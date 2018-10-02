Assessing Shell's Potential Returns From Higher Oil Prices

Introduction

During the previous year the oil market conditions have improved significantly with the bullish fundamentals of tight supply, modest demand growth and limited spare capacity all pushing prices to multiyear highs. Naturally this has changed the main discussion surrounding oil producers, such as Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). Previously the main topic was whether they would maintain their dividend, but investors such as myself are now more interested with their potential return if oil prices remain supportive. Whilst I cannot tell with certainty that this will be the case, considering the bullish fundamentals mentioned before, it certainly seems plausible. Therefore, in this article I will be providing my analysis of Shell’s future valuation and dividend potential if Brent oil prices average in the low $80 a barrel range going forward.

Valuation

To begin I will provide my estimations for a future fair price for Shell’s class B ADR shares, which is based off their 2019-2021 guidance provided on page 22 of their 2018 Q2 results presentation. This guidance can be seen below, which shows they are targeting $25b to $30b in organic free cash flow per annum between $25b and $30b with Brent oil prices in the low $60 a barrel range. Going forward when I refer to “free cash flow,” I will be referring to their organic free cash flow as I prefer to exclude the effects of divestitures and acquisitions.

Image Source: Shell 2018 Q2 Results Presentation Page 22 (previously linked).

To provide a conservative valuation I will be using the lower end of their guidance, $25b, and since this guidance is across a three year time frame, I will split the difference and assume this is achieved in 2020. Before adjusting this guidance for a higher oil price environment, I will first provide a baseline valuation that assumes Brent oil prices only average this lower $60 a barrel range. My estimated future values for Shell will be based off free cash flow yields between 6% and 5%, which seem realistic given their historical free cash flow yields (see below).

RDS.B Free Cash Flow Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Combining these yields with free cash flow of $25b produces valuations of $417b to $500b respectively. It is obvious that these are both significantly higher than their current market valuation capitalization of $296b. However, before calculating the potential per share capital appreciation I will account for the effects of their recently announced $25b share buyback program. At the current market capitalization this would allow management to repurchase approximately 8.5% of all outstanding shares. However, since this will be effected by their future share price and to ensure I provide a conservative valuation, I will assume that only 5% of their outstanding shares are repurchased.

When Shell reported their 2018 Q2 report they had 8,342,622,781 shares on issue, which would fall to 7,925,491,642 in 2020 after the buyback program has been completed. Therefore, after adjusting for the effects of their ADR share consolidation (see notes below) this would imply a share price of $105 to $126, based on the $417b to $500b market valuations calculated previously. Currently Shell’s class B ADR shares are trading for $70.93 and thus this indicates a potential upside of 48% to 78% during the next two years even if Brent oil prices only average in the low $60 a barrel range.

Whilst this alone is a significant potential return, the main purpose of this article is to calculate the potential return if Brent oil prices average a higher level. Even though some market analysts are talking of a return to $100 per barrel Brent oil, I feel this may be too far of a stretch and thus I will use $80 a barrel. Shell management has stated that for every $10 per barrel of Brent oil increases their operating cash flow should increase by approximately $6b, see below.

Image Source: Shell 2018 Q2 Results Presentation Page 22 (previously linked).

Since capital expenditure should remain unchanged, this additional cash flow should directly flow-through to their free cash flow and increase it to $37b ($25b + 2x$6). However, since higher oil price environments can lead to cost inflation and I wish to provide a conservative valuation, I will remove $2b of this additional cash flow, resulting in free cash flow of $35b. The same valuation method as before produces a market valuation of $583b to $700b, or $147 to $177 for their class B ADR shares, implying an upside of 107% to 150% during the next two years.

Notes: Their total (class A & B) outstanding share count was sourced from their 2018 Q2 results announcement. Since I’m valuing their class B ADR shares, all calculations halved this share count as each ADR represents two normal shares.

Dividend

Presently Shell pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per ADR, which they have maintained at this level for just over the last four years. Obviously with the oil price crash now firmly in the rear-view mirror, investors are expecting a return to growth in the coming years.

I will use the free cash flow that was previously calculated to estimate Shell’s potential annual dividend payments for 2020. During 2017 Shell paid out almost all of their after interest expense free cash flow as dividends to shareholders, however I doubt this will continue going forward. Therefore, I believe a more realistic assumption is for approximately 2/3 or 67% to be paid out as dividends, with the remainder being used to further reduce debt and conduct share buybacks.

In the scenario where Brent oil prices only averages $60 a barrel and they produce $25b in free cash flow, this would leave $16.75b for dividends payments, implying an annual dividend payment of $4.23 for a yield on current cost of 5.96%. Applying the same principals to the scenario where Brent oil prices average $80 a barrel produces an annual dividend of $5.92 for a yield on current cost of 8.34%.

Notes: Once again, when calculating their dividends per share I halved their total (class A & B) outstanding share count to adjust for the ADRs consolidation. The yield on current cost was calculated with the current market price at time of writing for their class B shares of $70.93.

Financial Position & Risks

Since completing their takeover of BG Group approximately two and half years ago, Shell has done a remarkable job reducing their debt levels with their gearing ratio now standing at a manageable 23.6%, as per their 2018 Q2 results. I see no reason to be concerned with their financial position when combining this with their current ratio of 1.27, interest coverage ratio of 10.64, A+ credit rating and strong free cash generation.

Due to timing constraints I cannot discuss every risk factor and I suggest anyone interested should read the relevant sections of their 2017 annual report. Obviously the main risk is another oil price crash, possibly stemming from the current U.S.-China trade war. Considering the very bullish fundamentals of the oil market and Saudi Arabia’s intention to keep prices stable, I feel a complete crash during the foreseeable future is a very low probability event. Even if another financial crisis were to occur I believe the oil market would rebound fairly quickly, especially if Saudi Arabia and Russia reduce their production. That said, even if another oil price crash were to occur I believe Shell’s financial position and operations are strong enough to continue paying their current dividend for at least two consecutive years of sub-$50 per barrel Brent oil prices.

Notes: All figured in the section were calculated by myself with the data sourced from their 2018 Q2 results announcement, previously linked.

Conclusion

To conclude, my analysis has shown that in theory Shell’s investors have a significant amount to gain if oil prices continue trading strongly well into the future, with potential capital appreciation of between 107% and 150% and an 8.34% dividend. However, even if this is not necessarily the case and Brent oil only averages around $60 a barrel, Shell’s investors still have ample capital appreciation and dividend growth to enjoy. Therefore, I will continue holding my large investment in Shell I made during the oil price crash of 2015-2016.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.