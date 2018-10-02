Perspecta - Predictable And Undervalued

The reason could be that this is a new and underfollowed company, meaning that the valuation gap should shrink with time.

Introduction

I work at emerging market data, analysis and research provider ISI Emerging Markets Group, which is the former global markets intelligence division of Euromoney. It’s a subscription-based business with excellent renewal rates and predictable financial results which would make it a perfect investment for a retirement portfolio. This stability and predictability of the business also comes with a premium – the division had an operating profit of $11.5 million in the FY ended September 2017 and was sold for $180.5 million in early 2018, a ratio of 15.7 times profits.

Another sector that I think exhibits many of the same traits as ISI is government IT and professional services. Amazing renewal rates, high percentage of recompete win rates, stable and predictable revenues and EBITDA drew me to this business. And my first pick from the pack is the new kid on the block, Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP).

Perspecta is an IT services management company established on 31 May 2018 through the combination of the former DXC Technology (NYSE:DSX) US public sector business with Vencore and KeyPoint.

DXC’s USPS business had annual revenues of around $2.8 billion, while Vencore’s stood at about $1.2 billion and Keypoint had close to $200 million. While the bulk of revenues came from DXC, I think that the other two businesses are really important from an intellectual property perspective. For example, KeyPoint had a proprietary platform around security clearances and was the largest provider of security clearances for the US government, while Vencore had many of the old patents and intellectual property that originally belonged to Bell Labs.

Market position

As you can see from the graph, Perspecta stands above its peers in margin quality which is thanks to its favorable contract mix. The adjusted EBITDA margins are 300- 500 bps higher than competitors and this is mainly due to the large portion of fixed-price contracts. Around 52% of Perspecta's contracts have a firm fixed price and most of those come from the USPS business.

This is a very stable and predictable business with recompete win rates of 90%-95%; 3% to 5% compound annual growth rate over the next three years; and free cash flow equal to 90% to 100% plus of adjusted net income.

FY2019 is shaping as more of a transitional period with a flat to 2% revenue growth as Perspecta focuses on integrating the three companies which formed it, building momentum and laying the foundation for growth. Regarding synergies, the company has committed $43 million in run rate savings in FY 2019, which will result in $17 million net benefit to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA margins are often used to measure the profitability of government IT and professional services companies.

Synergy

As a whole, Perspecta expects to close FY2019 with adjusted EPS of $1.80-$1.95 which gives it forward P/E ratio of 13.75:

Three-year plan

Between FY2020 and FY2022, Perspecta plans to defend its revenue growth and margins as well as focus on a value creative allocation of capital:

The company plans to reinvest in the business to fuel and accelerate growth but it will also return a lot of capital to shareholders. As you can notice, EPS are expected to grow much faster than revenues. Perspecta has already approved a $400 million share buyback program (almost 10% of its current market cap) and it declared a $0.05 per share quarterly dividend in August.

With over $1.5 billion in expected operating cash flows over the next three years and 19% targeted return to shareholders, investors can expect close to $300 million in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

NGEN contract

Perspecta will soon face its largest test as a new company - defending its most important contract against two rivals who want to gain a foothold in defense IT modernization.

NGEN is a $3.5 billion contract that provides information technology (NYSE:IT) and support services to the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NASDAQ:NMCI) and the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN). This is the largest private network in the world with around 700,000 users, 300,000 seats and 45,000 independent devices. It could be said that Perspecta has had this contract for almost 18 years - NGEN was first won in 2000 by EDS, when the contract was known as the Navy-Marine Corps Intranet.

The current NGEN contract is due to expire on 30 September and Perspecta has already negotiated a $878.3 million one-year extension. Another eight-month extension is also expected to be awarded.

The new NGEN contract will be split into four parts, the two most important of which can be described as a services component and an end-user hardware track. Perspecta shares the NGEN contract with AT&T (NYSE:T) and they will partner again to pursue the services portion the new contract. Competition from the likes of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is expected to be fierce.

However, even if Perspecta loses this contract, I think that the company can more than make up for it if it manages to beat some of its competitors on contracts of theirs that are expiring.

The company reported a 1.3 book-to-bill ratio in the first quarter of FY2019 and one contract which it could after in the not so distant future belongs to Leidos - a $4.6 billion program awarded in 2011 to Lockheed IS&GS for international network and telecommunications services to Defense Department personnel. This contract expires in 2019.

Valuation

As I mentioned, adjusted EBITDA margins are often used to measure the profitability of government IT and professional services companies. This is why I think that the most important ratio in the sector is EV/EBITDA. In the quarter ended 30 June 2018, Perspecta booked adjusted EBITDA excluding contract divestiture of $181 million. According to the company’s latest guidance, adjusted FY19 EBITDA should be between $664 million and $722.5 million. With a net debt of $2,646 million, Perspecta currently has an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.56-10.41.

In terms of revenue, the two closest competitors of Perspecta are Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI). In the year ended 30 June 2018, CACI generated adjusted EBITDA of $412.9 million and I calculated its current EV/EBITDA ratio as 13.43. For the 12 months ended 3 August 2018, SAIC had adjusted EBITDA of $328 million and I calculated its current EV/EBITDA ratio as 13.16. While these comparisons are not exactly apples-to-apples, I think they clearly show that Perspecta is undervalued at the moment, provided of course it can keep its industry-leading EBITDA margins.

Less than a month ago, SAIC announced that it will acquire competitor Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL) in an all-stock deal and I think this provides an excellent opportunity to calculate the value of Perspecta as an acquisition target.

Under the deal, Engility shareholders will receive 0.450 shares of SAIC for each share owned. With SAIC closing at $80.60 on 28 September, the transaction values Engility at $1.34 billion. With a net debt of $895.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $179 million for the year ended 29 June 2018, the company is valued at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.49.

Conclusion

If you are looking for companies with predictable and stable revenues and EBITDA, similar to subscription-based businesses, then the government IT and professional services sector is a place to look.

I think that Perspecta is currently undervalued by more than 20% compared to its competitors based on the EV/EBITDA ratio and the reason for this could be that it’s a new company with low following. It currently has just 995 followers on SA and just a single article compared to 3,532 followers to SAIC and 2,729 followers for CACI, which are of similar size. As Perspecta continues to deliver excellent results and more investors notice it, I expect the gap in the valuation of the company and its competitors to shrink significantly.

