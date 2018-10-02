Recent Dividend Increase Makes This High-Yield Oil Company Look Like An Attractive Income Investment

Cash flows are high enough to cover the dividend easily, and cash flows will improve further going forward.

BP is well positioned going forward, its production is rising and major projects are ramping up.

Thesis

BP (BP) has dealt with the fallout of the GoM disaster over the last couple of years, and the company can now finally focus on its operations again. BP will generate rising production numbers thanks to several major projects coming online over the next couple of years. On top of that BP benefits from rising oil prices, which improve BP's cash flow situation further.

The company can easily finance its 5.7%-yielding dividend, and investors can expect share price gains over the coming years on top of that.

BP is one of the so-called supermajors, a group of US- and Europe-based integrated oil & gas companies with vast asset footprints. Since 2010, BP has fared badly relative to its peers, including Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B), and Total (TOT), primarily due to the Macondo/Gulf of Mexico disaster.

BP Total Return Price data by YCharts

We see that the total returns that BP has generated were substantially lower than those generated by its peers. The Macondo disaster has now finally been dealt with (at least mostly), and it is unlikely that the disaster will continue to impact BP negatively over the coming years (at least not in a significant way).

Source: BP presentation

BP forecasts that its payments for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill will total just above $3 billion during the current year, which means that payments during H2 will be less than $1 billion, as the company has already paid out $2.4 billion during the first half of the year.

BP will, therefore, be able to focus on its operations going forward, as GoM payments will become less of a factor in the foreseeable future. After the disaster, BP had to sell a significant amount of assets to finance the oil spill payments, and the oil price crash a couple of years ago was not a positive for BP, either. More recently BP has been increasingly investing in new projects, though, and it looks like they will pay off handsomely going forward.

Source: BP presentation

3 relevant projects have come online over the last couple of months, including the Atoll gas field in Egypt (where BP has started production half a year ahead of schedule). Other projects include the expansion of Taas-Yuryakh, a project where BP cooperates with Rosneft and several Indian partners, and the giant Shah Deniz 2 project.

Shah Deniz 2 is the expansion of an already existing project in Azerbaijan's biggest gas field. The project's costs total $28 billion, although BP is not doing this project alone. Its partners include Petronas, Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), and several others.

In addition to these projects, which have been under construction for years, BP has recently made an attractive deal for shale assets in the US. Mining giant BHP Billiton (BHP) has decided that it wants to exit its oil & gas businesses, and BP has eagerly bought BHP's US shale play assets for $10.5 billion.

Source: BP presentation

The assets lie in the attractive Permian, Eagle Ford, and Haynesville basins, where production activity has been surging over the last couple of years. Rising oil prices, sinking drilling costs, the flexibility these shale plays provide, as well as attractive returns on capital and short project start-up times are why oil companies target these US shale plays increasingly.

With its takeover of the BHP assets, BP has become one of the largest players in the US shale industry, which should positively impact BP's production numbers as well as other fundamentals, including its cash flows and returns on capital. This will be especially true once the synergies of the deal ($350 million a year according to BP) have been achieved in the future.

BP has partially paid for these assets in cash, but the company plans to issue new equity to finance parts of the purchase. This is not a large problem per se, but this share issuance will negate the impact of BP's share repurchase program that was started less than a year ago. It likely would have been better if BP would not issue equity just after having repurchased equity a couple of months earlier.

Attractive Cash Generation Allows For High Dividends And Share Price Gains

BP has, like many of its peers, not been able to produce positive free cash flows on a consistent basis over the last couple of years. This was mainly due to Macondo payments and the impact of the oil price crash. Thanks to a rising oil price BP's cash flow generation has improved substantially, though, and the company is now generating highly compelling free cash flows.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Both Brent, as well as WTI, are at or close to four-year-highs right now, which will have a positive impact on BP's results for Q3 as well as for Q4 (assuming oil prices will not decline substantially over the next couple of months). Since the supply-demand situation is tightening, further oil price gains seem more likely than oil price declines over the foreseeable future.

Source: BP presentation

BP was able to finance its capital expenditures as well as its dividends with operating cash flows during the first half of the year, and on top of that, a small amount of buybacks could be financed. Due to project startups and the impact of higher oil prices BP's cash flow generation should improve during the second half of the current year, which means that the dividend will likely be covered easily once again.

BP Dividend data by YCharts

After several years without a dividend increase, BP has hiked its payout by 2.5% this summer, which shows management's confidence about BP's ability to generate high cash flows in the future. BP's dividend yield has risen to 5.7%, which compares favorably to the yields of other supermajors:

XOM Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

After the recent dividend increase, which is likely the first one of regular dividend increases in the future, BP looks like a quite attractive dividend investment, I believe. Even if the dividend rises by only 2%-3% annually, investors will see strong income growth (~8%-9%) as long as dividends are reinvested.

Source: BP presentation

Through cost reduction measures and new projects with improved break-even prices (e.g. the shale assets that were acquired from BHP), BP will bring down its break-even price to less than $40 per barrel across its portfolio over the coming three years. This means that its current dividend would be easily covered with oil prices in the $50 range. As Brent is currently trading for more than $80 per barrel, BP would be able to generate giant surplus cash flows a couple of years down the road, unless oil prices decline substantially.

BP EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

BP looks inexpensive based on its trailing cash flow generation, and BP looks especially inexpensive based on what EBITDA the company will likely generate going forward. Coupled with the attractive growth rates that are to be expected during 2019-2021, BP's share price could easily rise meaningfully over the next couple of years. BP's share price could also rise on a yield basis, as it is unlikely that its shares will continue to offer a meaningful surplus dividend yield (versus peers) in the long run once the Macondo fallout has been completely dealt with.

Source: BP report

BP's balance sheet holds a considerable amount of debt, but the company does not look overleveraged at all. Its net debt totaled $38.1 billion at the end of Q2.

BP EBITDA Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Based on an estimated EBITDA of $36.7 billion during 2018, BP's leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) is marginally above 1. This is not considered a high leverage. BP's balance sheet debt, therefore, is not problematic at all, and things will get even better as EBITDA continues to rise while BP pays down debt.

Final Thoughts

BP has not been a good investment over the last decade, due to the double impact of the Macondo disaster and the oil price crash a couple of years ago.

BP is in a good position right now, though: Production numbers are rising, major projects are coming online, BP is well-positioned in the attractive US onshore shale plays, and last but not least BP is generating highly compelling cash flows.

The company has raised its dividend recently, and shares look like a solid income investment. Based on cash flow and earnings growth and an inexpensive valuation shares could also provide significant capital appreciation going forward.

