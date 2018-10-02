Disney, Streaming And The Sky Sale: A Positive For The Stock

Disney (DIS) and Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) (FOXA) have announced that they no longer wish to be involved in the Sky asset. Instead, they will dispose of the 39% ownership stake by selling it to Comcast (CMCSA), the multichannel video programming distributor and big player in broadband, for $15 billion, the current worth of the satellite position.

This is definitely the correct move, in my opinion. Originally, it was clear that Disney wanted to own all of Sky. From an international standpoint, that is understandable. Now, though, reality has intervened. If getting all of Sky wasn't in the cards, then selling makes total sense. Disney, via its acquisition of Fox's content assets, is in need of diversifying away from its exposure to stagnant traditional media growth in its broadcast/networks division, particularly from ESPN, which is the big driver of that segment.

From the Q3 earnings report back in August, we see that the media networks operating segment increased revenues in Q3 and the nine-month frame by 5% to roughly $6 billion and 3% to $18.5 billion, respectively. However, profit dropped in Q3 and the nine-month by 1% to $1.8 billion and 6% to $5.1 billion, respectively. Parks/resorts and the movie studio both saw better top-and-bottom line gains. Consumer products/interactive was challenged during the quarter and nine-month with contractions in its value, but it's a much smaller segment overall and will become part of the parks segment at a later date once the Fox assets move over to Disney. Therefore, the poor performance of media sticks out. The annual report (.pdf file) gives further perspective. On page 30, we see that the top line for media networks dropped 1% in 2017 and moved up 2% in 2016. Profit in those same years declined 11% and was flat, respectively. Bottom line: media is a drag on the stock.

This is where streaming comes in, and where the sale of the Sky stake plays an important role. As it says in the linked press release above, Disney plans on using the windfall in part to fund content production for the set of direct-to-consumer services it plans to create.

It's a wise move. CEO Bob Iger is clearly determined to become a significant player in the space dominated by Netflix (NFLX). That company spends billions per year on content; Disney will, too. Iger has stated that he won't go for as much volume as the competition, but I think over time that will change, especially when a new CEO hits Disney's corner office presumably in 2021, the announced retirement date for the current chief executive. Netflix is on track to spend $8 billion in 2018. What other choice does Disney have?

We all know that it costs billions to keep people interested in continuing their subscriptions. The trick, however, is spending the money wisely and not wasting it. The biggest risk to Disney is paying too much to talent. Whether or not Disney goes for volume in terms of content production, it still must yield more content per billion-dollar spend than the competition to effectively compete with the head start others have.

Let's take a specific example. The cast of a Netflix show, 13 Reasons Why, negotiated salary increases that were significant. Depending on the cast member, what started out at somewhere between $20,000 and $80,000 became as high as $150,000 - $200,000 (you can refer to the link for details). Stranger Things thespians members are also receiving more money. That's capitalism, and it's fair enough. A cast is certainly free to negotiate and get what it can. But both Netflix and Disney have to be careful going forward because there's only so much money that can be handed out. Disney might have a higher scale from which to draw, but at the same time, the ROIC on all that capitalized production cost must lead to generous increases in free cash flow over time, and ameliorate the negative effects of the media segment. An article over at TheStreet also makes this point in its reporting about the subject. Talent compensation doesn't seem to be talked about much in Wall Street media, but I believe it represents an opportunity for cost control.

It's difficult to value in any exact manner the streaming services Disney will put out in the marketplace (I apply the plural here because presumably there might be several branded services at different price points), but there is a qualitative approach we can take that might help us to imagine the value and the potential impact on the stock. I am imagining that Disney will eventually find itself ready to reduce its exposure to the broad theatrical window. Bob Iger is a staunch proponent of that window, but such exclusivity will give up potential margin-mix gains. In essence, if Disney took some of its blockbusters out of theaters earlier and placed them on the service, then subscriptions potentially will rise. That increase in direct relationships with consumers should, in theory, create a higher-margin business, albeit some years in the future. It's another risk, but one worth taking.

Valuing Disney stock is another matter. Right now, at the time of this writing, the stock has a forward P/E ratio of roughly 16. P/cash flow is under 12, and P/sales is under 3. PEG is at 0.3. Comparing it to the forward P/E of the broader S&P 500 index, Disney is trading slightly lower by a couple of points, but one might also call that roughly in the same area, meaning that the stock isn't a deep-value situation, certainly. Here's something else: the stock also might be considered not-necessarily-cheap given the risk of execution for the upcoming streaming services. We do have some early data on the ESPN product, which has hit 1 million sign-ups, but my focus in this article has been on the storytelling side of Disney. Over time, I believe that will be the industry that makes the most difference in terms of shareholder value. Sports rights, in my opinion, are harder to control in terms of costs in comparison to fictional assets. Another thing to consider is the acquisition of the Twenty-First Century Fox assets. That's going to bring in a new cash-flow situation. Net cash from operations for Fox in 2018 was $4.2 billion, compared to $3.8 billion in 2017, according to the Q4 report (.pdf file). Disney has generated $3.7 billion in its first three fiscal quarters this year. All that cash flow will fluctuate in the coming years, again, because of investment decisions for content that are yet to come. We can't make a comment yet regarding this until further strategy details are revealed.

A final note on valuation: the dividend yield, for a media concern, isn't bad at 1.5%, and in fact is not far off from the yield on SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) shares. However, I wonder if Disney may slow down its dividend growth given its strategy shift. I believe there is a likelihood that Disney focuses on capital growth over income as it invests in content and further acquisitions. Although eliminating the dividend to conserve cash flow for investment would be an aggressively smart move, I doubt that would happen (certainly not under Iger). Instead, smaller increases, or no increases at all, would be the safer bet.

Disney is, in many ways, an intuitive stock to own...investors see its brand equity and opportunities, and believe the numbers will become optimal over time. There is risk, and the stock may be in a range now, but it will break out eventually (maybe it will sooner rather than later).

