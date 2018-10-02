The Genesco Trade Could Be Over

Shares of Genesco (GCO) are trading near their 52-week high after the company’s adequate second quarter results. Shares have appreciated consistently since I called for the firm to break-up in early December of 2017, up 81%. However, I believe the current share price represents slightly more than full value at current levels. I would be taking profits here, though I would note that the acceleration at Johnston & Murphy as well as Journeys is a positive sign. I continue to believe shares are worth $34-45. Let’s take a look at the highlights of the quarter, and why my valuation will not change.

Highlights: Journeys and Johnston & Murphy

As readers know, Genesco is moving to a pure play footwear model, though in a less traditional sense than its peers. Instead of being a Nike (NKE) or a Foot Locker (FL), think of Genesco as a seller of fashion-branded shoes (Journey’s and Schuh’s) and more enduring, classic men’s footwear via Johnston & Murphy.

Both Journeys and Johnston & Murphy accelerated in the most recent quarter. Same-store sales at Journeys were up a whopping 10% y/y on top of a fairly weak 1% comp in FY17. This is acceleration from Q1, when comps were up 6%, and total sales surged to $305 million.

Importantly, management also noted that they are raising their internal comp projections for the back-half of FY19, suggesting that Journeys had the right product going into back-to-school, and it could see that strength persist through the holiday season. Q2 is generally weak from a profitability perspective, so I was pleased to see the segment post a 2.5% operating margin as opposed to a prior year loss.

I think my valuation of Journeys may be a bit too pessimistic, and I think I may revise my value higher depending on the results of Q3 and Q4. According to management, 80% of Journeys' core customer visits the mall at least once a month. This trend helps support the viability of the stores as well as brick and mortar retail. Journeys only closed a net of six stores during Q2, suggesting that its footprint is in relatively good shape compared to other retailers.

As for Johnston & Murphy, the segment comped up 8% on top of a -1% comp in the year ago period. Clearly, the weak comparisons helped, but I also believe the brand is doing a great job of innovating with its casual products. While Cole Haan has long been the standard-bearer for comfortable yet stylish mid-priced work shoes, Johnston & Murphy has released several casual-inspired silhouettes that nicely toe the line between dress shoe and sneaker.

I think this is a huge potential market, and I have no idea why the likes of Nike and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) haven’t realized the value of a “brown shoe” offering. Johnston & Murphy is the clear beneficiary here, and I expect sustained success as long as I see strong execution.

The Schuh Malaise

Two of Genesco’s footwear brands are performing exceptionally well. That leaves us with Schuh suffering from a general footwear malaise in the UK. Comps were down 7% y/y in Q2, an improvement from the 13% decline in Q1. Gross margin fell 110 basis points y/y, dragging profitability down to an anemic 1.1%, representing 350 basis points of operating margin compression. Management noted that Schuh is working hard to bring in 90s retro footwear assortments for the back half of the year, so we will see if that leads to an improvement.

Overall, Schuh’s performance underscores the value of a conglomerate structure in this business. Journeys and Johnston & Murphy can carry the team while Schuh deals with secular issues. Schuh was relatively stronger in FY18, so I would not be panicked about the performance of this particular segment.

Lids – The Weakness Persists

Lids has been nothing short of a nightmare for at least the last six quarters. The trend continued in Q2, as comps declined 5% y/y on top of the 2% decline experienced in the year ago period. Sadly, this is better than the 7% decline in Q1, but there is no sign of recovery at the moment. According to management, we are currently between headwear trends. I agree – “dad hats” have lost momentum and the snapbacks and fitted hats of years past do not appear to be resonating with consumers.

Still, profitability dropped by just 100 basis points y/y to a paltry 0.7% of sales. It’s important to remember that the business is for sale, and I believe the volatility of such a business will be much more acceptable in private markets or if infused into a strategic investor like Fanatics. The longer the sale process persists, the less likely it is, in my view, that a transaction is executed at an attractive price. Let’s hope that management is able to finish the sale process and remove the Lids overhang.

Valuation And Earnings Range Remains Unchanged

For the full year, Genesco believes it will earn $3-3.45 per share, in-line with prior guidance. Inventory looks cleaner across most segments, though Schuh’s inventory grew faster than total sales, and I believe we could see additional markdowns if weakness in the UK footwear sector continues.

At its current price, this implies a valuation of 13-15x earnings. As readers can see from results, volatility is a staple of the business, so a wide range is appropriate. Nevertheless, I think the business looks about fairly valued. I believe I may be too pessimistic about the durability of the Journeys business, but I will remain conservative for the time being. It is a volatile business, and the trend could go against Journeys quickly.

At this time, I would consider taking profits, though I do not think the stock is flagrantly overvalued. Earnings volatility will provide another chance at a better entry point.

