Intel: Poor Business And Technology Direction, But No Real Damage

Intel's over engineering of its 10nm CPU by using complex processes and novel materials has pushed out the production of these chips into 2019.

Intel plans to increase its capex spend alleviate the problem but the impact on equipment suppliers such as Applied Materials and Lam Research will be minimal.

Intel's focus on high-priced server CPUs while neglecting demand for PC CPUs from its customers has resulted in supply constraints and probable loss of market share to AMD.

Intel (INTC) has been battered and downgraded because of supply constraints, yield problems, and delays in introducing 10nm chips. In a September 28, 2018 open letter to its customers and partners, Bob Swan, Intel CFO and Interim CEO made several comments in a company press release that shed light on a number of problems the company is facing, and how it plans to execute in the near term.

In this article, I want to address Swan's comments because (1) he failed to explain to investors that in my opinion, they were a result of poor business and technology direction and (2) his comments about capex caused investors in supply chain companies to mistakenly assume a near term revenue windfall.

1. Intel’s Shortage of PC CPUs

INTC’s Swan commented:

“The surprising return to PC TAM growth has put pressure on our factory network. We’re prioritizing the production of Intel Xeon and Intel Core processors so that collectively we can serve the high-performance segments of the market. That said, supply is undoubtedly tight, particularly at the entry-level of the PC market. We continue to believe we will have at least the supply to meet the full-year revenue outlook we announced in July, which was $4.5 billion higher than our January expectations.”

In other words, Intel neglected to interface with its PC customers that sales were ramping and the company needed to make more chips. But at the same time, this issue is much more insidious because it demonstrates once again Intel's efforts to prioritize production of high-end chips at the expense of low-end chips.

Nearly 10 years ago, on Jan. 8, 2009, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article entitled “Did Intel Misjudge Success of the Netbook?” In what I referred to as "Intel's Atom Bomb," I calculated that:

“The Atom is processed with 45nm feature sizes on 300mm wafers and measures 25 square mm. It is priced at about $29. A total of 2,436 Atoms can be made on one wafer for a total selling price of $70.6K (neglecting edge losses and yields for this quick calculation). Intel's Penryn Core 2 processor is used in notebooks. It is also processed with 45nm feature sizes on 300mm wafers and measures 107 square mm. It is priced at about $279. A total of 660 Penryns can be made on one wafer for a total selling price of $184.1K.”

Ten years later, Intel appears to be prioritizing the production of expensive chips for servers while misjudging the demand for inexpensive chips for PCs. As shown in Table 1, server chips sell for six times more than PC chips, similar to the 4X price differential of the Penryn over the Atom CPU.

One of the reasons for the emphasis on Server CPUs, in addition to higher revenues per chip and profits, is the encroachment of AMD’s (AMD) chips in the sector. AMD introduced the first generation of its EPYC server chip family in 2017, a system-on-chip (SoC) solution. It is comprised of four dice inside a multichip module, currently manufactured on 14nm process and features AMD’s new Zen CPU cores, according to The Information Network’s report entitled “High-Density Packaging (MCM, MCP, SIP, 3D-TSV): Market Analysis and Technology Trends.”

According to Table 1, in Q2 2016 the price differential for INTC vs AMD server chips was 3.35x. AMD introduced EPYC chips for servers, as well as Ryzen for desktops, and Ryzen Mobile for notebooks, with ASPs greater than 2x its legacy CPUs. As AMD’s sales mix shifts towards newer products, overall blended ASPs have increased. Thus, in Q2 2018, the price differential for INTC vs AMD server chips dropped to 1.24x.

A third factor in INTC’s emphasis on Server CPUs is the company’s need to push supply to customers as the company’s Skylake 14nm CPUs are losing their technical competitiveness with the introduction of the EPYC chips – more cores, cache, and memory capacity. In 2017, INTC held a 99.7% share of the server CPU market but the EPYC processors are expected to erode that share.

2. Intel’s Capex Increase

INTC’s Swan commented:

“We are investing a record $15 billion in capital expenditures in 2018, up approximately $1 billion from the beginning of the year. We’re putting that $1 billion into our 14nm manufacturing sites in Oregon, Arizona, Ireland and Israel. This capital along with other efficiencies is increasing our supply to respond to your increased demand.”

This comment ignited the stocks from suppliers to INTC, including Applied Materials (AMAT) up 0.78%, Lam Research (LRCX) up 0.75%, and Ichor Holding (ICHR) up 1.79%.

Table 2 presents an analysis of capex spend by The Information Network from its report entitled “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts” prior to INTC’s capex increase announcement.

Now for 2018, INTC plans to increase its originally planned capex spend from $14,441 million to the announced $15 billion. If that’s the case the increase will be about $560 million. So if we round up it comes to $1 billion as announced. However, $560 million represents only a 3.88% increase. Also significantly, or should I say insignificantly, based on The Information Network’s analysis that global capex spend for all semiconductor companies will be $104,434 million in 2018, the additional $560 million represents only 0.54% of all capex spend.

To analyze further, capex spend includes equipment and building construction. INTC’s Swan noted “capex,” not equipment. In 2017 global capex spend was $99,119 million. Semiconductor equipment revenues were $56,620 million. Thus, equipment represented 57.1% of capex spend. Extrapolating to 2018, 57.1% of the $560 million capex equals $320 million in equipment.

In other words, the enthusiasm displayed by traders and investors for supply chain equipment and material suppliers was overdone.

Chart 1 shows data for billings of North American semiconductor equipment manufacturers. I discussed in an August 1, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Lam Research Is Up On Weak Outlook - What's A Trough?” that

“There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty in the semiconductor equipment market, which grew 31.1% YoY in 2017. Lam now foresees calendar 2018 equipment spending to be up in the mid-single digits as opposed to the low-double digits previously.”

Chart 1

Through August 2018, semiconductor equipment sales are up 15.5% over the same period in 2017. If LRCX, and others are correct, for the entire year’s growth to be up “in the mid-single digits,” then the billings for the next four months until the end of the year need to average $2.11 billion per month for a growth of even 10% over 2017. Billings in August 2018 were $2.24 billion, so I project the 2018 curve (yellow line) to drop further through 2018. Thus, the 0.54% increase in capex spend by INTC globally creates a minimal impact on equipment revenues. These billings in Chart 1 represent only North American equipment suppliers, such as AMAT, INTC, and KLA-Tencor (KLAC), so the possible $320 million in increased equipment spend by INTC must be spread across not only NA suppliers but European and Asian, further diluting the impact on AMAT or INTC.

3. Intel’s 10nm Delay

INTC’s Swan commented:

“We’re making progress with 10nm. Yields are improving and we continue to expect volume production in 2019.”

At its Q1 2018 earnings call, Intel announced that volume production of 10nm would be moved from 2H 2018 to 2019 due to yield issues. Several analysts reacted negatively to the 10nm delay. Raymond James downgraded Intel. RJ analyst Chris Caso noted:

“Intel’s biggest strategic problem is their delay on 10nm production – we don’t expect a 10nm server chip from Intel for two years. 10nm delays create a window for competitors, and the window may never again close.”

Chart 2 shows the technological improvements Intel is implementing in moving from 12nm to 10nm. Intel made two major changes:

10 nm features aggressive pitch scaling - world’s first Self-Aligned Quad Patterning (SAQP) Contact over active gate (COAG) is a revolutionary feature for another ~10% area scaling

Chart 2

Intel made one additional significant change to the 10nm process – the use of cobalt interconnects at the lowest metal layers (M0 and M1) on its CPU, replacing copper metal to achieve improved performance.

Information on the use of cobalt by other semiconductor companies is sketchy. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (TSM) and Globalfoundries use cobalt, but only as Co/TaN liners replacing Ta/TaN. Intel is the only one to my knowledge using it for metal layers. All the companies are using copper with cobalt liner and cap at the M2 to M5 layers. Also, all are using SAQP. While all the companies at the 10nm node are using similar process technology, Intel is the more aggressive - 36nm minimum metal pitches, SAQP, M0 and M1 full cobalt, and COAG.

Investor Takeaway

In 2019, AMD will capture market share at the lower end of the performance spectrum in the PC market. In the server space AMD can grow from a 0.3% market share in 2017 to more than 5% in 2019 and nearly 10% in 2020, based on customer acceptance of 7nm chips made for AMD by foundry TSMC.

That 10% may be the highest share attainable by AMD in servers. Intel’s 10nm technology, which I and many believe is comparable to TSMC’s 7nm technology, will enter production only a few months after AMD.

Intel’s Swan reiterated the company's full-year revenue outlook of $69.5 billion, which is $4.5 billion above the guidance in January and implies 11% year-over-year growth. Thus, despite concerns of shortages in PC CPUs and 10nm delays, these headwinds will have minimal impact on Intel through CY 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.