Why The Sudden Drop In The Record Level Of Short-Interest For Celsius Holdings, Inc.?

We've come to the conclusion that there may have been a hedge put on by a large investor, rather than our initial thought that it was purely a speculative bet.

With only 9,282,256 shares in the public float, a short-interest number of over 20% caused us to seriously wonder what could be at play here?

We have been baffled by the trend and have written two SA articles regarding what it could mean for CELH shareholders and investors.

After months of steadily rising short-interest numbers for Celsius Holdings, Inc., we finally saw a meaningful drop in the latest report.

Short-interest activity is often a useful tool to gauge what non-retail investors, such as hedge funds, pension plans, institutional investors, and sophisticated traders are thinking and, most importantly doing.

In this article, we look back at past activity in CELH shares by observing the trading volume, short-interest data, and subsequent price action of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) to determine if the correlation between these factors could be a leading indicator for investors.

We have concluded that CELH may be preparing for another leg up in price, as a confluence of factors has been recently coming together. If this activity continues, investors could interpret that as an opportunity to profit on the long side of this specialized, micro-cap beverage company ahead of third-quarter financial results.

As our followers already know, we have been blogging and contributing articles to Seeking Alpha, over the past few years, on micro-cap beverage company Celsius Holdings, Inc.

For years, we held a long position in the shares of CELH, starting when the stock was trading around $0.20. After hitting some rather lofty levels at around $7.00, we wrote an article espousing the opportunity for short-sellers to finally profit from what we considered an unsustainable valuation metric, along with a technical indicator that was painting a picture of the shares being overbought.

Our opinion proved to be correct, and the stock re-traced from those highs and settled down to a more reasonable price level between $4.00 and $5.00.

We follow the bi-weekly data published by NASDAQ as it relates to short-interest numbers, and awhile back, we began to see a steady increase in the number of CELH shares being borrowed and shorted.

At first, the increases were modest. Then, in June of this year, we began to see an exponential rise in those numbers. At first, we wondered who could be shorting such a large number of shares and more importantly, why?

As of the latest 10-Q released by the company, on August 9, 2018, there were 51,123,151 shares issued and outstanding. A large number of those shares are held by insiders and institutional investors. The share count number has remained static for some time, as the company has plenty of working capital to execute on their strategic business plan.

According to data on OTC Markets, there are just 9,282,256 shares in the public float available for trading. That's minuscule when you look at the capital structure of CELH. As we stated, Insiders and Institutional Investors own a sizable portion of the outstanding shares and institutions have been adding more shares to their holdings recently.

The question we asked was why would someone be willing to make such a large bet on a fairly illiquid OTC micro-cap that is so closely-held?

We were befuddled, especially given the fact that the company's market capitalization had increased to a level where there was serious potential for inclusion in some very prominent small-cap and mid-cap indices.

At first, we thought that the short-interest position in CELH shares was purely speculative, a bold bet that the shares were headed substantially lower. We thought that perhaps it could have represented a knowledge of something that was out of the purview of the general public.

If that were true, then we could logically assume that we might see some material news, or an extraneous event, that was not factored into the market price of the shares, in the not-too-distant future.

That news appeared when Q2 results for the company were disclosed on August 9, 2018, after the close of the markets. The company missed investor expectations rather badly.

We expected a blood-bath the next day when trading in the shares was halted and the stock dropped 47% when trading re-opened. The precipitous fall in the price of CELH shares was very short-lived, however. The shares ultimately closed the day at $4.24, down just 5.57% from the previous day's close before the release of second-quarter financial results.

We initially thought that there would be some heavy short covering when the price of CELH dropped almost 50%, but in looking at the NASDAQ short-interest numbers for the reporting period between July 31st and August 15th, we didn't see that a significant change had taken place. There was a small reduction of only 212,844 shares, meaning that approximately 11.6% of the previous number of shares shorted were bought back. (We would note that it is difficult to know just exactly how many of those shares were covered on the trading day of August 9th since the reporting period represent two week's worth of data).

This definitely left us scratching our heads as we tried to explain why there wasn't much of a reduction in the number of shares that remained short.

This observation led us to write another article on Seeking Alpha. That article articulated our observation that short-sellers may have missed their opportunity to cover and that as a result of the resiliency in CELH shares, short-sellers could find themselves in a rather precarious position.

The longer we thought about this situation, the more it became apparent to us that the short-seller, or sellers, could have had a different motivation.

Generally speaking, there are only two reasons for selling a stock short:

1. Outright speculation on a drop in price.

2. Hedging a long bet by creating what is called a "boxed-position", meaning that a person who is long the shares also takes a short position thereby effectively holding a net-neutral position in the shares and insulating themselves from a loss on any big move in the share price. This strategy is sometimes referred to as "shorting-against-the-box".

Perhaps, we were correct in our assumption that the short-seller was expecting a material event such as a revenue or earnings miss. If the short seller was bullish on the long-term prospects for the company but had concerns about the company's short-term results, he/she could maintain their long position while at the same time holding a short position to hedge the risk of holding shares long.

What makes our scenario of a hedge against the anticipation of a short-term event or negative news, seem more credible, is the timing of the short sales. Let us explain.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. reported financial results for the period ending March 31, 2018, on May 10, 2018, 41 days after the close of the quarter. It was a stellar quarter, with revenues up 101% YOY as compared to the same quarter in 2017.

Now, let's fast-forward to the second quarter ending June 30, 2018.

Looking at the short-selling data from NASDAQ, we see that the short-sales really began in earnest in mid-to-late June. In fact, the short-seller timed the bulk of their activity just before the end of the second quarter on June 30, 2018.

The number of shares that were sold short went from 847,670 on May 31st to 1,042,248 on June 15th and ballooned to 1,938,806 on June 29th or just one day before the end of the second quarter.

The total trading volume in CELH shares from May 31st to June 29th was 5,219,600 shares. On June 22nd, the day Celsius Holdings, Inc. shares were added to two of the Russell Indices the volume was a whopping 2,405,500 shares, with 90% of that day's volume changing hands in the last 15 minutes of trading.

If we take the total trading volume from May 31, 2018, to June 29, 2018, and divide it by the net total increase in short-interest, we see that 21% of the volume was attributable to initiating a short position.

That means that roughly 56% of the public float traded in the month of June and 1,938,806 of that float, or 20.8%, was related to short-selling. That is a lot of short interest for a micro-cap stock with only 9,282,256 shares in the public float.

We would also note that much of that 2,405,500 share volume that traded on June 22nd found its way into products that replicate the two Russell indices to which CELH was added. So, in essence, unless the indices change (and they won't until next year's re-balancing in late June), you can almost consider those shares as being "locked-up", thereby reducing the already small public float even further.

Thirty-nine (39) days later, Celsius reported quarterly results for that period ending June 30, 2018, which surprised investors and led to a 47% decline in the share price the next day.

We find the timing of the dramatic increase in CELH short-interest to be highly correlated with the last month of the second quarter, approximately the time that a person would be able to conclude that the results for Q2 were going to disappoint investors. Lucky timing? Maybe? Maybe not? We will leave that conclusion up to our readers.

What has become so interesting to us now is the sizable drop in CELH short interest for the most recent NASDAQ reporting period. We also find it very propitious that, once again, the short seller has timed their activity (the covering of their borrowed shares) so close to the end of the third quarter. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is expected to report Q3 results around November 10, 2018.

Remember that FINRA member firms are required to report their short positions as of settlement on (1) the 15th of each month or the preceding business day if the 15th is not a business day, and (2) as of settlement on the last business day of the month.* The reports must be filed by the second business day after the reporting settlement date. FINRA compiles the short interest data and provides it for publication on the 8th business day after the reporting settlement date*.

*Source: NasdaqTrader

According to recent data, there were 1,090,700 shares of CELH traded between August 15th and September 14th.

In the most recent short-interest report from NASDAQ, we see that there was a reduction in the number of short shares attributable to that same period from 1,909,085 shares short to only 1,546,885 shares short, a decrease of 362,200 shares. This is the largest percentage decrease (-19%) in CELH shares that have been borrowed and sold short in over a year.

These 362,200 shares also represented 1/3rd of all the shares that were traded between August 15th and September 14th, the most recent short-interest reporting dates on NASDAQ. In other words, 1 out of every 3 shares traded during this period was deemed to be short-covering.

Perhaps, this is a result of a renewed confidence by certain individuals that the problems which plagued the company in Q2 have been successfully resolved and that revenues which should have been booked in Q2 have been pushed out into Q3.

Remember, on the August 9th conference call, immediately following the release of Q2 results, CEO John Fieldly specifically addressed the inventory and supply chain issues and stated publicly that he was confident they would no longer be an issue moving forward and that the revenue shortfall experienced in Q2 would be pushed out into Q3.

In regards to the delayed shipment of about $1.3 million, we had some temporary really production delays in regards to working with one of our largest co-packers that set us back several weeks. Unfortunately, we did have - we weren't fully out of stock on all of our SKUs but we did have about 2.5 weeks of out of stocks on timing of shipments to certain customers throughout our channels. The accumulation of those that crossed over from the last week in the quarter to the first week of the third quarter, the total was $1.3 million, which has now shipped in the third quarter. ~ John Fieldly, Celsius Holdings, Inc. CEO

Could the ebbs and flows of short-interest in CELH shares be telegraphing what investors can expect for Q3?

We're not sure, at this point, but we would definitely recommend keeping an eye on the next few short-interest reports from NASDAQ for clues. If we see another large drop in the number of shares that are short, we would interpret that as being a very positive sign that some investors are no longer concerned about hedging their long position in the company's stock.

If a high correlation is found between these two observances, then the 362,400 shares that disappeared from the total number of short CELH shares in the most recent reporting period could be telling investors that a hedge at this point has become unnecessary and unwarranted.

By covering those short positions ahead of Q3 results, an investor could avoid sacrificing potential profits if there should be a sudden price increase in the shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc.

We believe that such a move higher in the share price of CELH, associated with reporting stronger than expected third-quarter results in November, is being telegraphed by the increase in short-covering reported by FINRA on the NASDAQ website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We hold a long position in the shares of CELH. We may sell these shares at any time without prior notice. We are not responsible to update either this article or our opinion on CELH. We are not in the business of giving advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on SA.