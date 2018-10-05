Invesque Has 25% Upside As Barriers To Share Demand Are Removed

There are barriers to demand for shares which are affecting market price, but not intrinsic value, thereby creating a window of opportunity.

Its fundamentals are steady and in-line with peers, yet it trades at a steep discount.

The Buy Thesis

Invesque (OTC:MHIVF) (IVQ.U) is deeply discounted relative to its healthcare REIT peers due to the difficulty of investing in the name. We see this discount as non-fundamental in nature, thereby representing a sizable gap between its market price and its intrinsic value. As this company is unknown to most of the market, we will begin with a brief overview of their structure and properties. We will then follow with an in-depth relative valuation to demonstrate the investment opportunity.

Company Intro

Invesque was formerly called Mainstreet Health Investors until rebranding as Invesque in November of 2017. Scott White (CEO of Invesque) believed the company was too small to list on U.S. exchanges, so it listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in June of 2016. At the time of IPO, Invesque had only $425mm of assets. This is functionally an American company, headquartered in Carmel, Indiana with predominantly U.S. properties. It is simply the case that the Canadian market is more accommodative of smaller market caps than the U.S. However, the choice of listing has profound implications on trading activity which we will expand upon later in this article.

Invesque intends to be a fully diversified healthcare REIT with a larger exposure to MOBs (medical office buildings), but its current portfolio consists primarily of SNFs (skilled nursing facilities) and SH (senior housing).

About 8% of its NOI comes from Ontario, with the rest spread across the U.S.

It is intentionally diversified across submarkets and we anticipate each submarket to represent a smaller portion of the overall portfolio as the company grows.

Since listing, Invesque has grown substantially to an asset book value of $1.4B and White targets bringing this to $2.5B in the next few years.

Properties & Fundamentals

Over the past few years, bed count has jumped from 2,301 to 9,089.

Most of its properties were either built or have received a major renovation in the last decade.

We normally look at lease rollover to get a sense for the strength of a property portfolio, but Invesque is too early in its investment term for that to be a relevant metric. All of its properties are still in their initial lease term, so there are no rollovers to look at. Instead, we can examine the structure of its leases which is detailed in its annual report.

The majority of the Corporation's leases with its tenant operators located in the United States are structured as triple-net leases which include annual rent escalators that average approximately 2.2% over the remaining weighted average lease term of approximately 13.3 years or have rental escalators that are linked to the growth in the U.S. Consumer Price Index"

This establishes an organic growth rate of just over 2% annually and, given the extremely long leasing term, rollovers will not be an issue for the foreseeable future. Thus, tenant financial strength becomes the primary issue dictating growth. If the tenants are profitable and pay their rent, Invesque's FFO will naturally grow over time due to the escalators. So let us take a look.

Note the EBITDAR and EBITDARM coverage ratios shown above at 1.2X and 1.5X respectively. This is right at the median of peer SNF and SH REITs such as Ventas (VTR), Omega Healthcare (OHI), National Health Investors (NHI), and Sabra (SBRA). The similar tenant health and property types should generally lead to similar multiples, but there is a sizable gap.

Relative Valuation

Capital IQ consensus estimates place MHIVF at $0.98 of FFO in 2018.

Given a market price of $8.04 this represents an FFO multiple of 8.2X. This makes it the cheapest healthcare REIT with exception only to New Senior Investment (SNR).

I would argue that SNR is not a valid comp as it is exploring strategic alternatives which mean it is no longer trading on an FFO multiple. Further, SNR's FFO is in decline which also distorts the current multiple.

As previously mentioned, the most accurate comps are VTR, OHI, NHI and SBRA which trade at 13.4X, 10.7X, 13.6X, and 9.2X 2018 FFO respectively. Senior housing generally trades around 13.5X as evidenced by VTR and NHI, while skilled nursing trades more cheaply near 10X. The exception to these multiples would be Senior Housing Properties (SNH) which trades at only 10.9X despite being mostly senior housing. For those familiar with SNH's external manager, REIT Management and Research (RMR), it is quite clear why SNH is discounted. Each of the RMR managed REITs trades at a sizable discount to sector peers. For those who wish to verify this claim, check out the discounts on Government Properties (GOV), Select Income REIT (SIR) Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT), and Hospitality Properties (HPT). Given that SNH's multiple is more related to management than to its properties, we have thrown it out as a comparable.

As Invesque has some exposure to medical office, we should also look at MOB comps. Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) and Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) are MOB pure-plays and trade at 16X and 15.3X respectively.

Now that the methodology has been established, we get the following property category multiples:

Senior Housing multiple ~ 13.5X

SNF multiple ~10X

MOB multiple ~15.4X

Using these multiples we can calculate a base normalized multiple for Invesque given that it is 52% SNF, 39% SNH and 9% MOB. (0.52 * 10) + (0.39 * 13.5) + (0.09 * 15.4) = 5.2 + 5.265 + 1.386 = 11.85.

Based on Invesque's property composition, it should trade at a multiple of 11.85X. As we all know, REIT multiples are not based solely on properties, but also management, growth, and leverage. Let us explore each of these topics in more depth.

Management

Despite the recent IPO, Invesque's management is reasonably experienced in the space, having successfully taken a healthcare company full cycle. Back in June of 2012, this management team IPOed a company called HealthLease Properties. It was grown until being sold to Welltower in late 2014.

Investors in HealthLease did quite well with a ~70% return in just over 2 years. This establishes a nice track record of value creation for the management team.

Beyond the successful sale, we have been impressed by the creativity of Invesque in raising capital with its market price so low. Issuance of equity at such a discount to NAV would make its growth dilutive, but management found a workaround by issuing equity directly to transaction counterparties in the form of up-priced OP units.

$197mm of OP units were issued in the recent Mohawk and Care portfolios and these were priced at $9.75/share. The counterparties were willing to accept the units at a sizable premium to market price because the OP units afford deferral of taxation and they know Invesque's NAV is well above market price.

Other sources of growth capital have been a $45mm preferred and $50mm of convertible debentures at reasonable rates.

Alignment

Management's alignment with shareholders is arguably just as important as their skill. Unfortunately, the laws governing management are sufficiently loose that management teams who want to unfairly extract money from shareholders for personal gain are able to do so without getting into legal trouble. This often comes in the form of excessive compensation, fees, bonuses or golden parachutes. In my experience, the only safeguard against this sort of behavior is management with integrity.

Almost no management would admit to extracting money from shareholders so simply asking them about their intentions will not accomplish much. We like to examine past behavior as the best indicator of future integrity and Invesque seems to be off to a good start.

The first good sign was the profitable sale of HealthLease as this shows that management is willing to sell when a good price is offered. The second positive sign came in October of 2016 when they internalized at no cost to shareholders.

Per the annual report:

Management Internalization Effective October 31, 2016, the Corporation completed the Internalization. No fees or penalties were paid to MAMI, the Corporation's external manager, upon such termination."

This is exceptionally rare among REITs. Usually, internalization comes with a huge payday in the vicinity of 5% of outstanding equity.

I think it could be argued that Invesque's management's track record should increase its trading multiple, but given the relative newness of this company, we are calling it neutral to trading multiple.

Growth

Invesque is rapidly growing its asset base, but due to market price, its cost of capital is fairly high even given the clever circumvention. Therefore, the rapid FFO growth is likely to translate into only minor FFO/share growth. Consensus estimates for 2019 call for $0.99, representing about 1% annual growth. This is roughly in-line with our estimates.

1% growth is far from impressive, but that is why the SNF and SH REITs are trading at such low multiples. Invesque's growth rate is actually right in the middle of its peers. VTR, OHI, and SBRA are each flat or losing FFO/share in recent quarters/years while NHI is growing at a slow to moderate pace. Given the similarity in growth rate with peers, growth should also be neutral in its effect on trading multiple.

Leverage

With a MRQ debt to total capital of 58.9%, Invesque has higher leverage than its peers. At 2.17X EBITDA coverage of interest + Preferred expense, it is financially stable, but the leverage does introduce greater operational volatility.

Fair value & upside

We adjust for the added leverage risk by reducing Invesque's fair trading multiple by 1 turn. This amount is calculated by looking at the FFO/share reduction that would occur if Invesque were to bring its leverage in-line with peers.

The most likely form of debt reduction would be purchase of additional properties using equity. Given the issuance of OP units at $9.75 for recent transactions, we are assuming this price and a cap rate of 8%.

If Invesque bought $400mm worth of properties with 100% equity it would reduce their leverage to 45.8% and it would reduce their FFO/share by just under 10%. A 1-turn haircut to its multiple is a reduction of just under 10% to make the valuation more leverage neutral.

Thus, we estimate a fair multiple of 10.85X for Invesque rather than the 11.85X implied by its property portfolio.

At 10.85X, Invesque would trade at $10.63 which we have revised down a bit to $10.30 based on NAV analysis.

A 7.8% cap rate places Invesque's NAV at $9.25. Note that most healthcare REITs trade at significant premiums to NAV and specifically the relevant peer set.

A $10.30 market price for Invesque would represent a similar premium to NAV that shows up among its peer set.

Since REITs can be priced based on either NAV or FFO multiple, we are using $10.30 as our fair value estimate as this is would represent a premium to NAV similar to that of peers while remaining conservative on the FFO multiple.

The point of this relative value section is to establish the idea that if Invesque were to trade normally, its market price would likely be somewhere around $10.30. However, it does not trade normally, which is creating substantial mispricing and opportunity.

Origin of mispricing

There have not been any clear shortcomings for Invesque and the chart reflects this. While Invesque is down significantly relative to the index, it was not the result of shocks, but rather a gradual melting down.

Thus far, each quarter has come in fairly strong and most of the newsflow has been incrementally positive. 2nd quarter earnings came in as one would expect for a mostly triple net lease company. Rent was paid in the pre-determined contractual amounts. Between news items, however, the stock continuously trickles down due to lack of demand for shares.

Quite simply, Invesque is a difficult company in which to invest in its common equity. There are 2 key barriers that I believe are deterring investment.

Mismatch between geography of properties and geography of listing C-Corp status rather than REIT status

Healthcare regulation is constantly changing and difficult to track. This challenge is even steeper across borders making it challenging for some Canadian investors to invest in Invesque as most of its revenues come from U.S. properties subject to U.S. healthcare regulations. I believe this significantly reduces the pool of potential investors.

U.S. investors will have a natural advantage in understanding fundamentals of U.S. healthcare properties, which removes the information barrier. Instead, the listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange represents a barrier for some U.S. investors.

Many U.S. institutional investors have charters which preclude investment in foreign securities. This sort of provision would prevent purchase of shares of Invesque despite it being fundamentally American exposure. Additionally, many custodians have parameters restricting the geography of investment which reduces the pool of retail investors that can own shares.

Another barrier is created by Invesque's status as a C-Corp instead of a REIT. This strains the pool of potential investors in that real estate investors are less likely to consider it as an option since they would tend to screen for REITs, causing Invesque to not appear on their screens. Broader market investors who might be investing in healthcare stocks are also unlikely to pick up Invesque as real estate has significantly different fundamentals and accounting which would make it difficult to decipher.

None of these barriers are insurmountable, but each serves to reduce the pool of potential investors. In aggregate, these barriers are causing demand for shares to be materially lower than market forces would otherwise dictate. As there are no offsetting reductions to the supply of shares, the reduced demand may be resulting in a market price that is below an unrestricted equilibrium.

When stocks are discounted for non-fundamental reasons, it is often an opportunity to pick up shares well below intrinsic value.

Some excess return can be achieved from the value itself as the low price is causing Invesque to have an outsized yield of 9.4%. Most of the upside, however, resides in market price closing the gap to fair value. We see 2 catalysts to help in this regard.

Catalyst #1: U.S. listing

According to Scott White, the Canadian listing was chosen based on being too small to be taken seriously in U.S. markets. This is no longer the case. With $1.4B in assets, Invesque is larger than some U.S. listed healthcare REITs and given the pace of acquisitions, Invesque could soon hit mid-cap territory.

We have spoken to Scott and he is open to pursuing a U.S. exchange listing, although he could not guarantee a timeframe. Given the substantial progress in size, I would be surprised if Invesque was not listed in the U.S. by the end of 2020.

Catalyst #2: REIT conversion

Invesque already passes the REIT qualifying tests in that almost all of its assets are REIT qualifying, and a vast majority of its revenues are REIT kosher. This provides the groundwork for a clean transition if/when they decide to pull the trigger. Note, however, that a REIT transition is likely a few years off. The nascency of its acquisitions means Invesque will have sizable accelerated depreciation for the next 5 years which could fully shelter it from income taxes.

As seen above, almost all of its income taxes are deferred due to the depreciation.

As Invesque reaches a critical size it can viably pursue a listing on U.S. stock exchanges and a REIT conversion could substantially reduce tax costs. Together, the conversion and U.S. listing would allow Invesque to be priced among its fundamental peers, which could cause an increase in its stabilized trading multiple once these barriers to demand are removed.

Risks and concerns

Invesque is reasonably difficult to invest in at the moment for many U.S. investors. Some platforms may allow direct investment in IVQ.U through the Toronto Stock Exchange, but for those restricted to U.S. stocks, the foreign ordinary MHIVF may be the only means.

MHIVF is of extremely low liquidity relative to IVQ.U and requires significant patience to get in or out of the stock without taking a haircut.

Fundamental issues affecting the SNF and SH spaces are also risks for Invesque. With 1.2X EBITDAR and 1.5X EBITDARM, the portfolio coverage ratio is healthy, but there are individual tenants within the portfolio that are below 1.0X EBITDAR. Clawback provisions allow Invesque to still collect full rent in these situations so long as EBITDARM remains above 1X. Significant changes to regulation or reimbursements could shake tenants enough that Invesque would have to give concessions or find new tenants.

These risks to SNFs are likely the reason the subsector trades at such a low multiple, so we believe a portion of this risk is baked in the market prices already. Still, it is clearly an area on which to keep a watchful eye.

The Bottom Line

Demand for Invesque shares is currently stifled causing it to trade well below intrinsic value. As these barriers are removed we see potential for 25% price upside and a healthy 9.4% dividend while we wait.

