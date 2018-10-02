When Tesla (TSLA) announced plans to acquire SolarCity back in 2016, many people rushed in with criticism. Nonetheless, the vote passed with 85% of the shareholders voting in favor of the acquisition. SolarCity had become a part a part of Tesla, but their $3.4 billion of debt came with it. The acquisition itself cost Tesla $2.8 billion as well. Overall, the acquisition of SolarCity put Tesla even further into debt. To make matters worse, the Solar Roof still hasn’t reached mass production. SolarCity has forced Tesla to go further into debt ever since they acquired it. So how does SolarCity qualify as Tesla’s most undervalued asset? Their potential. SolarCity has incredible potential to boost the Tesla brand and future profitability. Musk himself has stated that Tesla Energy may one day even surpass their automotive division. While SolarCity isn’t in charge of Tesla batteries which currently make up the majority of Tesla Energy, it still accounts for a large part of the energy division. Solar energy is a growing market, and SolarCity has the potential to enter itself in that market as a huge player, especially with the development of the Solar Roof.

Growing Solar Market

The solar industry is growing rapidly, with the total amount of solar energy produced in the U.S. expected to double in the next five years. In the second quarter of 2018, 2.3 gigawatt hours (GWh) of solar energy was produced, which would make an annual rate of 11.5 GWh. That number is expected to increase to 14 GWh annually by 2023. This growth has also led to a decrease of installation price by over 70% since 2010. Tesla’s solar products are only available to be purchased on their website and to be installed by Tesla. Previously, Tesla sold solar panels and power packs through Home Depot (NYSE:HD), but ended that deal in June on 2018 after only four months. Tesla didn’t sell the Solar Roof through their Home Depot partnership because they were still only in their reservation phase.

One reason for this increase is a bill in California requires all homes built after 2020 to be built with solar panels on the roof in order to power the entire home. Part of what makes this such a big deal is that the panels are required to power the entire home; currently, a lot of customers use solar power to decrease the cost of some utilities such as heating, but they won’t power the entire home through solar. There are some exceptions to the bill, such as shade coverage, and parameters around the number of floors in the building. The Solar Roof should strive under these conditions because there will be no need to build a roof and solar panels, the Solar Roof is both in one. It acts as a regular roof while generating electricity and people will need both of those things when building a new home.

Competition

The solar industry has heavy competition, and there isn’t much to differentiate each solar provider. That’s where Tesla’s Solar Roof comes into play. No other company has a product that is close to what Tesla has achieved with its shingles. A few other companies such as RGS Energy, CertainTeed, and Aesthetic Green Power have all developed solar shingles, but none of them are designed to look like normal shingles like the Solar Roof is.

As the above images show, other companies create solar shingles that just look like smaller solar panels. These provide a sleeker look than a traditional solar panel, but still don’t look like a normal roof shingle. The Solar Roof allows for a roof that looks completely normal, but still produces electricity. This differentiation with its competition will allow Tesla to emerge from the pack of average solar companies. Because Tesla can offer a completely unique product with the Solar Roof, competition for solar shingles shouldn’t be much of an issue for the company. In addition, Tesla has guaranteed a minimum of 30 years for the solar shingles, striving for 50. The national average is 25 years guaranteed for solar panels. Tesla has also stated that the shingles will be capable of heating to melt off snow, allowing them to be used in colder climates that other solar companies can’t enter. Again, Tesla also has the advantage of being an actual roof. If a home is in need of a new roof, buying other solar shingles would require the purchase of the roof and the shingles, while the Solar Roof doesn’t need any other shingles besides its own.

SolarCity isn’t only producing their Solar Roof, they produce regular solar panels as well. These don’t have any real difference than other panels so the even larger competition with traditional solar panels will have more of an impact on sales. In order for Tesla to make a dent in this market, they will need to rely on the popularity of their brand and their devout fanbase. Even still, Tesla will be relying more on the Solar Roof for residential home solar sales.

Gigafactory 2

Gigafactory 2 is a factory that is shared with Tesla’s solar partner, Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY). Panasonic manufactures all of the solar cells that are used in the Solar Roof shingles and in Tesla’s traditional solar panels. Tesla completed the construction of Gigafactory 2 last April and was given two years from that day to create 1,460 jobs at the factory. The State of New York gave Tesla $750 million as long as Tesla was able to create 1,460 jobs in two years. Currently, a little over 500 employees work at Tesla’s Gigafactory 2; this figure is important as Tesla was required to have provided 500 jobs by April of 2019. Tesla has projected this figure to eventually reach 5,000 jobs statewide. Tesla is also supposed to spend $5 billion in the State of New York by April of 2028. Many skeptics doubt Tesla’s ability to reach the 1,460 job goal and believe that they lied in order to gain a higher cash payout. However, Tesla has assured the state that they are on pace to reach the goal. They will be penalized $41.2 million every year they fail to meet the requirement, if they miss it.

The Gigafactory has been predicted to be able to produce 1 GWh of solar products annually, but Musk has stated that he believes 10 GWh annually could be doable. Musk is known for his optimistic predictions, but usually his goals are achieved eventually, or at near the figure he has predicted. If this figure is reached, Tesla would have the capacity to generate almost all of the solar panels installed in the US, most likely shipping to other countries if they do reach it. As of now, less than a quarter of the original 1 GWh of annual solar products is being produced by Panasonic, and almost none of it is being converted to the Solar Roof shingles as production for that is almost nothing. A large ramp up for production at the factory has been scheduled for the end of 2018 or early 2019, but what that entails isn’t entirely clear.

The Negatives

Tesla’s solar division is currently severely lacking and is not close to fulfilling Tesla’s original production goal. As previously mentioned, Panasonic was manufacturing a bit less than a quarter of the predicted maximum output of 1 GW annually, but they recently shut down assembly to install new equipment. The solar cells that Panasonic did manufacture are mostly still unused, sitting in boxes in the factory because Tesla hasn’t been converting them into Solar Roof shingles. Because Tesla isn’t buying the cells as Panasonic had originally expected, they are rumored to have begun looking for other potential buyers. Installations were supposed to begin in the summer of 2017, but very few installations have happened. Tesla has a history of not being able to deliver on their production goals, and this appears as if it might just be another case of this. Although a ramp-up of production is scheduled to happen soon, details on what that really means, besides an increase in hirings, haven’t been released.

On top of big production issues, Tesla’s acquisition of SolarCity puts them even further into debt. They were forced to take on $3.4 billion of their debt, as well as lose $2.8 billion with the cost of the acquisition. Tesla currently has $7.3 billion in recourse debt and $3.2 billion in non-recourse debt. Tesla had a total quarterly revenue of $4 billion in the second quarter of 2018. $4 billion of quarterly revenue is not nearly enough to pay off their debt, especially when costs of operations are taken into account. The acquisition of SolarCity is a large factor contributing to Tesla’s mounting debt as it still has yet to generate any real revenue for the company.

These factors lead many people to question why Musk would have made this acquisition in the first place. Tesla wasn’t ready to handle taking on another company, especially one that was in debt. A lot of people believe that it was a bailout for his cousins, the two of them owned SolarCity, and Musk faced a lot of criticism because of it, but what SolarCity could accomplish in the coming quarter would make this purchase make sense.

Potential

As of now, SolarCity has brought nothing but bad news to Tesla, with very minimal revenue generated from the acquisition. Tesla Energy only generated $374 million in the second quarter. Tesla’s automotive division brought in $3.4 billion of revenue in that same quarter. Tesla Energy includes their batteries, which SolarCity is not responsible for. It is very likely that SolarCity is currently responsible for less than $100 million of Tesla Energy revenue.

What is important to keep in mind is that Elon Musk had predicted Tesla Energy to surpass Tesla’s automotive business. Right now, batteries are being produced at a decently high rate, around 20 GWh annually. This means that the area with more growth potential is solar.

With 2.3 GWh of residential solar installed last quarter, Tesla has positioned itself well in order to potentially capitalize on the growing market. As discussed earlier in the article, the solar market is growing at a fast pace, and Tesla’s unique Solar Roof could bring them lots of customers. Because of the product’s uniqueness, if Tesla can get up to 1 GWh of annual production, Tesla could dominate the rooftop solar industry. If Musk is even close to being correct about the possible production increases from the factory, Tesla could control a large share of the market. The Tesla Solar Roof will cost $50,900 for a 3,000 square foot home, but the price may decrease with time as installation and production costs decrease.

Past quarters don't reflect SolarCity as they really haven't produced much of anything, and most of Tesla Energy’s revenue is made from battery production. SolarCity has nothing to do with Tesla's battery production, only their solar products. As Tesla’s solar production is increased, it will be important to watch how much the Tesla Energy revenue increases as a result. Reaching 1 GWh shouldn’t be too much more in terms of expense for Tesla, as they have stated that the assembly line is practically completed. The vast majority of future expenses for ramping up production will be with hiring more people to work in the factory. Further down the road, Musk may want to make some optimizations to the assembly line which would require a bit of capital, but no plans in regards to changing the assembly lines have been mentioned yet.

Revenue

As mentioned earlier in the article, the solar market is growing every year; how Tesla can capitalize on that is crucial for SolarCity to make a sizable impact on Tesla’s total revenue. Because the market has a demand of about 11.5 GWh this year, Tesla, after Gigafactory 2 starts producing at a high level, can create a large market for itself. This is because SolarCity will be focusing mostly on residential installations which is estimated to be 2.1 GWh of the 11.5 nationwide solar installations (See below graphic). Most solar installations are by utilities transitioning to renewable energy. This means that Tesla has the potential to control half of the residential solar market even if Gigafactory 2 only ends up producing 1 GWh annually, which it very well could produce more.

1 GWh of electricity can power about 325,000 homes (author calculations were made as well, by halving the number of homes 1 GWh can power in Idaho), so taking the above $50,900 per Solar Roof, Tesla can generate approximately $16,542,500,000 of annual revenue at 1 GWh of annual production. This figure was developed from Idaho solar energy; this number can be applied nationwide because the average sized home in Idaho is a bit more than half of the national average (source: Zillow, AEI, and author calculations; made by dividing the cost of an average home in Idaho by the average cost per square foot); this was taken into account when making the calculations for revenue and how many homes 1 GWh of solar can power. Keep in mind that the $16,542,500,000 annually doesn’t take into account cost of production, or installation, but raw revenue for all Tesla in the second quarter of 2018 was $4 billion. This number is enough to pay for all of Tesla’s recourse debt, but again, operating costs and production cost isn’t factored in. Unfortunately, these costs aren’t available. But, this figure is large enough to compete with Tesla’s automotive revenue.

Of course, this number relies on whether or not the product will sell. But, as discussed before, the uniqueness of Tesla’s design warrants a strong demand for the product. Demand for the roof has already mounted, as Tesla opened reservations for the roof on their website back in May of 2017 with a $1,000 deposit. Since its release, only 12 homes have gotten it installed and all of them are in California. Tesla isn’t lacking the demand for their Solar Roof, but instead the production capability. Also, as the market continues to grow, the demand for the product will increase. Because of these factors, Tesla shouldn’t have much of an issue selling the 1 GWh of solar products.

Tesla has already booked a large number of Solar Roofs; Musk stated during the Q2 earnings call that “We now have several hundred homes with the Solar Roof on them, and that's going well.” It was later clarified by Tesla that Musk was referring to homes that were scheduled for installations or had partial installations. This means that the “several hundred homes” doesn’t even account for all of the reservations placed. This means that there are most likely thousands of reservations, possibly even hundreds of thousands of reservations placed. Hundreds of thousands is actually very possible, as the “several hundred homes” are most likely all from California; Tesla has stated that they don’t plan to install anywhere outside of California until they can mass produce the Solar Roof. Even then, it is only the earliest reservation holders in California as of now.

For a product that hasn’t even been truly released to the masses, this is a very good number. This situation is almost the equivalent to pre-orders of a video game. A very popular game, Grand Theft Auto, received 3.5 million pre-orders in the US; there have now been over 85 million copies sold in the US in the 5 years since its release. What this means is that once a product hits mass market, it is fair to assume that an increase in orders of it will take place. This trend should also be the same with the Solar Roof as consumers see that the product truly works well, and in this case, there isn’t even an incentive to “pre-order” as there is in a video game. However, unlike a video game, the Solar Roof shouldn’t start to become outdated in a year because it will still produce for at least 30 years.

Reaching this level of production is SolarCity’s biggest challenge. Their largest investment was the purchase of Gigafactory 2 with Panasonic, but in order to get up to their production, a bit more capital needs to be invested. Tesla believes that they will be able to reach a rate of 1 GWh annually by the end of the first half of 2019. As of now, Tesla has stated that the only requirements to reach this number would be to increase their workforce in the factory. This means that the capital requirements to reach this point are quite minimal. At Gigafactory 1, most employees are making $22.79 an hour. If this number is applied to Gigafactory 2, as it most likely would, this would create an extra $22,790 an hour for employees. This would bring a cost of at least $2,552,480 for the new employees quarterly which shouldn’t require a large capital raise.

Dow Energy, another solar company that produces solar shingles, has a cost of sales that is 77.6% (from Dow Q2 report and author calculations). If this number were to be applied to Tesla’s $16,542,500,000 potential revenue, this would create a cost of sales of $12,836,980,000 for creating the solar products. However, Tesla will charge more per square foot for their solar shingles which could lead to even larger margins.

If Tesla ends up producing more than the 1 GWh of solar products annually, they can either start shipping to other countries, or manufacture regular solar panels that can be sold to utilities creating an alternate energy source. This will also open them up to a larger portion of the market; profits would depend on how much more GWh they can produce.

Overall, the reason that SolarCity is so undervalued is because of the negatives associated with it. Many people associate SolarCity with the failing company it was a couple of years ago, and fail to see all of the progress that it is making. SolarCity has great opportunity to bring its unique product to a growing market that has a desire for it. SolarCity is still in its growth stage, but once it is able to start producing at a high level, they will be able to pay for the cost of its acquisition. This next step shouldn’t require much of a capital investment, as Tesla has stated, because almost all of the machinery for the production process is already present; only an increase in workforce is needed. As an investor, the best way to capitalize on this would be to invest in Tesla before the market realizes the potential of SolarCity. Once the production ramp occurs in the coming months, the market will see what SolarCity can do, therefore leading to an increase in the stock price.

