, we want to present a new Baby Bond issued by New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE: NMFC)

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 497 Filing by Monroe Capital Corp. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 2M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $50M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

New Mountain Finance Corporation 5.75% Notes due 2023 (NYSE: NMFX) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 5.75%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but is expected to be rated “BBB+” by Egan-Jones Ratings Company. NMFX is callable as of 10/01/2020 and is maturing on 10/01/2023. The newly issued baby bond is currently trading a little below its par value at a price of $24.90 and has a 5.96% Yield-to-Call and 5.84% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.97% and 4.87%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

New Mountain Finance Corporation, incorporated on June 29, 2010, is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. The Company's investments may also include equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with its debt investments or may include a direct investment in the equity of private companies. The Company makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. The Company primarily targets loans to, and invests in, the United States middle market businesses. The Company's investment portfolio includes its investments in various industries, such as business services, software, consumer services, investment fund, education, energy, healthcare services, distribution and logistics, and Federal services. New Mountain Finance Administration, L.L.C. provides the administrative services necessary to conduct its day-to-day operations. The Company's investment advisor is New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C.

Source: Reuters.com | New Mountain Finance Corporation

Below you can see a price chart of the common stock, NMFC:

Source: Tradingview.com

While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of New Mountain Finance Corporation's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

Corporate Bonds

There are 2 Corporate Bonds, issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

One of the bonds is maturing on 08/15/2023, which is pretty close to NMFX's maturity date. Furthermore, NMFC4667601 (as it is the FINRA ticker) has the same nominal yield as NMFX, 5.75%. Currently, the bond is trading at its par value and has a 5.749% Yield-to-Maturity. When compared to the 5.84% Yield-to-Maturity of the baby bond, a conclusion can be made that the new issue is fairly priced. Some information about the Corporate Bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | NMFC4667601

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate, with a par value of $25, in the 'Asset Management' sector (according to Finviz.com).

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Term Securities

The next chart contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds that trade on the national exchanges, pay fixed distribution and have less than 10 years to maturity with a positive YTC.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

If we have a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

Business Development Companies

The chart below contains all baby bonds and preferred stocks issued by BDCs by their YTC and YTM: Source: Author's database

The main group:

Source: Author's database

Asset Coverage Ratio

We may issue debt securities, preferred stock, and we may borrow money from banks or other financial institutions, which we refer to collectively as "senior securities", up to the maximum amount permitted by the 1940 Act. The 1940 Act permits us to issue senior securities in amounts such that our asset coverage, as defined in the 1940 Act, equals at least 150.0% after each issuance of senior securities. As a result of our SEC exemptive relief, we are permitted to exclude our SBA-guaranteed debentures from the definition of senior securities in the 150.0% asset coverage ratio we are required to maintain under the 1940 Act. If our asset coverage ratio is not at least 150.0% we would be unable to issue senior securities, and if we had senior securities outstanding (other than any indebtedness issued in consideration of a privately arranged loan, such as any indebtedness outstanding under the Holdings Credit Facility and NMFC Credit Facility), we would be unable to make distributions to our stockholders. However, at June 30, 2018, our only senior securities outstanding were indebtedness under the Holdings Credit Facility, NMFC Credit Facility, 2014 Convertible Notes and Unsecured Notes and therefore at June 30, 2018, we would not have been precluded from paying distributions. If the value of our assets declines, we may be unable to satisfy this test. If that happens, we may be required to liquidate a portion of our investments and repay a portion of our indebtedness at a time when such sales may be disadvantageous.

Source: 497 Filing by New Mountain Finance Corporation

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its credit facilities. However, through re-borrowing under such credit facilities, the Company also intends to use the amount of net proceeds from this offering to make new investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and use available capital for other general corporate purposes, including working capital requirements.

Source: 497AD Filing by New Mountain Finance Corporation

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new baby bond NMFX. With these articles, we want to pay attention to all new preferred stocks and baby bonds, and they are a good guide to what to expect from your income portfolio.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.