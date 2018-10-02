Tesla - What Happens To Domestic Model 3 Demand In 2019?

Evidence exists that the backlog for RWD Model 3 is exhausted and AWD and Performance models are nearly exhausted.

As I argued in my previous article on Model S / X demand in 2019, I believe Tesla (TSLA) owners are underestimating the impact of the upcoming phase out of federal EV credits in the US. While this will certainly have an impact on the Model S and Model X, the impact on the Model 3 will be much more severe, as the federal tax credit makes up a much larger percentage of the vehicle's price, and because the average Model 3 owner is more cost sensitive. There has been an outsized focus on Tesla's production, but I believe a demand shortfall is a far bigger problem that is not yet priced into Tesla's shares.

Model 3 Demand - The Bull Case?

Tesla owners and fans alike have been enthusiastic about recent Model 3 delivery estimates. Expectations are high for Q3, with Model 3 deliveries expected in the 50-55,000 range. Bulls point to charts like the below, showing the Model 3 outselling non-EV luxury competition, as evidence of strong demand.

Are these sales numbers sustainable, or is this simply the result of the peak months in filling a 2+ year backlog? The Model 3 Owners Club suggests the latter. If we believe this data to be even somewhat representative of overall demand, then it appears we are in the late stages of filling the non-$35,000 Model 3 backlog.

The Tesla Model 3 Tracker is also showing sharp declines in anticipated future Model 3 production.

Massive parking lots in Lathrop, CA, Burbank, CA, and other locations have been photographed by a pilot under the Twitter handle Machine Planet showing thousands of unsold Model 3s collecting dust.

All of this suggests demand is slowing quickly. Let's dig deeper for other hints on how sustainable these recent levels of demand are.

Model 3 Buyers at a glance

Teslarati has done some heavy lifting for us in categorizing Model 3 buyers as compared to Model S and Model X buyers. In a survey of over 500 Tesla owners and reservation holders, Teslarati found that the average Model S + X owner is 53 years old, with Model X owners showing a household annual income of an eye popping $503,000 while the Model S owners showed a healthy household annual income of $267,000.

By comparison, the average age of a Model 3 reservation holder polled was a youthful 43 years, with an annual household income of $160,000. In contrast to S/X owners, it's reasonable to assume that many Model 3 buyers are more price sensitive, and the tax credit represents a larger incentive for them to purchase.

This presents a problem for Tesla, as it has little ability to reduce the price on a Model 3 to compensate for the loss of the tax credit. Elon Musk has stated Tesla's goal for Model 3 gross margins to be 25%. At a $55,000 ASP at 25% GM, that produces $13,750 of margin. Reducing the price by the amount of the lost credit would remove over half of that margin.

What happens to Model 3 pricing in 2019?

The current $7500 Federal Tax Credit is set to reduce to $3750 in the first half of 2019, drop again to $1875 in the second half before vanishing entirely in 2020. Additionally, the Federal Reserve dot plot shows 1 more interest rate hike in 2018 followed by 3 more hikes in 2019. For a $55,000 Tesla AWD Model 3, with $5000 down, the monthly payment on a 72 month loan will rise from $678 now to $823 by 2020.

Model 3 AWD, no options Current Jan 2019 Jul 2019 Jan 2020 Cash Price - $7500 credit $48750 $52450 $54325 $56200 Interest Rate 3.7% 3.95% 4.45% 4.95% Monthly cost with $5000 down $678 $741 $782 $823

Note: While auto loan rates aren't directly tied to the short term rates the Fed controls, the flatness of the yield curve makes this a reasonable proxy, especially since I started with the 3.7% rate Tesla models on their website, which is very low for a 72 month auto loan.

Additional points to consider

While it is straightforward to analyze costs with and without incentives, people don't always behave so logically. Similarly to how consumers say that they prefer everyday low pricing instead of wild price swings from sales and using coupons, but then behave opposite, I believe the allure of "free federal money" creates a larger purchase incentive than a price cut of the same size.

What happened in Georgia in 2015 could be an illustration of this. From 2013-mid 2015, Georgia provided a $5,000 tax credit for electric car purchases. It was repealed in July of 2015 and replaced with a $200 registration fee. The car primarily being sold at this time was the $30,000 Nissan Leaf. Even with the $7500 federal tax credit in place covering 25% of the Leaf's cost, EV sales still collapsed 80%.

It's worth noting that the expiring $5000 state credit on the Leaf in 2015 represents roughly the same percentage of the vehicle cost as the expiring $7500 federal credit on the least expensive RWD Model 3 ($5000/$30000 or 16.7% for Leaf, versus $7500/$51200 or 14.6% for the Model 3.)

A Final Comparison

As described above, once the federal tax credit fully phases out, the payment for a 72 month loan on a Model 3 will be $823/mo. As recently as 12 months ago in Q3 2017, a Tesla Model S75 could be purchased with 0.99% financing, with free Supercharging included, for $966/mo. That quarter, Tesla delivered 8435 in the US per InsideEv's estimates, or 650 per week. In Q2 of this year, Tesla sold 5520 Model S, or 425/week, as the payment has grown to over $1100/mo with the higher interest rates. Higher prices do have an impact, even for these unique vehicles.

If Tesla was selling 650/week Model S with free supercharging for $966/mo into a demographic with over $250,000 in household income, I believe a optimistic scenario for sustainable domestic demand at the slightly lower price point for buyers with $160,000 in household income to be no more than 750-1000/week. The domestic mid sized luxury car market is only 300,000 cars per year, with many of the best sellers like the Acura TLX, Audi A4, Infiniti Q50, and Lexus IS starting under $40,000. Even at 1000/week, that would have Tesla taking a 17% market share at a $50-60,000 price point. The market for cars at this price range just isn't that large.

Many of those bullish on Tesla are expecting production and deliveries to climb from Q3, with Tesla's July proclamation for 6,000 Model 3/week by the end of August (which never happened) and the Q2 Earnings promises of increasing to levels of 10,000 Model 3 per week early next year. I believe history will show Q3 to be the higher water mark for deliveries, and Tesla holders should take this recent rally as an opportunity to sell above $300.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via long dated put options.